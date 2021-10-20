SimpleNexus recognized for a third year as one of Utah’s fastest-growing companies in three independent rankings

B2B Go-To-Market Leader’s Growth Fueled by Customer Success and Noteworthy Product Development. Demandbase, the B2B go-to-market leader, announced it has earned the 41st spot on the list of the Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area. Run by the San Francisco Business Times, this list is especially prestigious given the notoriously high-growth in the part of the U.S. that it covers. The company has also enjoyed a record customer renewal rate and exceptional new customer acquisitions. Additionally, Demandbase has earned recognition for the innovative strides taken in product development this past year, including expanding predictive analytics capabilities, releasing a solution that unlocks insights into future technology investments at target accounts, deepening personalization — and much more.
