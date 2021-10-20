CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bilobalide inhibits inflammation and promotes the expression of AÎ² degrading enzymes in astrocytes to rescue neuronal deficiency in AD models

By Jun Xiang
Cover picture for the articleThe pathogenesis of Alzheimer's disease (AD) involves multiple cell types including endothelial cells, glia, and neurons. It suggests that therapy against single target in single cell type may not be sufficient to treat AD and therapies with protective effects in multiple cell types may be more effective. Here, we comprehensively investigated...

Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find a crucial factor in COVID-19 transmission

In a recent study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases, researchers found fine aerosols emitted during talking and singing may play a crucial role in COVID-19 transmission. They found that fine aerosols (less than 5 micrometers, or μm) generated from these two types of activities contain more viral particles than coarse...
MedicalXpress

Study finds association between long COVID symptoms and altered oral microbiome

Research by John P. Haran, MD, Ph.D., and Evan S. Bradley, MD, Ph.D., at UMass Chan Medical School, shows that patients with persistent long COVID symptoms have oral microbiomes with a significantly higher abundance of bacteria that induce inflammation. These findings suggest an association between the oral microbiome and long COVID that may point to dysfunction in the oral microbiome as a contributor to long COVID.
technologynetworks.com

BRCA2 Requires a Specific Enzyme To Repair DNA Damage

Several years ago, it was discovered that a group of women with hereditary breast and ovarian cancer also have mutations in one of two genes, namely BRCA1 and BRCA2. Ever since, the genes and the proteins they encode have attracted great scientific attention. Genes may be seen as a codebook...
alzforum.org

What FDG PET ‘Sees’ in AD: Angry Microglia, Not Just Neurons

FDG PET imaging measures glucose uptake in the brain. It has long served as a proxy for neuronal health—but is it? In the October 13 Science Translational Medicine, researchers led by Christian Haass and Matthias Brendel at the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases in Munich make a case that much of the FDG PET signal comes from activated microglia, not neurons.
Nature.com

K15 promoter-driven enforced expression of NKIRAS exhibits tumor suppressive activity against the development of DMBA/TPA-induced skin tumors

NKIRAS1 and NKIRAS2 (also called as ÎºB-Ras) were identified as members of the atypical RAS family that suppress the transcription factor NF-ÎºB. However, their function in carcinogenesis is still controversial. To clarify how NKIRAS acts on cellular transformation, we generated transgenic mice in which NKIRAS2 was forcibly expressed using a cytokeratin 15 (K15) promoter, which is mainly activated in follicle bulge cells. The ectopic expression of NKIRAS2 was mainly detected in follicle bulges of transgenic mice with NKIRAS2 but not in wild type mice. K15 promoter-driven expression of NKIRAS2 failed to affect the development of epidermis, which was evaluated using the expression of K10, K14, K15 and filaggrin. However, K15 promoter-driven expression of NKIRAS2 effectively suppressed the development of skin tumors induced by treatment with 7,12-dimethylbenz(a)anthracene (DMBA)/12-O-tetradecanoylphorbol 13-acetate (TPA). This observation suggested that NKIRAS seemed to function as a tumor suppressor in follicle bulges. However, in the case of oncogenic HRAS-driven cellular transformation of murine fibroblasts, knockdown of NKIRAS2 expression drastically suppressed HRAS-mutant-provoked cellular transformation, suggesting that NKIRAS2 was required for the cellular transformation of murine fibroblasts. Furthermore, moderate enforced expression of NKIRAS2 augmented oncogenic HRAS-provoked cellular transformation, whereas an excess NKIRAS2 expression converted its functional role into a tumor suppressive phenotype, suggesting that NKIRAS seemed to exhibit a biphasic bell-shaped enhancing effect on HRAS-mutant-provoked oncogenic activity. Taken together, the functional role of NKIRAS in carcinogenesis is most likely determined by not only cellular context but also its expression level.
Nature.com

Hippocampal disruptions of synaptic and astrocyte metabolism are primary events of early amyloid pathology in the 5xFAD mouse model of Alzheimer's disease

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is an unremitting neurodegenerative disorder characterized by cerebral amyloid-Î² (AÎ²) accumulation and gradual decline in cognitive function. Changes in brain energy metabolism arise in the preclinical phase of AD, suggesting an important metabolic component of early AD pathology. Neurons and astrocytes function in close metabolic collaboration, which is essential for the recycling of neurotransmitters in the synapse. However, this crucial metabolic interplay during the early stages of AD development has not been sufficiently investigated. Here, we provide an integrative analysis of cellular metabolism during the early stages of AÎ² accumulation in the cerebral cortex and hippocampus of the 5xFAD mouse model of AD. Our electrophysiological examination revealed an increase in spontaneous excitatory signaling in the 5xFAD hippocampus. This hyperactive neuronal phenotype coincided with decreased hippocampal tricarboxylic acid (TCA) cycle metabolism mapped by stable 13C isotope tracing. Particularly, reduced astrocyte TCA cycle activity and decreased glutamine synthesis led to hampered neuronal GABA synthesis in the 5xFAD hippocampus. In contrast, the cerebral cortex of 5xFAD mice displayed an elevated capacity for oxidative glucose metabolism, which may suggest a metabolic compensation in this brain region. We found limited changes when we explored the brain proteome and metabolome of the 5xFAD mice, supporting that the functional metabolic disturbances between neurons and astrocytes are early primary events in AD pathology. In addition, synaptic mitochondrial and glycolytic function was selectively impaired in the 5xFAD hippocampus, whereas non-synaptic mitochondrial function was maintained. These findings were supported by ultrastructural analyses demonstrating disruptions in mitochondrial morphology, particularly in the 5xFAD hippocampus. Collectively, our study reveals complex regional and cell-specific metabolic adaptations in the early stages of amyloid pathology, which may be fundamental for the progressing synaptic dysfunctions in AD.
Nature.com

Tumor-suppressive function of EZH2 is through inhibiting glutaminase

Tumors can use metabolic reprogramming to survive nutrient stress. Epigenetic regulators play a critical role in metabolic adaptation. Here we screened a sgRNA library to identify epigenetic regulators responsible for the vulnerability of colorectal cancer (CRC) cells to glucose deprivation and found that more EZH2-knockout cells survived glucose deprivation. Then, we showed that EZH2 expression was significantly downregulated in response to glucose deprivation in a glucose-sensitive CRC cell line, and EZH2-knockdown cells were more resistant to glucose deprivation. Mechanistically, EZH2 deficiency upregulated the expression of glutaminase (GLS) and promoted the production of glutamate, which in turn led to increased synthesis of intracellular glutathione (GSH) and eventually attenuated the reactive oxygen species (ROS)-mediated cell death induced by glucose deprivation. Although EZH2 functioned as an oncogene in cancer progression and EZH2 knockout abolished colorectal cancer development in a mouse model, here we revealed a mechanistic link between EZH2 and metabolic reprogramming via the direct regulation of GLS expression and observed a negative correlation between EZH2 and GLS expression in colorectal cancer tissues. These findings further confirmed the importance of heterogeneity, provided an explanation for the clinical tolerance of cancer cells to EZH2 inhibitors from the perspective of metabolism, and proposed the possibility of combining EZH2 inhibitors and glutamine metabolism inhibitors for the treatment of cancer.
Nature.com

Prefrontal AÎ² pathology influencing the pathway from apathy to cognitive decline in non-dementia elderly

The purpose of this study is to investigate the complex connection between apathy and cognitive decline that remains unclear. A total of 1057 non-dementia elderly from the Alzheimer's Disease Neuroimaging Initiative (ADNI) database received up to 13 years of follow-up and were divided into an apathy negative (âˆ’) group of 943 participants and an apathy positive (+) group of 114 participants through the Neuropsychiatric Inventory (NPI)-apathy subitem. Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) AD biomarkers and amyloid Î² (AÎ²) PET were measured, and their longitudinal changes were assessed using linear mixed-effects models. Risk factors for cognitive decline and apathy conversion were explored through the Cox proportional hazards model. Mediation effects of AÎ² pathology on cognition were investigated using the causal mediation analysis. Apathy syndrome was associated with faster impairment of cognition and elevation of the AÎ² burden. The effects of apathy on cognitive function and life quality were mediated by AÎ² pathology, including CSF AÎ²42/total tau ratio, and AÎ² deposition in the prefrontal regions. Apathy syndrome was the risk factor for cognitive deterioration; meanwhile, frontal AÎ² burden was the risk factor for apathy conversion. Apathy syndrome is an early manifestation of cognitive decline and there are bidirectional roles between apathy syndrome and AÎ² pathology. Prefrontal AÎ² pathology influenced the pathway from apathy to cognitive decline.
China
Nature.com

Anti-spike antibody response to natural SARS-CoV-2 infection in the general population

Understanding the trajectory, duration, and determinants of antibody responses after SARS-CoV-2 infection can inform subsequent protection and risk of reinfection, however large-scale representative studies are limited. Here we estimated antibody response after SARS-CoV-2 infection in the general population using representative data from 7,256 United Kingdom COVID-19 infection survey participants who had positive swab SARS-CoV-2 PCR tests from 26-April-2020 to 14-June-2021. A latent class model classified 24% of participants as 'non-responders' not developing anti-spike antibodies, who were older, had higher SARS-CoV-2 cycle threshold values during infection (i.e. lower viral burden), and less frequently reported any symptoms. Among those who seroconverted, using Bayesian linear mixed models, the estimated anti-spike IgG peak level was 7.3-fold higher than the level previously associated with 50% protection against reinfection, with higher peak levels in older participants and those of non-white ethnicity. The estimated anti-spike IgG half-life was 184 days, being longer in females and those of white ethnicity. We estimated antibody levels associated with protection against reinfection likely last 1.5-2 years on average, with levels associated with protection from severe infection present for several years. These estimates could inform planning for vaccination booster strategies.
Nature.com

Direct protein"“protein interaction between Npas4 and IPAS mutually inhibits their critical roles in neuronal cell survival and death

Inhibitory PAS domain protein (IPAS) is a bifunctional protein that acts as a transcriptional repressor in hypoxia and as a pro-apoptotic protein involved in neuronal cell death. Npas4 (NXF or LE-PAS) is a transcriptional factor that protects nerve cells from endogenous and foreign neurotoxins. Here we show that IPAS and Npas4 antagonize each other through their direct interaction. Coimmunoprecipitation experiments revealed that multiple binding sites on each protein were involved in the interaction. CoCl2 treatment of PC12 cells that induces IPAS repressed the transactivation activity of Npas4, and IPAS siRNA treatment reduced the CoCl2-induced repression. CoCl2-induced apoptosis was suppressed by the addition of KCl that induces Npas4. The protective effect of KCl was attenuated by siRNA-mediated gene silencing of Npas4. Npas4 and IPAS proteins were induced and localized in the cytoplasm of the dopaminergic neurons in the substantia nigra pars compacta after 1-methyl-4-phenyl-1,2,3,6-tetrahydropyridine (MPTP) treatment. Npas4âˆ’/âˆ’ mice exhibited greater sensitivity to MPTP in nigral dopaminergic neurons. Together, these results strongly suggest that neuroprotective activity of Npas4 was, at least partly, exerted by inhibiting the pro-apoptotic activity of IPAS through direct interaction.
Nature.com

Clemastine improves electrophysiologic and histomorphometric changes through promoting myelin repair in a murine model of compression neuropathy

