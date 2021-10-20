CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

New ‘Ghostbusters’ Trailer Shows the New Team in Action

By Matt Singer
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Terror dogs, gunner seats, remote controlled ghost traps, oh my. The new international trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife does not include appearances from any of the original Ghostbusters cast, like Bill Murray or Ernie Hudson. But it does feature an appearance from the Terror Dogs, and maybe a very brief glimpse...

squatchrocks.com

Comments / 0

Related
wmleader.com

Ghostbusters: Afterlife review: an expanded franchise for a new generation

After more than a year of delays, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is finally headed to theaters. The newest movie in the franchise is a direct sequel to Ghostbusters 2, which was released more than 30 years ago. Its director, Jason Reitman, is the son of Ivan Reitman, who directed both of the original Ghostbusters films. Ahead of the movie’s official release on Nov. 19, The Madison Leader Gazette had the chance to see the movie during its special surprise screening at New York Comic Con, and we have some spoiler-free thoughts on the ghostly new movie.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

New Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer Unleashes Terror Dogs as Egon's Past Is Uncovered

After a very long wait throughout a global pandemic, Ghostbusters: Afterlife Is thisclose, and with every poster, trailer, teaser and tidbit released, the fans of the franchise are at the ready with their proton packs in tow, on the off chance they need our help. We'd never cross the streams. I don't know about you, but I ain't afraid of no ghosts! Check out the international trailer and let's all grin with delight together! More about Egon's past is discovered, with so many Ghostbusters Easter eggs unleashed, it's hard to keep count. There are Terror Dogs, Mini-Stay Puft Marshmallow Men, and Slimer's distant cousin Muncher. And some very cool callbacks to the 1984 original that will give fans goosebumps. Just wait until Huey Lewis...I mean, Ray Parker Jr.'s theme music kicks in.
MOVIES
manofmany.com

‘The Rock’ Shows His Dark Side in the New Black Adam Teaser Trailer

The only thing that could possibly overshadow the new Batman trailer at this year’s DC Fandom event is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as Black Adam. Released yesterday, the four-minute teaser trailer offers a little intro from the star-studded cast, including Dwayne Johnson himself, before giving fans just a snippet of the anti hero’s first entrance into DCEU.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
lrmonline.com

The New Ghostbusters: Afterlife International Trailer Is Better Than The Others, Indiana Jones 5 & Marvel Release Dates Shift, Y: The Last Man Canceled | Daily COG

The New Ghostbusters: Afterlife International Trailer Is Better Than The Others, Indiana Jones 5 & Marvel Release Dates Shift, Y: The Last Man Canceled | Daily COG. Listen And Subscribe On: Apple Podcasts |Spotify |SoundCloud | Stitcher | Google Play. The Daily Cup of Genre (DailyCOG) is the preeminent podcast...
MOVIES
totalgamingnetwork.com

New Uncharted Trailer Shows Off Iconic Scene from Third Game

A new trailer for the upcoming Uncharted film made its way online today. Well, it made its way online last night through a leaked, shaky cam upload by someone, but we don't talk about that here. The official release of the trailer shows off the youngster known as Tom Holland playing one Nathan Drake. It also features a mustache-less Sully played by Mark Wahlberg.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernie Hudson
Person
Jason Reitman
Person
Bill Murray
Person
Ivan Reitman
Person
Gil Kenan
gamepur.com

Gotham Knights reveals Court of Owls action in new trailer

DC FanDome released a trailer for the highly anticipated Gotham Knights video game by WB Games Montréal. The game will star Batman allies Nightwing, Red Hood, Batgirl, and Robin as they team up to take down the Court of Owls. The Court is a secret organization that has been running Gotham for centuries and has been existing right underneath Batman’s nose.
VIDEO GAMES
Telegraph

Netflix secret codes: How to unlock thousands of hidden films and TV shows

Netflix's incredibly niche, personalised subgenres have long captivated movie nerds, from "Steamy Crime Movies from the 1970s" to "Period Pieces About Royalty Based on Real Life". The genres, based on a complicated algorithm that uses reams of data about users' viewing habits to recommend exactly what a particular user is...
TV SHOWS
NYLON

Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In November 2021

As temperatures drop and outdoor activities begin to wane in their appeal, many of us will find ourselves spending more and more time inside, glued to our television, desperate for something interesting to watch. Thankfully, Netflix has prepared for this very moment — in November, the streaming service plans to keep us occupied with an extensive array of new titles to choose from.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghostbusters#New York City#The Terror Dogs
Complex

TikTok Star and Comedian Huey Haha Dead at 22

TikTok star and comedian Huey Haha has died age 22. In a post shared on his Instagram page, it was revealed the viral star had died on October 25. “He loved and appreciated every single one of his supporters,” reads the post. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched following his death, with all proceeds going toward his funeral and his daughter. A cause of death was not initially revealed and has yet to be confirmed.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler Beat Out Fellow Hollywood Legend John Lithgow for ‘Barry’ Role

While speaking about his recent Emmy-winning role on HBO’s Barry, former Happy Days actor Henry Winkler shared that another Hollywood icon almost beat him out for the job. HBO released Barry back in March 2018 to critical acclaim. So far, only two seasons of the dark comedy-crime series have aired. Unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic has delayed Season 3 of the show. But fans are eagerly awaiting its return, which will likely come out sometime next year. In fact, recent reports confirmed that the cast and crew have one more month of filming and the new season will be complete.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Tim Allen Sells Ford GT Supercar for Insane Price

Known for more than just comedy, Last Man Standing star Tim Allen loves cars. After recently putting up a unique one from his collection to auction, it sold for an insane price. Tim Allen’s 2017 Ford GT supercar sold for a massive $1 million on the Bring a Trailer auction...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
MarketRealist

Multimillionaire Barry Weiss, Star of Reality Show "Storage Wars," Is Set To Return This Season

Barry Weiss, who rose to fame as one of the stars of A&E reality show Storage Wars, hasn’t been on the show for a few years. According to a recent trailer for Season 14 of the series, 70-year-old Weiss will return to at least one episode of the new season. What has Weiss been up to since his last regular appearances on the show in 2013, and what's his net worth today?
TV SERIES
1029thebuzz.com

Scientists Claim The Scariest Horror Movie Ever Made

For the second year in a row, The Science Of Scare Project examined horror movies to “scientifically” determine the scariest movie based on the impact they have on your heart rate. The 2021 project examined 250 “victims” to 40 of the world’s scariest and best horror movies, from classics to...
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

Will Ferrell Reveals Reason For Split With Adam McKay

There might not be a more creatively successful comedy partnership in the 21st century than Adam McKay and Will Ferrell. After working together on Saturday Night Live, they went to Hollywood and created movies like Anchorman, Talladega Nights, Step Brothers, and The Other Guys. They also co-founded the website Funny or Die, and launched their own production company, Gary Sanchez, which produced movies like The Goods, Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie, Casa De Mi Padre, The Campaign, and Daddy’s Home.
CELEBRITIES
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth, MN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://squatchrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy