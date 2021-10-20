CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering Robin Williams, ‘Chicago Fire’ Hits 200, ‘Four Hours’ Relives the Capitol Siege, Bees Buzz in ‘Nature’

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
Cover picture for the articleA special edition of the ABC News Superstar series profiles the late, great...

Industry News: Robin Williams, Bo Burnham, The Batman + More!

ROBIN WILLIAMS WANTED 'HARRY POTTER' ROLE: Robin Williams wanted to be in the Harry Potter films. Director Chris Columbus told Total Film that the Oscar Winner wanted to play Professor Remus Lupin, who makes his first appearance in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. However, Columbus had to break it to Williams that the franchise was not interested in casting any American actors.
Let’s Talk About the Robin Williams Biopic

Initially, the feeling that many people have toward the late Robin Williams would make it nearly impossible to actually want to see anyone take on his appearance, even for a biopic. But one thing that Jamie Costa has managed to do, with an initial look, is to get people on board with the idea of showing the life of arguably one of the absolute best comedians to have ever taken to the stage and screen. The very idea of having someone portray him has the ability to upset a lot of people, but when given time to really think about it, this would be hypocritical, to say the least since some of the greatest performers in the world have been given biopics that might not have been entirely factual but were still considered to be great representations of those that they were portraying. The comical genius of Williams makes it tough to believe that anyone could possibly take on such a project and create a reason for people to embrace their attempt. But it would appear that Costa has managed to tap into something that has allowed him to channel Williams in a way that few possibly could.
HBO's 'Four Hours at the Capitol' Is a Powerful, Flawed Documentary: TV Review

When a group of insurrectionists took the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6 in order to disrupt the counting of electoral votes from the 2020 presidential election, one might have expected the events of the day to resonate, months later, far more than they do. The attack seems at times to be rapidly fading from our cultural memory, a testament to the efficacy of one party’s attempts to hand-wave it away as an enthusiastic and passionate protest that lost control.
Robin Williams Wanted to Play Lupin in Harry Potter

To celebrate the upcoming 20th-anniversary of the start of the Harry Potter film franchise, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone Chris Columbus recently sat down with Total Films to talk about plenty of behind-the-scenes info about the film. One such juicy piece of information revolves around legendary comedian Robin Williams wanting to play a role in the franchise.
Robin Williams’ Daughter: Please Stop Sending Me ‘Test Footage’ Scene

Zelda Williams has seen actor and comedian Jamie Costa’s “ROBIN Test Footage” video and she doesn’t want to see it again. Robin Williams’ only daughter took to Twitter on Tuesday (October 12) with a message for her followers and fans: “Guys, I’m only saying this because I don’t think it’ll stop until I acknowledge it… please, stop sending me the ‘test footage’. I’ve seen it.”
How to Watch ‘Superstar: Robin Williams’ Special for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The ABC News documentary series, ‘Superstar,’ is releasing a profile on the late and beloved comedian, Robin Williams. It will be narrated by Williams himself as he describes his life as “the spark of madness.” The episode airs on October 20 at 10 PM ET. You can watch his special, ‘Superstar: Robin Williams,’ with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.
A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
Princess Charlene shares devastating news as she recovers from final operation

Princess Charlene of Monaco shared some heartbreaking news as she continues to recover from an operation in South Africa. The 43-year-old royal revealed on Instagram that her beloved pet dog had suddenly passed away. Sharing a photo of herself and her pup taken last Christmas, Charlene wrote: "My little Angel died last night, she was run over. I will miss you so much, Rest In Peace [broken heart emoji]."
Chris Laundrie Killed Brian? New Shocking Theory Explores Hair-Raising Event Happened Between Father-Son

A new theory about how Chris Laundrie probably killed his son, Brian Laundrie, took over the spotlight recently. Since the search for Brian Laundrie began, the fugitive's parents - Chris and Roberta - obviously never showed a sign of worry or concern over their son's whereabouts. They also never joined the search operation nor held their own quest to find Gabby Petito's missing fiancé.
Elephant Man dissection: 'Joseph Merrick would be heartbroken'

Actor and broadcaster Adam Pearson is among thousands of people to oppose a show where a replica of Joseph Merrick's body will be dissected. Known as the Elephant Man, Mr Merrick grew up in Leicester and toured the East Midlands as a travelling exhibit before moving to London. Disability campaigners...
Legendary country, pop singer dies at 96

It’s uncertain how many locals knew that a legendary and famed singer was a resident of Pahrump for over two decades. Sue Thompson, born Eva Sue McKee, an American pop and country music singer that started her rise to fame in the late 1940s, died on Sept. 23. She was 96.
Prince William Is "Deeply Frustrated" That 'The Crown' Will Cover Princess Diana's Panorama Interview

The Crown is currently filming its upcoming season, and it looks like the show will potentially cover Princess Diana's Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, which was obtained unethically. According to The Daily Mail, The Crown is set to dedicate "an entire episode" of the upcoming fifth season to the interview, in which Diana spoke about her marriage to Prince Charles.
