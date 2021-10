It’s hard to take a gigantic oil tanker and transform it into an electric aircraft. It’s easier to just build an electric aircraft from scratch. Tesla had no easy task getting to where it’s gotten, but it can certainly be argued that Volkswagen (and Ford and GM and BMW, etc.) have had a harder task. These legacy automakers have to close down tons of engine factories and transform dozens of vehicle factories without going bankrupt. They also have to learn software, learn more about computers and how to make computer-based cars, and focus more attention on that than playing with engines like they’ve done much of their working lives up until now. It’s tough.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO