Science

LncRNA SNHG17 interacts with LRPPRC to stabilize c-Myc protein and promote G1/S transition and cell proliferation

By Jin-Yu Liu
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOncogenic c-Myc is a master regulator of G1/S transition. Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) emerge as new regulators of various cell activities. Here, we found that lncRNA SnoRNA Host Gene 17 (SNHG17) was elevated at the early G1-phase of cell cycle. Both gain- and loss-of function studies disclosed that SNHG17 increased c-Myc...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

ULK1 promotes mitophagy via phosphorylation and stabilization of BNIP3

UNC51-like kinase-1 (ULK1) is the catalytic component of the autophagy pre-initiation complex that stimulates autophagy via phosphorylation of ATG14, BECLN1 and other autophagy proteins. ULK1 has also been shown to specifically promote mitophagy but the mechanistic basis of how has remained unclear. Here we show that ULK1 phosphorylates the BNIP3 mitochondrial cargo receptor on a critical serine residue (S17) adjacent to its amino terminal LIR motif. ULK1 similarly phosphorylates BNIP3L on S35. Phosphorylation of BNIP3 on S17 by ULK1 promotes interaction with LC3 and mitophagy. ULK1 interaction also promotes BNIP3 protein stability by limiting its turnover at the proteasome. The ability of ULK1 to regulate BNIP3 protein stability depends on an intact "BH3" domain and deletion of its "BH3" domain reduces BNIP3 turnover and increases BNIP3 protein levels independent of ULK1. In summary ULK1 promotes mitophagy by both stabilization of BNIP3 protein and via phosphorylation of S17 to stimulate interaction with LC3.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

NeuroD1 promotes tumor cell proliferation and tumorigenesis by directly activating the pentose phosphate pathway in colorectal carcinoma

Tumor metabolic reprogramming ensures that cancerous cells obtain sufficient building blocks, energy, and antioxidants to sustain rapid growth and for coping with oxidative stress. Neurogenic differentiation factor 1 (NeuroD1) is upregulated in various types of tumors; however, its involvement in tumor cell metabolic reprogramming remains unclear. In this study, we report that NeuroD1 is positively correlated with glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD), the rate-limiting enzyme in the pentose phosphate pathway (PPP), in colorectal cancer cells. In addition, the regulation of G6PD by NeuroD1 alters tumor cell metabolism by stimulating the PPP, leading to enhanced production of nucleotides and NADPH. These, in turn, promote DNA and lipid biosynthesis in tumor cells, while decreasing intracellular levels of reactive oxygen species. Mechanistically, we showed that NeuroD1 binds directly to the G6PD promoter to activate G6PD transcription. Consequently, tumor cell proliferation and colony formation are enhanced, leading to increased tumorigenic potential in vitro and in vivo. These findings reveal a novel function of NeuroD1 as a regulator of G6PD, whereby its oncogenic activity is linked to tumor cell metabolic reprogramming and regulation of the PPP. Furthermore, NeuroD1 represents a potential target for metabolism-based anti-tumor therapeutic strategies.
CANCER
Nature.com

Deregulation of hsa_circ_0001971/miR-186 and hsa_circ_0001874/miR-296 signaling pathways promotes the proliferation of oral squamous carcinoma cells by synergistically activating SHP2/PLK1 signals

