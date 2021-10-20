CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

20 Gifts For Parents That Don't Need Anything, But Deserve It All

By Lauren Black
Brit + Co
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt often feels like parents will do anything for their kids — besides telling them what they want for the holidays. If you've found yourself, yet again, without any idea which gifts for your parents are the best, we've rounded up some clever ideas that are both personal and practical to...

www.brit.co

Related
Brit + Co

60 Personal Care Gifts From Amazon Your Loved Ones Deserve This Holiday Season

With Thanksgiving and Christmas just around the corner, we all need to start thinking about the best gifts for loved ones so we can avoid the dreaded last-minute Christmas shopping stress. And lucky for us, with online shopping being more available than ever, getting the perfect gifts for our loved ones has comes much simpler and calmer (and dare I say, more fun?) But choosing what gifts to give can still be tricky, which is why this list will tell you all about the best gifts from Amazon – and they're all personal care gifts! Because your loved ones deserved to be pampered and treated to things like essential oils, manicure sets, bread trimmers, facial masks, massaging tools, cute stress relief animal toys and more – because the holidays are all about giving, and you want to give a gift that is not only good, but will also have a positive effect on your loved ones! So sit back and read all about the best personal care gifts you treat your loved ones to this season.
SHOPPING
WDTN

How to pick a thoughtful gift for your in-laws

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which is the best gift for your in-laws? It’s natural to want to impress your partner’s parents, particularly if they’re a tight-knit family, so you might be wondering how to pick a thoughtful gift for your in-laws. Some in-laws have hobbies and interests that make them […]
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Mom shares heartbreaking photo of her 10-year-old son in TEARS after school bullies told him his Tony Stark Halloween costume was 'stupid': 'Kids need to understand that words HURT'

A 10-year-old boy who was mocked for his Tony Stark costume has captured hearts around the world after he decided to ignore the bullies and wear the outfit to his school's Halloween party. Jill Struckman, 45, from Missouri, took to Facebook last week to share photos of her son Evan...
KIDS
abc27 News

Don’t Waste Your Money: Things You Don’t Need

(WHTM) — Here we are at the start of the holiday shopping season, when many people hope to beat the expected shortages by shopping early. But, before heading out, a new report lists some things most people don’t really need. A report from cheapism.com says most people don’t need: a sandwich press, unless you run […]
SHOPPING
Forbes

Working Parents Don’t Just Need Flexibility — They Need Support

Founder and CEO for Vida Health, former VP of Commerce and Payments at Google and SVP at eBay & PayPal. The pandemic killed hundreds of thousands of people, disabled countless others and crippled the economy. Along with this, it threatens decades of progress made by working parents — especially working mothers. If we don’t prioritize getting working parents the help they need, we’ll be woefully behind in securing a more inclusive, healthier future.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Bored Panda

50 Times Siblings Pulled Such Great Pranks, They Just Had To Share Them Online

The best thing about being part of a family is the fact that someone truly understands you and knows who you are, in your heart of hearts. It’s our greatest strength… and our biggest weakness. You see, when you move aside all the wholesomeness and heart-warming stuff, you realize that the people closest to you have an unprecedented wealth of information on how to push your buttons and make you laugh. Maybe even at the same time! That’s where practical jokes come in.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Laker/Lutz News

Halloween doesn’t need to be all about candy

The amount of sugar the average child consumes on Halloween can be downright frightening. Industry reports suggest the average trick-or-treater consumes three cups of sugar on Halloween, or about 7,000 calories worth of candy, according to a report in Fortune. Of course, there’s nothing wrong with kids wanting to join...
FESTIVAL
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

We Don't Deserve Dogs | The Dodo

For the love of animals. Pass it on. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
ANIMALS
thecentraltrend.com

We don’t need your handouts

Your food is amazing—addicting one might say. I only discovered the convenience and flavor explosion of it last week, but I can’t wait to eat more. All I have to do is open a little metal disk off of a cylinder and feast upon all that you throw away, in all of its easy, sugary goodness.
PETS
Food52

12 Experience Gifts for People Who Don’t Want ‘Things’

My husband and I have an understanding: Instead of getting each other physical gifts, we give experiences. I mean, I’ll still welcome a nice piece of jewelry any day but I’d rather take a weekend trip or tune into a crafting class. In fact, some of the best gifts I’ve given him are experiences, such as a personalized video from a basketball player on the New York Knicks via Cameo and a tie-dying class from Uncommon Goods.
CELEBRITIES
Brit + Co

The 15 Coziest Throw Blankets For Your Home

While the idea of a throw blanket can suggest a display-only purpose, we like to believe the easy decor piece can make your home feel just as cozy as it looks. As the temperatures begin to dip, it's all but necessary to put your blankets to work, whether you're snuggling up to watch your favorite Halloween movie or secretly staying warm below the Zoom screen. Whatever the case, you won't be able to resist cocooning yourself in the comfort of these snuggly but stylish throw blankets.
SHOPPING
Best Life

Never Store Your Potatoes Near This One Thing, Experts Say

Potatoes are one of America's favorite vegetables, and a quick and easy food staple to have on hand. But experts say that many of us are making a storage mistake that causes our spuds to spoil sooner. By keeping them near certain other produce items, potatoes tend to turn bad in a matter of days, prematurely sending them to your trash can or compost bin. Read on to find out which food item you should never store your potatoes near and how to make them last longer.
AGRICULTURE
thezoereport.com

Lizzo’s Date-Night Dress Revealed A Different Side To Her Style

Lizzo creates the most playful and bright ensembles. You can always find a fabulous new quirky bag in her outfits, whether it be a crystal-encrusted chocolate bar clutch or an artsy-designed shoulder bag. She also adores an eye-catching dress, like the sheer purple number she wore to Cardi B’s birthday. However, for a recent dinner outing, the singer left behind her usual statement bags and flashy dresses for a more flirty and delicate look. The two-toned number felt more subdued and showed a completely different side to Lizzo’s style choices.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
TVShowsAce

Joy-Anna Forsyth Shares Sad Health Update On Gideon & Evelyn

Thursday, October 28 is Joy-Anna Forsyth‘s birthday, but she may not get a chance to celebrate today. The former Counting On star is celebrating her 24th birthday. Instead of sharing her exciting birthday plans with fans, she posted a health update about her two kids. For those who don’t know, Joy-Anna and her husband Austin have a son, Gideon, 3, and a daughter, Evelyn, 1. The couple sadly lost a baby halfway through Joy-Anna’s second pregnancy, so Evelyn is their rainbow baby.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
US 103.3

What Do Teal Pumpkins Mean During Trick or Treating?

Have you ever run into teal pumpkins while trick or treating?. Either on a doorstep or being held by some young trick or treater? Well, as it turns out, there's a reason for the color swap from orange to teal. According to WTOL11, this is a message that either the...
LIFESTYLE
FIRST For Women

This Type of Flour Should Never Be Stored in the Pantry

Finding a good place to store flour doesn’t seem difficult. The traditional advice is to place it in a cool, dark, and dry space. That makes the pantry sound perfect, right? However, this dry food needs a little more protection than what the pantry offers. The latest recommendation? Store flour in the fridge or freezer instead.
INDUSTRY

