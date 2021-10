Renowned chemical engineer and serial entrepreneur Bob Langer is throwing his weight behind yet another local startup, this time a precision medicine company called Quris. Quris publicly launched on Monday with $9 million in seed funding and a platform that combines two technologies: an artificial-intelligence platform capable of predicting which drugs will be safe and effective in humans, and "patients-on-chips," an iteration of the organ-chip technologies used by such organizations as the Wyss Institute and Draper that includes cells from multiple organs on a single chip.