It has been demonstrated that circ_0001874 and circ_0001971 are potential biomarkers for the diagnosis of oral squamous carcinoma (OSCC). MiR-186 was reported to serve as a tumor suppressor in OSCC, and the down-regulation of miR-186 was reported to lead to higher expression of oncogenic factor SHP2 and the activation of growth promoting signaling. In this study, we aimed to explore the possible molecular role of circ_0001874 and circ_0001971 signaling in the pathogenesis of OSCC. RT-qPCR, Western blot, online bioinformatics tools and luciferase assay were utilized to study the molecular signaling pathways of circ_0001874 and circ_0001971. MTT assay and FCM assay were performed to investigate the synergistic effect of circ_0001971 and circ_0001874 on cell proliferation and apoptosis. By observing the effect of different miRNAs on the levels of circ_0001847 and circ_0001971, it was identified that circ_0001847 and circ_0001971 respectively sponged the expression of miR-296 and miR-186 via binding to these miRNAs. Also, SHP2 mRNA and PLK1 mRNA were respectively targeted by miR-186 and miR-296-5p. We also established two signaling pathways, i.e., circ_0001971/miR-186/SHP2 and circ_0001874/miR-296-5p/PLK1, and validated the synergistic effect of circ_0001971 and circ_0001874 via observing their positive effect on cell proliferation and negative effect on cell apoptosis. The expression of miR-186 and miR-296-5p was generally lower in saliva of OSCC patients compared with that in OLK patients, while the expression of miR-186 and miR-296-5p was specifically up-regulated in saliva of OSCC patients. In conclusion, the finding of this study demonstrated that the relative level of hsa_circ_0001971 and hsa_circ_0001874 were different in the saliva of OSCC patients and could be used as predictive biomarkers for the development of OSCC. Furthermore, oncogenic effects of hsa_circ_0001971 and hsa_circ_0001874 in the development of OSCC might be, at least partially, mediated by its downstream signaling pathways including hsa_circ_0001971/microRNA-186/SHP2 and hsa_circ_0001874/microRNA-297/PLK1.
CANCER
Nature.com

Epithelial cells remove precancerous cells by cell competition via MHC class I"“LILRB3 interaction

Epithelial cells have an ability termed 'cell competition', which is an immune surveillance-like function that extrudes precancerous cells from the epithelial layer, leading to apoptosis and clearance. However, it remains unclear how epithelial cells recognize and extrude transformed cells. Here, we discovered that a PirB family protein, leukocyte immunoglobulin-like receptor B3 (LILRB3), which is expressed on non-transformed epithelial cells, recognizes major histocompatibility complex class I (MHC class I) that is highly expressed on transformed cells. MHC class I interaction with LILRB3 expressed on normal epithelial cells triggers an SHP2"“ROCK2 pathway that generates a mechanical force to extrude transformed cells. Removal of transformed cells occurs independently of natural killer (NK) cell or CD8+ cytotoxic T cell-mediated activity. This is a new mechanism in that the immunological ligand"“receptor system generates a mechanical force in non-immune epithelial cells to extrude precancerous cells in the same epithelial layer.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Vitamin D epimers are associated with circulating haemoglobin levels independently of C-reactive protein

Vitamin D deficiency has been shown to be associated with anaemia. Circulating 25(OH)D consists of both epimeric and nonepimeric forms. However, the relative roles of epimeric and nonepimeric vitamin D in regulating anaemia and haemoglobin levels remain unknown. Therefore, in this study, we examined the effect of vitamin D, including its epimers, on haemoglobin levels, independently of its effect on circulating high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP). This was a cross-sectional study of 1655 subjects from a long-term follow-up cohort at the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand. Venous blood sample were collected for determination of vitamin D [25(OH)D2, 25(OH)D3, 3"²-epi-25(OH)D2, and 3"²-epi-25(OH)D3], haemoglobin, and hsCRP levels. Data are presented as mean"‰Â±"‰standard deviation. Age, sex, and body mass index (BMI) were significantly associated with circulating haemoglobin levels, while no association was found between total serum 25(OH)D and haemoglobin levels. However, when total 25(OH)D was separated into 3"²-epimeric and non-3"²-epimeric forms, 3"²-epi-25(OH)D was significantly associated with haemoglobin levels, independently of age, sex, and BMI (P"‰<"‰0.01). No association was found between non-3"²-epi-25(OH)D and haemoglobin. When hsCRP was added to the model, the effect 3"²-epi-25(OH)D on haemoglobin levels remained significant (P"‰<"‰0.01). In conclusion, vitamin D epimers are associated with circulating haemoglobin levels, which supports the role of vitamin D in red blood cell and iron physiology.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

ELK4-mediated lncRNA SNHG22 promotes gastric cancer progression through interacting with EZH2 and regulating miR-200c-3p/Notch1 axis

Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) play important regulatory roles in the initiation and progression of various cancers. However, the biological roles and the potential mechanisms of lncRNAs in gastric cancers remain unclear. Here, we report that the expression of lncRNA SNHG22 (small nucleolar RNA host gene 22) was significantly increased in GC (Gastric Cancer) tissues and cells, which confers poor prognosis of patients. Knockdown of SNHG22 inhibited the proliferation and invasion ability of GC cells. Moreover, we identified that the transcriptional factor, ELK4 (ETS transcription factor ELK4), could promote SNHG22 expression in GC cells. In addition, using RNA pull-down followed MS assay, we found that SNHG22 directly bound to EZH2 (enhancer of zeste 2 polycomb repressive complex 2 subunit) to suppress the expression of tumor suppressor genes. At the same time, SNHG22 sponged miR-200c-3p to increase Notch1 (notch receptor 1) expression. Taken together, our findings demonstrated the role of SNHG22 on promoting proliferation and invasion of GC cells. And we revealed a new regulatory mechanism of SNHG22 in GC cells. SNHG22 is a promising lncRNA biomarker for diagnosis and prognosis and a potential target for GC treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

Direct protein"“protein interaction between Npas4 and IPAS mutually inhibits their critical roles in neuronal cell survival and death

Inhibitory PAS domain protein (IPAS) is a bifunctional protein that acts as a transcriptional repressor in hypoxia and as a pro-apoptotic protein involved in neuronal cell death. Npas4 (NXF or LE-PAS) is a transcriptional factor that protects nerve cells from endogenous and foreign neurotoxins. Here we show that IPAS and Npas4 antagonize each other through their direct interaction. Coimmunoprecipitation experiments revealed that multiple binding sites on each protein were involved in the interaction. CoCl2 treatment of PC12 cells that induces IPAS repressed the transactivation activity of Npas4, and IPAS siRNA treatment reduced the CoCl2-induced repression. CoCl2-induced apoptosis was suppressed by the addition of KCl that induces Npas4. The protective effect of KCl was attenuated by siRNA-mediated gene silencing of Npas4. Npas4 and IPAS proteins were induced and localized in the cytoplasm of the dopaminergic neurons in the substantia nigra pars compacta after 1-methyl-4-phenyl-1,2,3,6-tetrahydropyridine (MPTP) treatment. Npas4âˆ’/âˆ’ mice exhibited greater sensitivity to MPTP in nigral dopaminergic neurons. Together, these results strongly suggest that neuroprotective activity of Npas4 was, at least partly, exerted by inhibiting the pro-apoptotic activity of IPAS through direct interaction.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Upregulation of CD22 by Chidamide promotes CAR T cells functionality

Treatment failure or relapse due to tumor escape caused by reduction in target antigen expression has become a challenge in the field of CART therapy. Target antigen density is closely related to the effectiveness of CART therapy, and reduced or lost target antigen expression limits the efficacy of CART therapy and hinders the durability of CAR T cells. Epigenetic drugs can regulate histones for molecular modifications to regulate the transcriptional, translational and post-translational modification processes of target agents, and we demonstrated for the first time the role in regulating CD22 expression and its effect on the efficacy of CD22 CART. In this paper, we found that Chidamide promoted the expression of CD22 on the surface of B-cell tumor cells in vitro and in vivo, and enhanced the function of CD22 CART. As for mechanisms, we demonstrated that Chidamide did not affect CD22 mRNA transcription, but significantly increased the expression of total CD22 protein, indicating that Chidamide may upregulate cell surface CD22 expression by affecting the distribution of CD22 protein. In summary, our results suggest that Chidamide may enhance the efficacy of CD22 CART by inhibiting histone deacetylases to regulate post-transcriptional modifications that affect protein distribution to increase the expression of CD22 on the cell surface.
CANCER
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Smooth muscle 22 alpha protein inhibits VSMC foam cell formation by supporting normal LXRÎ± signaling, ameliorating atherosclerosis

Vascular smooth muscle cells (VSMCs) are indispensable components in foam cell formation in atherosclerosis. However, the mechanism behind foam cell formation of VSMCs has not been addressed. We found a potential association between deletion of smooth muscle (SM) 22Î± and deregulated nuclear receptors liver X receptors (LXRs)/retinoid X receptor (RXR) signaling in mice. Here, we investigated the roles of SM22Î± in LXRÎ±-modulated cholesterol homeostasis, and explore possible mechanisms underlying this process. We identified that the depletion of SM22Î± was a primary event driving VSMC cholesterol accumulation and the development of atherosclerosis in mice. Proteomic and lipidomic analysis validated that downregulation of SM22Î± was correlated with reduced expression of LXRÎ± and ATP-binding cassette transporter (ABCA) 1 and increased cholesteryl ester in phenotypically modulated VSMCs induced by platelets-derived growth factor (PDGF)-BB. Notably, LXRÎ± was mainly distributed in the cytoplasm rather than the nucleus in the neointimal and Sm22Î±âˆ’/âˆ’ VSMCs. Loss of SM22Î± inhibited the nuclear import of LXRÎ± and reduced ABCA1-mediated cholesterol efflux via promoting depolymerization of actin stress fibers. Affinity purification and mass spectrometry (AP-MS) analysis, co-immunoprecipitation and GST pull-down assays, confocal microscopy, and stochastic optical reconstruction microscopy (STORM) revealed that globular-actin (G-actin), monomeric actin, interacted with and retained LXRÎ± in the cytoplasm in PDGF-BB-treated and Sm22Î±âˆ’/âˆ’ VSMCs. This interaction blocked LXRÎ± binding to Importin Î±, a karyopherin that mediates the trafficking of macromolecules across the nuclear envelope, and the resulting reduction of LXRÎ± transcriptional activity. Increasing SM22Î± expression restored nuclear localization of LXRÎ± and removed cholesterol accumulation via inducing actin polymerization, ameliorating atherosclerosis. Our findings highlight that LXRÎ± is a mechanosensitive nuclear receptor and that the nuclear import of LXRÎ± maintained by the SM22Î±-actin axis is a potential target for blockade of VSMC foam cell formation and development of anti-atherosclerosis.
HEBEI, CN
Nature.com

RANBP10 promotes glioblastoma progression by regulating the FBXW7/c-Myc pathway

RAN binding protein 10 (RANBP10), a ubiquitously expressed and evolutionarily conserved protein, as a RAN-GTP exchange factor (GEF) to regulate several factors involved in cellular progression. Previous studies showed that RANBP10 was overexpressed in prostate cancer cells and was responsible for androgen receptor (AR) activation. However, the biological function of RANBP10 in glioblastoma (GBM) has not been studied. Here, we found that RANBP10 was overexpressed in GBM, and high RANBP10 expression was closely linked to poor survival of patients with GBM. Downregulation of RANBP10 significantly inhibited cell proliferation, migration, invasion, and tumor growth of GBM cells. In addition, we revealed that RANBP10 could suppress the promoter activity of FBXW7, and thereby increase the protein stability of c-Myc in GBM cells. Silencing of FBXW7 in RANBP10-knockdown GBM cells could partly negate the effects induced by RANBP10 downregulation. Taken together, our findings established that RANBP10 significantly promoted GBM progression by control of the FBXW7"“c-Myc axis, and suggest that RANBP10 may be a potential target in GBM.
CANCER
Nature.com

Lineage-restricted neoplasia driven by Myc defaults to small cell lung cancer when combined with loss of p53 and Rb in the airway epithelium

Small cell lung cancer (SCLC) is an aggressive neuroendocrine cancer characterized by loss of function TP53 and RB1 mutations in addition to mutations in other oncogenes including MYC. Overexpression of MYC together with Trp53 and Rb1 loss in pulmonary neuroendocrine cells of the mouse lung drives an aggressive neuroendocrine low variant subtype of SCLC. However, the transforming potential of MYC amplification alone on airway epithelium is unclear. Therefore, we selectively and conditionally overexpressed MYC stochastically throughout the airway or specifically in neuroendocrine, club, or alveolar type II cells in the adult mouse lung. We observed that MYC overexpression induced carcinoma in situ which did not progress to invasive disease. The formation of adenoma or SCLC carcinoma in situ was dependent on the cell of origin. In contrast, MYC overexpression combined with conditional deletion of both Trp53 and Rb1 exclusively gave rise to SCLC, irrespective of the cell lineage of origin. However, cell of origin influenced disease latency, metastatic potential, and the transcriptional profile of the SCLC phenotype. Together this reveals that MYC overexpression alone provides a proliferative advantage but when combined with deletion of Trp53 and Rb1 it facilitates the formation of aggressive SCLC from multiple cell lineages.
CANCER
Nature.com

Effect of tumor-associated macrophages on lncRNA PURPL/miR-363/PDZD2 axis in osteosarcoma cells

Tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) are known to participate in osteosarcoma (OS) progression. As demonstrated in our previous research, miR-363 played a tumor inhibitory effect in OS cells via lowering the PDZ domain containing 2 (PDZD2) expression. The regulatory roles of TAMs on miR-363/PDZD2 and the internal mechanism relating to long noncoding RNA p53 upregulated regulator of P53 levels (lncRNA PURPL) are examined in this study. TAM-like macrophages were formed by inducing CD14+ peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs). The TAMs migration was detected after MG-63 cells transfected with miR-363 mimics or inhibitors. We then analyzed the regulatory activity of PURPL on miR-363 expression. We also tested the influences of PURPL overexpression/knockdown on MG-63 cell proliferation, migration, invasion, and epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT), as well as TAMs migration. Silence in PDZD2 expression was used to confirm the effects of PURPL on MG-63 cells. We successfully induced TAM-like macrophages. MG-63 cells transfecting miR-363 mimics suppressed TAMs migration while transfecting a converse effect was seen in miR-363 inhibitor. TAMs raised PURPL expression in MG-63 cells, which was an upstream regulator of miR-363. Along with TAMs migration, PURPL overexpression promoted MG-63 cell proliferation, migration, invasion, and EMT. An opposite influence was seen due to the PURPL knockdown. The silence of PDZD2 weakened the influences of PURPL overexpression on MG-63 cells and TAMs migration. On modulating the PURPL/miR-363/PDZD2 axis, TAMs-promoted OS development might be achieved.
CANCER
Nature.com

Over-expression of lncRNA TMEM161B-AS1 promotes the malignant biological behavior of glioma cells and the resistance to temozolomide via up-regulating the expression of multiple ferroptosis-related genes by sponging hsa-miR-27a-3p

A growing body of evidence suggests that long-chain non-coding RNA (lncRNA) plays an important role in the malignant biological behavior and drug resistance of glioblastoma (GBM) cells. In this study, we analyzed the role and potential mechanism of lncRNA TMEM161B-AS1 in the malignant biological behavior of GBM cells and temozolomide (TMZ) resistance. Studies have found that FANCD2 and CD44 are significantly related to the occurrence of GBM, TMZ resistance and the survival of GBM patients. Knockdown of TMEM161B-AS1 down-regulated the expression of FANCD2 and CD44 by sponging hsa-miR-27a-3p, inhibited the proliferation, migration, invasion and promoted apoptosis, ferroptosis of U87 cells and U251 cells. Down-regulation of lncRNA TMEM161B-AS1 and/or over-expression of hsa-miR-27a-3p down-regulated the expression of FANCD2 and CD44, and inhibited the tumor growth in nude mice. These results demonstrated that the lncRNA TMEM161B-AS1-hsa-miR-27a-3p-FANCD2/CD44 signal axis regulated the malignant biological behavior of GBM and TMZ resistance. These findings were expected to provide promising therapeutic targets for the treatment of glioma.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

MicroED for the study of protein"“ligand interactions and the potential for drug discovery

Microcrystal electron diffraction (MicroED) is an electron cryo-microscopy (cryo-EM) technique used to determine molecular structures with crystals that are a millionth the size needed for traditional single-crystal X-ray crystallography. An exciting use of MicroED is in drug discovery and development, where it can be applied to the study of proteins and small molecule interactions, and for structure determination of natural products. The structures are then used for rational drug design and optimization. In this Perspective, we discuss the current applications of MicroED for structure determination of protein"“ligand complexes and potential future applications in drug discovery.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Novel cytoplasmic lncRNA IKBKBAS promotes lung adenocarcinoma metastasis by upregulating IKKÎ² and consequential activation of NF-ÎºB signaling pathway

NF-ÎºB signaling pathway is a critical link between inflammation and cancer. Emerging evidence suggested that long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) were involved in dysregulation of NF-ÎºB. Herein, we reported a novel lncRNA IKBKBAS that activated NF-ÎºB in lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD) by upregulating IKKÎ², a key member of NF-ÎºB signaling pathway, thereby promoting the metastasis of LUAD both in vitro and in vivo. The upregulated IKBKBAS functioned as a competing endogenous RNA (ceRNA) via competing with IKKÎ² mRNA for binding miR-4741, consequently leading to upregulation and activation of IKKÎ², and ultimately activation of NF-ÎºB. The abnormally elevated IKBKBAS in LUAD was mainly resulted from the extremely decrease of miR-512-5p that targeting IKBKBAS. Furthermore, we identified a positive feedback loop between NF-ÎºB and IKBKBAS, in which NF-ÎºB activation induced by overexpression of IKBKBAS could promote the transcription of IKBKBAS by binding the ÎºB sites within IKBKBAS promoter. Our studies revealed that IKBKBAS was involved in the activation of NF-ÎºB signaling by upregulating the expression of IKKÎ², which made it serve as a potential novel target for therapies to LUAD.
HEALTH
Nature.com

c-Myc-activated USP2-AS1 suppresses senescence and promotes tumor progression via stabilization of E2F1 mRNA

The c-Myc oncoprotein plays a prominent role in cancer initiation, progression, and maintenance. Long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) are recently emerging as critical regulators of the c-Myc signaling pathway. Here, we report the lncRNA USP2-AS1 as a direct transcriptional target of c-Myc. Functionally, USP2-AS1 inhibits cellular senescence and acts as an oncogenic molecule by inducing E2F1 expression. Mechanistically, USP2-AS1 associates with the RNA-binding protein G3BP1 and facilitates the interaction of G3BP1 to E2F1 3"²-untranslated region, thereby leading to the stabilization of E2F1 messenger RNA. Furthermore, USP2-AS1 is shown as a mediator of the oncogenic function of c-Myc via the regulation of E2F1. Together, these findings suggest that USP2-AS1 is a negative regulator of cellular senescence and also implicates USP2-AS1 as an important player in mediating c-Myc function.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Akt-mediated Ephexin1"“Ras interaction promotes oncogenic Ras signaling and colorectal and lung cancer cell proliferation

Ephexin1 was reported to be highly upregulated by oncogenic Ras, but the functional consequences of this remain poorly understood. Here, we show that Ephexin1 is highly expressed in colorectal cancer (CRC) and lung cancer (LC) patient tissues. Knockdown of Ephexin1 markedly inhibited the cell growth of CRC and LC cells with oncogenic Ras mutations. Ephexin1 contributes to the positive regulation of Ras-mediated downstream target genes and promotes Ras-induced skin tumorigenesis. Mechanically, Akt phosphorylates Ephexin1 at Ser16 and Ser18 (pSer16/18) and pSer16/18 Ephexin1 then interacts with oncogenic K-Ras to promote downstream MAPK signaling, facilitating tumorigenesis. Furthermore, pSer16/18 Ephexin1 is associated with both an increased tumor grade and metastatic cases of CRC and LC, and those that highly express pSer16/18 exhibit poor overall survival rates. These data indicate that Ephexin1 plays a critical role in the Ras-mediated CRC and LC and pSer16/18 Ephexin1 might be an effective therapeutic target for CRC and LC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Binding interaction of a ring-hydroxylating dioxygenase with fluoranthene in Pseudomonas aeruginosa DN1

Pseudomonas aeruginosa DN1 can efficiently utilize fluoranthene as its sole carbon source, and the initial reaction in the biodegradation process is catalyzed by a ring-hydroxylating dioxygenase (RHD). To clarify the binding interaction of RHD with fluoranthene in the strain DN1, the genes encoding alpha subunit (RS30940) and beta subunit (RS05115) of RHD were functionally characterized through multi-technique combination such as gene knockout and homology modeling as well as molecular docking analysis. The results showed that the mutants lacking the characteristic alpha subunit and/or beta subunit failed to degrade fluoranthene effectively. Based on the translated protein sequence and Ramachandran plot, 96.5% of the primary amino-acid sequences of the alpha subunit in the modeled structure of the RHD were in the permitted region, 2.3% in the allowed region, but 1.2% in the disallowed area. The catalytic mechanism mediated by key residues was proposed by the simulations of molecular docking, wherein the active site of alpha subunit constituted a triangle structure of the mononuclear iron atom and the two oxygen atoms coupled with the predicted catalytic ternary of His217-His222-Asp372 for the dihydroxylation reaction with fluoranthene. Those amino acid residues adjacent to fluoranthene were nonpolar groups, and the C7-C8 positions on the fluoranthene ring were estimated to be the best oxidation sites. The distance of C7-O and C8-O was 3.77Â Ã… and 3.04Â Ã… respectively, and both of them were parallel. The results of synchronous fluorescence and site-directed mutagenesis confirmed the roles of the predicted residues during catalysis. This binding interaction could enhance our understanding of the catalytic mechanism of RHDs and provide a solid foundation for further enzymatic modification.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The membrane associated accessory protein is an adeno-associated viral egress factor

Adeno-associated viruses (AAV) rely on helper viruses to transition from latency to lytic infection. Some AAV serotypes are secreted in a pre-lytic manner as free or extracellular vesicle (EV)-associated particles, although mechanisms underlying such are unknown. Here, we discover that the membrane-associated accessory protein (MAAP), expressed from a frameshifted open reading frame in the AAV cap gene, is a novel viral egress factor. MAAP contains a highly conserved, cationic amphipathic domain critical for AAV secretion. Wild type or recombinant AAV with a mutated MAAP start site (MAAPÎ”) show markedly attenuated secretion and correspondingly, increased intracellular retention. Trans-complementation with MAAP restored secretion of multiple AAV/MAAPÎ” serotypes. Further, multiple processing and analytical methods corroborate that one plausible mechanism by which MAAP promotes viral egress is through AAV/EV association. In addition to characterizing a novel viral egress factor, we highlight a prospective engineering platform to modulate secretion of AAV vectors or other EV-associated cargo.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Non-conventional octameric structure of C-phycocyanin

C-phycocyanin (CPC), a blue pigment protein, is an indispensable component of giant phycobilisomes, which are light-harvesting antenna complexes in cyanobacteria that transfer energy efficiently to photosystems I and II. X-ray crystallographic and electron microscopy (EM) analyses have revealed the structure of CPC to be a closed toroidal hexamer by assembling two trimers. In this study, the structural characterization of non-conventional octameric CPC is reported for the first time. Analyses of the crystal and cryogenic EM structures of the native CPC from filamentous thermophilic cyanobacterium Thermoleptolyngbya sp. O"“77 unexpectedly illustrated the coexistence of conventional hexamer and novel octamer. In addition, an unusual dimeric state, observed via analytical ultracentrifugation, was postulated to be a key intermediate structure in the assemble of the previously unobserved octamer. These observations provide new insights into the assembly processes of CPCs and the mechanism of energy transfer in the light-harvesting complexes.
CHEMISTRY

