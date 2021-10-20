New ‘Ghostbusters’ Trailer Shows the New Team in Action

After a very long wait throughout a global pandemic, Ghostbusters: Afterlife Is thisclose, and with every poster, trailer, teaser and tidbit released, the fans of the franchise are at the ready with their proton packs in tow, on the off chance they need our help. We'd never cross the streams. I don't know about you, but I ain't afraid of no ghosts! Check out the international trailer and let's all grin with delight together! More about Egon's past is discovered, with so many Ghostbusters Easter eggs unleashed, it's hard to keep count. There are Terror Dogs, Mini-Stay Puft Marshmallow Men, and Slimer's distant cousin Muncher. And some very cool callbacks to the 1984 original that will give fans goosebumps. Just wait until Huey Lewis...I mean, Ray Parker Jr.'s theme music kicks in.

