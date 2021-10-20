CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Remembering Robin Williams, ‘Chicago Fire’ Hits 200, ‘Four Hours’ Relives the Capitol Siege, Bees Buzz in ‘Nature’

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
WFMZ-TV Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA special edition of the ABC News Superstar series profiles the late, great...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
nickiswift.com

The Truth About Robin Williams' Daughter, Zelda

While so much is known about the late actor and comedian Robin Williams, perhaps a lesser known fact about him is that he was a huge fan of "The Legend of Zelda," the hit Nintendo game series. In fact, Williams was such a big fan of the franchise that he named his daughter after its title character. Furthermore, Robin and Zelda Williams both appeared in a series of commercials in the early 2010s promoting the series' latest titles at the time: "Skyward Sword," "Ocarina of Time 3D," and "Four Swords."
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

HBO’s ‘Four Hours at the Capitol’ Is a Powerful, Flawed Documentary: TV Review

When a group of insurrectionists took the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6 in order to disrupt the counting of electoral votes from the 2020 presidential election, one might have expected the events of the day to resonate, months later, far more than they do. The attack seems at times to be rapidly fading from our cultural memory, a testament to the efficacy of one party’s attempts to hand-wave it away as an enthusiastic and passionate protest that lost control. Into this cultural forgetting strides HBO’s “Four Hours at the Capitol,” a documentary directed by Jamie Roberts. This documentary presents a tick-tock of...
TV & VIDEOS
wfav951.com

Industry News: Robin Williams, Bo Burnham, The Batman + More!

ROBIN WILLIAMS WANTED 'HARRY POTTER' ROLE: Robin Williams wanted to be in the Harry Potter films. Director Chris Columbus told Total Film that the Oscar Winner wanted to play Professor Remus Lupin, who makes his first appearance in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. However, Columbus had to break it to Williams that the franchise was not interested in casting any American actors.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Let’s Talk About the Robin Williams Biopic

Initially, the feeling that many people have toward the late Robin Williams would make it nearly impossible to actually want to see anyone take on his appearance, even for a biopic. But one thing that Jamie Costa has managed to do, with an initial look, is to get people on board with the idea of showing the life of arguably one of the absolute best comedians to have ever taken to the stage and screen. The very idea of having someone portray him has the ability to upset a lot of people, but when given time to really think about it, this would be hypocritical, to say the least since some of the greatest performers in the world have been given biopics that might not have been entirely factual but were still considered to be great representations of those that they were portraying. The comical genius of Williams makes it tough to believe that anyone could possibly take on such a project and create a reason for people to embrace their attempt. But it would appear that Costa has managed to tap into something that has allowed him to channel Williams in a way that few possibly could.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
995qyk.com

Robin Williams’ Daughter: Please Stop Sending Me ‘Test Footage’ Scene

Zelda Williams has seen actor and comedian Jamie Costa’s “ROBIN Test Footage” video and she doesn’t want to see it again. Robin Williams’ only daughter took to Twitter on Tuesday (October 12) with a message for her followers and fans: “Guys, I’m only saying this because I don’t think it’ll stop until I acknowledge it… please, stop sending me the ‘test footage’. I’ve seen it.”
CELEBRITIES
Twinfinite

Robin Williams Wanted to Play Lupin in Harry Potter

To celebrate the upcoming 20th-anniversary of the start of the Harry Potter film franchise, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone Chris Columbus recently sat down with Total Films to talk about plenty of behind-the-scenes info about the film. One such juicy piece of information revolves around legendary comedian Robin Williams wanting to play a role in the franchise.
MOVIES
MLive.com

How to Watch ‘Superstar: Robin Williams’ stream for free

ABC’s Superstar series returns tonight at 10/9c with rare footage of Robin Williams. Tune in to watch another in-depth episode featuring an icon who shaped American culture. Superstar is a documentary series in which every episode covers a different “maverick who shaped American culture.” The show utilizes intimate footage, exclusive information, and reputable interviews to allow viewers behind the curtain—granting fans of the series a closer look at these talented, and often inspirational, figures. Season 1 of Superstar profiles powerhouse celebrities Whitney Houston, Kobe Bryant, John Ritter, and Richard Pryor. Don’t miss tonight’s installment, “Superstar: Robin Williams,” tonight at 10/9c on ABC.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Williams
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Elephant Man dissection: 'Joseph Merrick would be heartbroken'

Actor and broadcaster Adam Pearson is among thousands of people to oppose a show where a replica of Joseph Merrick's body will be dissected. Known as the Elephant Man, Mr Merrick grew up in Leicester and toured the East Midlands as a travelling exhibit before moving to London. Disability campaigners...
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Fire#Hbo#The Capitol Siege#Abc News Superstar#Nbc#English
TODAY.com

Toddler accidentally goes live on Instagram, broadcasts mom in the shower

One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy