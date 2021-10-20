SimpleNexus recognized for a third year as one of Utah’s fastest-growing companies in three independent rankings

See which companies made Fortune’s 2021 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. On Wall Street, growth has long been reserved for some of the edgiest, most quickly expanding, and often tech-based companies. Think of any startups founded in the past 20 years that have come to dominate corporate America and daily life through cloud computing, e-commerce, or social media. Yet Wall Street itself upended convention during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the financial sector—including banks, trading shops, and lenders—grew to account for one-third of the companies included in Fortune’s latest 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list.

MARKETS ・ 19 HOURS AGO