Mario Kart is a series that has charmed generations of gamers, and provided millions of hours of fun around the world with its memorable circuits, catchy music, and friendship-destroying blue shells. But for anyone looking to relive the action in the real world, there’s Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. This innovative game put a spin on that old formula by bringing in remote control race cars with cameras attached so that you could turn your own home into a race circuit, and right now, GameStop are currently selling it at a 25% discount, bringing the price down to $74.99.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO