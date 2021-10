Inscryption Review: A Spooky Roguelike-Deckbuilder-Escape-Room Game Just in Time for Halloween. What is it about roguelike deckbuilders that just sink their claws into me again and again? Before I dipped my toes into Slay the Spire, it was a genre I didn’t even know existed, and it’s now become what is easily one of my favorites. A while back, I was given the opportunity to preview the demo for Inscryption from Daniel Mullins Games and Devolver Digital, and I was practically head over heels for it then. So I absolutely had to give the full version a try, especially considering it’s Halloween, and Inscryption is delightfully eerie.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 DAYS AGO