Compression neuropathies are common and debilitating conditions that result in variable functional recovery after surgical decompression. Recent drug repurposing studies have verified that clemastine promotes functional recovery through enhancement of myelin repair in demyelinating disease. We investigated the utility of clemastine as a treatment for compression neuropathy using a validated murine model of compression neuropathy encircling the compression tube around the sciatic nerve. Mice received PBS or clemastine solution for 6Â weeks of compression phase. Mice taken surgical decompression received PBS or clemastine solution for 2Â weeks of decompression phase. Electrodiagnostic, histomorphometric, and Western immunoblotting analyses were performed to verify the effects of clemastine. During the compression phase, mice treated with clemastine had significantly decreased latency and increased amplitude compared to untreated mice that received PBS. Histomorphometric analyses revealed that mice treated with clemastine had significantly higher proportions of myelinated axons, thicker myelin, and a lower G-ratio. The expression levels of myelin proteins, including myelin protein zero and myelin associated glycoprotein, were higher in mice treated with clemastine. However, the electrophysiologic and histomorphometric improvements were observed regardless of clemastine treatment in mice taken surgical decompression. Mice treated with clemastine during compression of the sciatic nerve demonstrated that clemastine treatment attenuated electrophysiologic and histomorphometric changes caused by compression through promoting myelin repair.
Nature.com

Spatial representability of neuronal activity

A common approach to interpreting spiking activity is based on identifying the firing fields-regions in physical or configuration spaces that elicit responses of neurons. Common examples include hippocampal place cells that fire at preferred locations in the navigated environment, head direction cells that fire at preferred orientations of the animal's head, view cells that respond to preferred spots in the visual field, etc. In all these cases, firing fields were discovered empirically, by trial and error. We argue that the existence and a number of properties of the firing fields can be established theoretically, through topological analyses of the neuronal spiking activity. In particular, we use Leray criterion powered by persistent homology theory, Eckhoff conditions and Region Connection Calculus to verify consistency of neuronal responses with a single coherent representation of space.
Nature.com

Over-expression of lncRNA TMEM161B-AS1 promotes the malignant biological behavior of glioma cells and the resistance to temozolomide via up-regulating the expression of multiple ferroptosis-related genes by sponging hsa-miR-27a-3p

A growing body of evidence suggests that long-chain non-coding RNA (lncRNA) plays an important role in the malignant biological behavior and drug resistance of glioblastoma (GBM) cells. In this study, we analyzed the role and potential mechanism of lncRNA TMEM161B-AS1 in the malignant biological behavior of GBM cells and temozolomide (TMZ) resistance. Studies have found that FANCD2 and CD44 are significantly related to the occurrence of GBM, TMZ resistance and the survival of GBM patients. Knockdown of TMEM161B-AS1 down-regulated the expression of FANCD2 and CD44 by sponging hsa-miR-27a-3p, inhibited the proliferation, migration, invasion and promoted apoptosis, ferroptosis of U87 cells and U251 cells. Down-regulation of lncRNA TMEM161B-AS1 and/or over-expression of hsa-miR-27a-3p down-regulated the expression of FANCD2 and CD44, and inhibited the tumor growth in nude mice. These results demonstrated that the lncRNA TMEM161B-AS1-hsa-miR-27a-3p-FANCD2/CD44 signal axis regulated the malignant biological behavior of GBM and TMZ resistance. These findings were expected to provide promising therapeutic targets for the treatment of glioma.
Nature.com

Cardiac-specific CGI-58 deficiency activates the ER stress pathway to promote heart failure in mice

Excess myocardial triacylglycerol accumulation (i.e., cardiac steatosis) impairs heart function, suggesting that enzymes promoting triacylglycerol metabolism exert essential regulatory effects on heart function. Comparative gene identification 58 (CGI-58) is a key enzyme that promotes the hydrolysis of triglycerides by activating adipose triglyceride lipase and plays a protective role in maintaining heart function. In this study, the effects of CGI-58 on heart function and the underlying mechanism were investigated using cardiac-specific CGI58-knockout mice (CGI-58cko mice). Echocardiography and pathological staining were performed to detect changes in the structure and function of the heart. Proteomic profiling, immunofluorescent staining, western blotting, and real-time PCR were used to evaluate molecular changes. In CGI-58cko mice, we detected cardiac hypertrophic remodeling and heart failure associated with excessive cardiac lipid accumulation, ROS production, and decreased expression of regulators of fatty acid metabolism. These changes were markedly attenuated in CGI-58cko mice injected with rAAV9-CGI58. A quantitative proteomics analysis revealed significant increases in the expression of ER stress-related proteins and decreases in proteins related to fatty acid and amino acid metabolism in the hearts of CGI-58cko mice. Furthermore, the inhibition of ER stress by the inhibitor 4-PBA improved mitochondrial dysfunction, reduced oxidative stress, and reversed cardiac remodeling and dysfunction in cultured cardiomyocytes or in CGI-58cko mice. Our results suggested that CGI-58 is essential for the maintenance of heart function by reducing lipid accumulation and ER stress in cardiomyocytes, providing a new therapeutic target for cardiac steatosis and dysfunction.
Nature.com

Endocytic BDNF secretion regulated by Vamp3 in astrocytes

Brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) regulates diverse brain functions via TrkB receptor signaling. Due to the expression of TrkB receptors, astrocytes can internalize extracellular BDNF proteins via receptor-mediated endocytosis. Endocytosed BDNF can be re-secreted upon stimulation, but the molecular mechanism underlying this phenomenon remains unrecognized. Our study reveals that vesicle-associated membrane protein 3 (Vamp3) selectively regulates the release of endocyticÂ BDNF from astrocytes. By using quantum dot (QD)-conjugated mature BDNF (QD-BDNF) as a proxy for the extracellular BDNF protein, we monitored the uptake, transport, and secretion of BDNF from cultured cortical astrocytes. Our data showed that endocytic QD-BDNF particles were enriched in Vamp3-containing vesicles in astrocytes and that ATP treatment sufficiently triggered either the antero- or retrograde transport and exocytosis of QD-BDNF-containing vesicles. Downregulation of Vamp3 expression disrupted endocytic BDNF secretion from astrocytes but did not affect uptake or transport. Collectively, these results provide evidence of the selective ability of astrocytic Vamp3 to control endocytic BDNF secretion during BDNF recycling.
Nature.com

Inhibition of keratinocyte ferroptosis suppresses psoriatic inflammation

Psoriasis is a common, chronic, and recurrent inflammatory disease. It is characterized by hyperproliferation and abnormal differentiation of keratinocytes. Keratinocyte death is also involved in many pathophysiological conditions and amplifies the inflammatory cascade. As a newly recognized form of cell death, ferroptosis is involved in several inflammatory diseases. In this study, we aimed to investigate a previously unrecognized role for ferroptosis in psoriasis. Ferroptosis is mediated by lipid peroxidation and iron overload. Compared with normal lesions, the mRNA expression of acyl-CoA synthetase long-chain family member 4 (ACSL4), prostaglandin-endoperoxide synthase 2 (PTGS2), and transferrin receptor (TFRC) were highly expressed in psoriatic lesions, with decreased levels of glutathione peroxidase 4 (GPX4), ferritin light chain (FTL), and ferritin heavy chain 1 (FTH1). The protein levels of ACSL4 and GPX4 were consistent with their mRNA levels. A similar tendency of ferroptosis was also observed in erastin-treated human primary keratinocytes and the Imiquimod (IMQ)-induced model of psoriasis. To investigate the correlation between inflammation and peroxidation, we analyzed single-cell RNA-sequencing data and identified 15 cell types. There was a high correlation between the activity of the lipid oxidation and the Th22/Th17 response in keratinocytes at a single-cell level. Moreover, ferrostatin-1 (Fer-1), a potent inhibitor of lipid peroxidation, suppressed ferroptosis-related changes in erastin-treated keratinocytes and alleviated psoriasiform dermatitis of IMQ-induced models. Additionally, Fer-1 blocked inflammatory responses in vitro and in vivo, reducing the production of cytokines including TNF-Î±, IL-6, IL-1Î±, IL-1Î², IL-17, IL-22, and IL-23. This study revealed an expression pattern of ferroptosis in which specific molecules enhance inflammatory reactions in psoriasis.
Nature.com

Worldwide prevalence of suicidal ideation and suicide plan among people with schizophrenia: a meta-analysis and systematic review of epidemiological surveys

