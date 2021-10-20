CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

The best travel plan this holiday season: A backup plan

By SALLY FRENCH of NerdWallet
Courier News
 8 days ago

It’s not even the busiest time of year for travel yet,...

www.couriernews.com

Liberal First

Plan now to enjoy ‘simple’ holidays

Ready or not, here come the holidays. Kansas State University family resource management specialist Elizabeth Kiss says the annual onslaught begins for many with Halloween and extends to Thanksgiving and Christmas and other December celebrations. “And to that,” she said, “I would add a fourth: New Year’s Eve.”. “Retailers want...
KANSAS STATE
wspa.com

Spero Financial - Budget And Plan For The Holiday Season

The holiday season is just weeks away! While it is the most joyful time of the year, it also can be very expensive considering gifts, meals, decorations, and much more. This morning, we have Melissa Mast here from Spero Financial to help us budget and plan for the holiday season.
martechseries.com

Travel Intent For 2022 Continues to Climb, While Consumers Remain Cautious About Holiday 2021 Plans

Zeta Global, a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently, today released Travel Intent trends ahead of the second consecutive holiday season during the COVID-19 pandemic. Marketing Technology News: Rockbird Media Unveils Digital Transformation Strategy for Latin American Countries. “Pet Friendly Hotels/Motels;...
TRAVEL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Are you already making plans for the holidays?

Halloween is coming up soon, that means Thanksgiving and December holidays are right behind it. Are you starting to prepare for them? This week’s What’s The Buzz ponders if now is the time to start planning for the holidays. Joining Jason Carr was comedian Mike Bonner, and Vanessa Cohen, co-founder of The Cohen Brand, to share their opinions on the matter.
CELEBRATIONS
1011now.com

Shipping delays continue, USPS recommends planning ahead during holiday season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Across the United States, shipping has become an ongoing issue and most Americans have experienced late arrivals on packages during the pandemic. If you plan on mailing any gifts this holiday season, it might be time to start working on the shopping list soon because that deadline to get gifts out the door is coming up soon.
LINCOLN, NE
10 Tampa Bay

Plan ahead: Why you should start booking holiday travel now

TAMPA, Fla. — We haven't gotten through Halloween yet, but it's already time to start talking about Thanksgiving, Christmas and Hanukkah. Why so early? According to a recent AAA travel survey, nearly half (48 percent) of Floridians have begun making their travel plans for the holiday season. For the 48 percent of people that make their plans early, they finish their holiday vacation planning before the end of October.
TRAVEL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
routesonline.com

Airport experience to take off for travellers restarting holiday and business plans

As many Australians prepare to restart their travel plans, construction of the Gold Coast Airport terminal expansion continues to move ahead – and when it opens in 2022 it will transform the customer experience. The fresh, modern three-level 30,000sq m terminal expansion, which will double the floor size of the...
WORLD
foxbaltimore.com

Delays and shortages predicted this holiday season: 'Start planning right now'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's not yet Halloween, and some are already recommending a start to this year’s holiday shopping. The earlier-than-usual preparations for the 2021 holiday season come in tandem with delays in the national supply chain and labor shortages in trucking and deliveries of goods. “Besides not being able...
TOWSON, MD
sunny95.com

Holiday Action Plan

The coming weeks are packed with temptation and obligations to spend. By having an action plan before the holiday season, you can lessen the pressure and steer clear of overspending.

