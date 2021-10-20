CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Child tax credit: Why some might get a smaller payment in October, November, December

By Nexstar Media Wire, Cris Belle
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3by3lz_0cWu6Bf700

CLEVELAND ( WJW ) – If you’re wondering why your advance child tax credit payment was smaller in October, a technical glitch first reported in September could be to blame. You can expect the glitch to impact your November and December payments, too.

This technical issue with September’s payment caused fewer than 2% of child tax credit recipients not to receive their payment on the scheduled payment date.

It happened to some taxpayers who recently updated their bank account or address in the IRS Child Tax Credit Update Portal. More specifically, it happened to married taxpayers filing jointly when only one spouse made a bank account or address change.

This caused payments to split into two, between the existing account or address and the new account or address.

IRS issues warning as next batch of Child Tax Credit Payments are set to go out next month

In some of these cases, the split payment caused a delay and the payment was slightly higher than the correct amount. To correct this overpayment, the IRS said each spouse should expect to see a smaller payment in October, November and December.

Here’s the statement from the IRS regarding this split payment:

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

The typical overpayment was $31.25 per child between 6 and 17 years old and $37.50 per child under 6 years old. This will result in about a $10 to $13 reduction per child in the three remaining monthly payments.

The remaining payments are set for Nov. 15 and Dec. 15.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Filing#Wjw#Child Tax Credit Payments#Fox 46 Alerts#Breaking News
CNET

IRS phone number for child tax credit: Details to know

Four out of the six child tax credit payments have gone out to millions of families so far, each with its own hiccups. If you're one of the many people experiencing issues -- maybe one of your paper checks hasn't arrived -- you're probably searching for answers to find out what's going on or to know the status of your check. And if you're using the IRS Update Portal but still having trouble, it may be time to contact the IRS.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
theeastcountygazette.com

Real Reason Why Your Child Tax Credit Check is Smaller Than Expectations

Last Friday, the fourth installment of the upgraded fraction of the child tax credit payments was made into millions of eligible families. For many families, though, the amount they received was much less than expected. According to the IRS, “many reasons” contribute to why taxpayers may have received varied amounts...
PERSONAL FINANCE
FingerLakes1.com

IRS goes after tax refunds, child tax credit, and stimulus checks: What to do if IRS says you owe them?

Fourth stimulus check update: $3,600 payments being issued by IRS as agency warns taxpayers say some will owe it all back. The latest round of payments as part of the child tax credit advance are heading out in a couple weeks. The window to opt out of November’s payment is closing. The total payments released by the IRS between July and December will be worth $1,800, with another $1,800 on the line when taxpayers file 2021 income tax returns.
TOLEDO, OH
FingerLakes1.com

Some families are missing their $300 and $600 October Child Tax Credits, here’s what to do

Some families were set to receive $600 this month instead of $300 because it was their first month filing. Many who opted in this way aren’t regular tax filers. Unfortunately many families did not get the payment. A glitch in September left 2% of families without checks they were supposed to get. Many families express frustration because they depended on the checks to arrive in a timely fashion.
SENECA FALLS, NY
Fox5 KVVU

Why your child tax credit payments may be delayed or less than you expected

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For the past several months, Jason Gonzalez has received the advance child tax credit for his daughters, without issue. But this month when he logged into his account, instead of seeing the $500 deposit he was expecting, there was a message alerting him that the IRS is reviewing his eligibility to receive the payment. Confused, Gonzalez contacted the IRS.
PERSONAL FINANCE
WSET

The $500 tax credit that you might qualify for and had no idea you could get

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - The expanded federal Child Tax Credit is putting billions of dollars into the hands of families. The payments are part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law in March by President Biden. The payments are the first half of the tax credit. The most recent payments went out on Sept. 15, 2021. According to the IRS, this third payment sent $15 billion directly to families. The next payment, arriving on Oct. 15, 2021, will send out another $15 billion.
INCOME TAX
Houston Chronicle

Parents can still get two child tax credit payments in 2021 if they sign up now

Parents with child dependents have until Nov. 15 to sign up for monthly child tax credit payments. Under the American Rescue Plan, the child tax credit provides eligible families with monthly payments of up to $300 for each child under age 6 and $250 for each child ages 6-17. Since July, the program has helped provide $61 billion dollars to American families. Surveys have shown the payments helped middle-class families with costs related to food, clothes, school and daycare, according to a release from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
731K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy