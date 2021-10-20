LncRNA SNHG17 interacts with LRPPRC to stabilize c-Myc protein and promote G1/S transition and cell proliferation

It has been demonstrated that circ_0001874 and circ_0001971 are potential biomarkers for the diagnosis of oral squamous carcinoma (OSCC). MiR-186 was reported to serve as a tumor suppressor in OSCC, and the down-regulation of miR-186 was reported to lead to higher expression of oncogenic factor SHP2 and the activation of growth promoting signaling. In this study, we aimed to explore the possible molecular role of circ_0001874 and circ_0001971 signaling in the pathogenesis of OSCC. RT-qPCR, Western blot, online bioinformatics tools and luciferase assay were utilized to study the molecular signaling pathways of circ_0001874 and circ_0001971. MTT assay and FCM assay were performed to investigate the synergistic effect of circ_0001971 and circ_0001874 on cell proliferation and apoptosis. By observing the effect of different miRNAs on the levels of circ_0001847 and circ_0001971, it was identified that circ_0001847 and circ_0001971 respectively sponged the expression of miR-296 and miR-186 via binding to these miRNAs. Also, SHP2 mRNA and PLK1 mRNA were respectively targeted by miR-186 and miR-296-5p. We also established two signaling pathways, i.e., circ_0001971/miR-186/SHP2 and circ_0001874/miR-296-5p/PLK1, and validated the synergistic effect of circ_0001971 and circ_0001874 via observing their positive effect on cell proliferation and negative effect on cell apoptosis. The expression of miR-186 and miR-296-5p was generally lower in saliva of OSCC patients compared with that in OLK patients, while the expression of miR-186 and miR-296-5p was specifically up-regulated in saliva of OSCC patients. In conclusion, the finding of this study demonstrated that the relative level of hsa_circ_0001971 and hsa_circ_0001874 were different in the saliva of OSCC patients and could be used as predictive biomarkers for the development of OSCC. Furthermore, oncogenic effects of hsa_circ_0001971 and hsa_circ_0001874 in the development of OSCC might be, at least partially, mediated by its downstream signaling pathways including hsa_circ_0001971/microRNA-186/SHP2 and hsa_circ_0001874/microRNA-297/PLK1.

CANCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO