League leader Paris Saint-Germain will try to rebound from its first loss of the season when it hosts fourth-place Angers on Friday in a French Ligue 1 match at Parc de Princes in Paris. PSG (8-0-1) suffered a shocking 2-0 setback to Rennes before the international break, but that came after a draining victory in the UEFA Champions League. It will be without South American players like Lionel Messi and Marquinhos, who won't be back from overseas duty in time, but stars like Kylian Mbappe and Georginio Wijnaldum can pick up the slack. Angers (4-4-1) is off to a surprising start and is a talented team that PSG can't take lightly.

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO