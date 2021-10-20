The best travel plan this holiday season: A backup plan

AAA is urging Central Floridians to make their plans now for travel over the Thanksgiving and the winter holidays now. About 48 percent of Sunshine State residents book their flights by October 31st. Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA says with vaccine confidence high, more Americans are planning...
The holiday season this year may prove to be a bit more stressful when it comes to traveling, especially for flying. TSA workers have been mandated to be vaccinated, and many still aren’t. By the time the holidays roll around there are very likely to be major staffing shortages. Senator...
Ready or not, here come the holidays. Kansas State University family resource management specialist Elizabeth Kiss says the annual onslaught begins for many with Halloween and extends to Thanksgiving and Christmas and other December celebrations. “And to that,” she said, “I would add a fourth: New Year’s Eve.”. “Retailers want...
The holiday season is just weeks away! While it is the most joyful time of the year, it also can be very expensive considering gifts, meals, decorations, and much more. This morning, we have Melissa Mast here from Spero Financial to help us budget and plan for the holiday season.
Zeta Global, a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently, today released Travel Intent trends ahead of the second consecutive holiday season during the COVID-19 pandemic. Marketing Technology News: Rockbird Media Unveils Digital Transformation Strategy for Latin American Countries. “Pet Friendly Hotels/Motels;...
Halloween is coming up soon, that means Thanksgiving and December holidays are right behind it. Are you starting to prepare for them? This week’s What’s The Buzz ponders if now is the time to start planning for the holidays. Joining Jason Carr was comedian Mike Bonner, and Vanessa Cohen, co-founder of The Cohen Brand, to share their opinions on the matter.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Across the United States, shipping has become an ongoing issue and most Americans have experienced late arrivals on packages during the pandemic. If you plan on mailing any gifts this holiday season, it might be time to start working on the shopping list soon because that deadline to get gifts out the door is coming up soon.
TAMPA, Fla. — We haven't gotten through Halloween yet, but it's already time to start talking about Thanksgiving, Christmas and Hanukkah. Why so early? According to a recent AAA travel survey, nearly half (48 percent) of Floridians have begun making their travel plans for the holiday season. For the 48 percent of people that make their plans early, they finish their holiday vacation planning before the end of October.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A global supply chain crunch could create problems with your holiday shopping plans. Whether you're ready or not, the holidays are on their way, but with a growing global supply chain issue, Lynchburg business owners recommend that you don't wait until the last minute to start your shopping.
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you haven’t made plans to travel for the holidays, you may want to do that now. Multiple airlines have started issuing vaccine mandates since President Biden signed an executive order on Sept. 9 requiring federal contractors to mandate vaccinations and ensure workers are fully vaccinated by Dec. 8.
As many Australians prepare to restart their travel plans, construction of the Gold Coast Airport terminal expansion continues to move ahead – and when it opens in 2022 it will transform the customer experience. The fresh, modern three-level 30,000sq m terminal expansion, which will double the floor size of the...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's not yet Halloween, and some are already recommending a start to this year’s holiday shopping. The earlier-than-usual preparations for the 2021 holiday season come in tandem with delays in the national supply chain and labor shortages in trucking and deliveries of goods. “Besides not being able...
Amazon is planning to fill 3,900 seasonal jobs in the Philadelphia region, joining numerous companies that are now bulking up ahead of the holiday rush, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The jobs will start at $18 per hour and include signing bonuses of up to $3,000 that...
Michigan residents have begun making their travel plans for the holiday season. According to a new AAA Travel survey, nearly half (46%) of residents book their holiday trips by the end of October. “Time is of the essence for people who plan to take a flight this holiday season,” said...
SCRANTON, Pa. — A wall of brochures at Travelworld in Scranton is not nearly as full as it was a few months ago. That's a welcome sight for the agents here. "We've been picking up every day, so things are starting to look up in the travel industry," said Travelworld's John Madden.
