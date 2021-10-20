CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering Robin Williams, ‘Chicago Fire’ Hits 200, ‘Four Hours’ Relives the Capitol Siege, Bees Buzz in ‘Nature’

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA special edition of the ABC News Superstar series profiles the late, great...

nickiswift.com

The Truth About Robin Williams' Daughter, Zelda

While so much is known about the late actor and comedian Robin Williams, perhaps a lesser known fact about him is that he was a huge fan of "The Legend of Zelda," the hit Nintendo game series. In fact, Williams was such a big fan of the franchise that he named his daughter after its title character. Furthermore, Robin and Zelda Williams both appeared in a series of commercials in the early 2010s promoting the series' latest titles at the time: "Skyward Sword," "Ocarina of Time 3D," and "Four Swords."
VIDEO GAMES
kgns.tv

Spot on Robin Williams impression leaves fans wanting more

(CNN) - Fans of the late Robin Williams are doing a double take over one actor’s impersonation of the great actor. That was not Robin Williams it was actually Jamie Costa’s impersonation. He posted a five-minute clip on his YouTube Channel titled Robin test footage scene showing a scene featuring himself as Williams and Sarah Murphee as Pam Dawber on the set of Mork and Mindy.
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar+

New test footage for possible Robin Williams biopic takes the internet by storm

New test footage from something that could be a Robin Williams biopic showcases actor Jamie Costa doing a stellar job at impersonating the late comedian. The video shows a moment between Costa's Williams and his Mork & Mindy co-star Pam Dawber, played by Sarah Murphree, as she breaks the news that fellow comedian John Belushi has died. Williams passed away in 2014 and Costa went viral for his impressions of Williams' characters shortly afterward. At the time of writing, the clip, titled "ROBIN Test Footage Scene", has over three million views on YouTube.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Let’s Talk About the Robin Williams Biopic

Initially, the feeling that many people have toward the late Robin Williams would make it nearly impossible to actually want to see anyone take on his appearance, even for a biopic. But one thing that Jamie Costa has managed to do, with an initial look, is to get people on board with the idea of showing the life of arguably one of the absolute best comedians to have ever taken to the stage and screen. The very idea of having someone portray him has the ability to upset a lot of people, but when given time to really think about it, this would be hypocritical, to say the least since some of the greatest performers in the world have been given biopics that might not have been entirely factual but were still considered to be great representations of those that they were portraying. The comical genius of Williams makes it tough to believe that anyone could possibly take on such a project and create a reason for people to embrace their attempt. But it would appear that Costa has managed to tap into something that has allowed him to channel Williams in a way that few possibly could.
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar+

Harry Potter director reveals Robin Williams wanted to play Lupin

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone turns 20 this year. As part of the anniversary celebrations, sister publication Total Film sat down with director Chris Columbus about launching the billion-dollar phenomenon on the big screen – and even confirmed a surprising casting rumor. To maintain a degree of authenticity, one...
MOVIES
Register Citizen

HBO's 'Four Hours at the Capitol' Is a Powerful, Flawed Documentary: TV Review

When a group of insurrectionists took the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6 in order to disrupt the counting of electoral votes from the 2020 presidential election, one might have expected the events of the day to resonate, months later, far more than they do. The attack seems at times to be rapidly fading from our cultural memory, a testament to the efficacy of one party’s attempts to hand-wave it away as an enthusiastic and passionate protest that lost control.
TV & VIDEOS
Robin Williams
mymodernmet.com

Robin Williams Impersonator Delivers an Uncanny Impression of the Late Actor

There is no official Robin Williams biopic in the works. But if actor Jamie Costa’s performance is any indication, he is the one to play the late actor if/when a film happens. In a five-minute video called “test footage” recently posted to Costa’s YouTube channel, he perfectly portrays Williams—from his appearance to voice to mannerisms. It's uncanny!
CELEBRITIES
thestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘Superstar: Robin Williams’ Special for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The ABC News documentary series, ‘Superstar,’ is releasing a profile on the late and beloved comedian, Robin Williams. It will be narrated by Williams himself as he describes his life as “the spark of madness.” The episode airs on October 20 at 10 PM ET. You can watch his special, ‘Superstar: Robin Williams,’ with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

Robin Williams impression goes viral, makes us want full biopic

The late Robin Williams was one of the most distinctive actors in Hollywood. His warmth and incredible comedic talent heightened everything around him, yielding some of the best movies of all time. If a biopic is ever made about him, Jamie Costa has made a strong case for the role.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
pvtimes.com

Legendary country, pop singer dies at 96

It’s uncertain how many locals knew that a legendary and famed singer was a resident of Pahrump for over two decades. Sue Thompson, born Eva Sue McKee, an American pop and country music singer that started her rise to fame in the late 1940s, died on Sept. 23. She was 96.
PAHRUMP, NV
Essence

Singer Chante Moore And Former BET Exec Stephen Hill Announce Engagement

Chante Moore has got a man at home, and he’s a very familiar face. The singer went public with her relationship with former BET President of Programming, Stephen G. Hill, during a trip filled with sun, sand and good vibes. He turned 60 years old on Tuesday (Oct. 26), and to celebrate the day and the man, she shared a special message for him on Instagram with a photo of them together on a boat watching the sun set over the ocean. Her message began with lyrics from “Happier Than the Morning Sun” by Stevie Wonder and closed with these heartfelt words.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Elephant Man dissection: 'Joseph Merrick would be heartbroken'

Actor and broadcaster Adam Pearson is among thousands of people to oppose a show where a replica of Joseph Merrick's body will be dissected. Known as the Elephant Man, Mr Merrick grew up in Leicester and toured the East Midlands as a travelling exhibit before moving to London. Disability campaigners...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Toddler accidentally goes live on Instagram, broadcasts mom in the shower

One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
ROCHESTER, NY
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES

