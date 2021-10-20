Facebook Responds To Changes To Sexist Sequences In Resident Evil 4 VR

Facebook‘s virtual reality head and soon-to-be CTO Andrew Bosworth and Mark Zuckerberg took to their social media channels to tease the new VR technology. Zuckerberg and Bosworth posted photos of themselves playing with the new technology. Both Facebook executives were able to give fans an inside look at what goes on behind the scenes at the company’s virtual reality lab. In Bosworth’s Tweet, he said, “Excited to get an early look at some of the technologies that will underpin the metaverse.” He also ensured tech aficionados that the company is looking for different ways to improve the concept of their VR headsets and prototypes.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO