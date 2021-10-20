Remembering Robin Williams, ‘Chicago Fire’ Hits 200, ‘Four Hours’ Relives the Capitol Siege, Bees Buzz in ‘Nature’

ABC’s Superstar series returns tonight at 10/9c with rare footage of Robin Williams. Tune in to watch another in-depth episode featuring an icon who shaped American culture. Superstar is a documentary series in which every episode covers a different “maverick who shaped American culture.” The show utilizes intimate footage, exclusive information, and reputable interviews to allow viewers behind the curtain—granting fans of the series a closer look at these talented, and often inspirational, figures. Season 1 of Superstar profiles powerhouse celebrities Whitney Houston, Kobe Bryant, John Ritter, and Richard Pryor. Don’t miss tonight’s installment, “Superstar: Robin Williams,” tonight at 10/9c on ABC.