Schizophrenia is a severe psychiatric disorder with high premature mortality rates. This is a meta-analysis and systematic review of the prevalence of suicidal ideation (SI) and suicide plan (SP) among people with schizophrenia. PubMed, Web of Science, Embase, and PsycINFO were systematically searched from their respective inception to October 10, 2020. Data on prevalence of SI and/or SP were synthesized using the random effects model. Twenty-six studies covering 5079 people with schizophrenia were included for meta-analysis. The lifetime and point prevalence of SI were 34.5% (95% CI: 28.2âˆ’40.9%), and 29.9% (95% CI: 24.2âˆ’35.6%), respectively. The lifetime prevalence of SP was 44.3% and the point prevalence of SP ranged between 6.4 and 13%. Subgroup and meta-regression analyses revealed that source of patients, survey countries, and sample size were significantly associated with the point prevalence of SI, while male proportion and quality assessment scores were significantly associated with the lifetime and point prevalence of SI. Survey time and mean age were significantly associated with lifetime prevalence of SI. Both SI and SP are common in people living with schizophrenia, especially in males and inpatients. Routine screening and effective interventions for SI and SP should be implemented in this population.
Nature.com

Inhibition of TGF-Î² repairs spinal cord injury by attenuating EphrinB2 expressing through inducing miR-484 from fibroblast

Spinal cord injury (SCI) can lead to severe loss of motor and sensory function with high disability and mortality. The effective treatment of SCI remains unknown. Here we find systemic injection of TGF-Î² neutralizing antibody induces the protection of axon growth, survival of neurons, and functional recovery, whereas erythropoietin-producing hepatoma interactor B2 (EphrinB2) expression and fibroblasts distribution are attenuated. Knockout of TGF-Î² type II receptor in fibroblasts can also decrease EphrinB2 expression and improve spinal cord injury recovery. Moreover, miR-488 was confirmed to be the most upregulated gene related to EphrinB2 releasing in fibroblasts after SCI and miR-488 initiates EphrinB2 expression and physical barrier building through MAPK signaling after SCI. Our study points toward elevated levels of active TGF-Î² as inducer and promoters of fibroblasts distribution, fibrotic scar formation, and EphrinB2 expression, and deletion of global TGF-Î² or the receptor of TGF-Î² in Col1Î±2 lineage fibroblasts significantly improve functional recovery after SCI, which suggest that TGF-Î² might be a therapeutic target in SCI.
Nature.com

Binding interaction of a ring-hydroxylating dioxygenase with fluoranthene in Pseudomonas aeruginosa DN1

Pseudomonas aeruginosa DN1 can efficiently utilize fluoranthene as its sole carbon source, and the initial reaction in the biodegradation process is catalyzed by a ring-hydroxylating dioxygenase (RHD). To clarify the binding interaction of RHD with fluoranthene in the strain DN1, the genes encoding alpha subunit (RS30940) and beta subunit (RS05115) of RHD were functionally characterized through multi-technique combination such as gene knockout and homology modeling as well as molecular docking analysis. The results showed that the mutants lacking the characteristic alpha subunit and/or beta subunit failed to degrade fluoranthene effectively. Based on the translated protein sequence and Ramachandran plot, 96.5% of the primary amino-acid sequences of the alpha subunit in the modeled structure of the RHD were in the permitted region, 2.3% in the allowed region, but 1.2% in the disallowed area. The catalytic mechanism mediated by key residues was proposed by the simulations of molecular docking, wherein the active site of alpha subunit constituted a triangle structure of the mononuclear iron atom and the two oxygen atoms coupled with the predicted catalytic ternary of His217-His222-Asp372 for the dihydroxylation reaction with fluoranthene. Those amino acid residues adjacent to fluoranthene were nonpolar groups, and the C7-C8 positions on the fluoranthene ring were estimated to be the best oxidation sites. The distance of C7-O and C8-O was 3.77Â Ã… and 3.04Â Ã… respectively, and both of them were parallel. The results of synchronous fluorescence and site-directed mutagenesis confirmed the roles of the predicted residues during catalysis. This binding interaction could enhance our understanding of the catalytic mechanism of RHDs and provide a solid foundation for further enzymatic modification.
