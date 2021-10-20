CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Facebook Responds To Changes To Sexist Sequences In Resident Evil 4 VR

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook says it worked with Capcom and developer Armature to implement some changes to the upcoming VR version of Resident Evil 4 that update it “for a modern audience”. Earlier this month reports surfaced that the new version of the game, which launches tomorrow, made dialogue and animation changes, specifically to...

thegamerhq.com

Resident Evil 4 Download for Android & IOS

Biohazard 4, also known as Resident Evil 4, is a fantastic horror and survival game that relies on brave missprotons. It is not the fourth Resident Evil installment as you might think, but it is the sixth major Resident Evil installment. The protagonist Leon S. Kennedy will be controlled by players to save the US president’s daughter from a sinister cult . Resident Evil 4 was awarded the Best Game Of The Year 2005.
VIDEO GAMES
vrfocus.com

The VR Drop: Evil Fitness Week

There has been some virtual reality (VR) filled months in 2021 but October definitely looks like it’ll be taking the crown. This past week’s hardware reveals have been quite intense and next week there are more videogames to get excited about, one, in particular, is returning from the grave. Viro...
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Resident Evil: Village DLC Might Be Revealed This Halloween

It does seem like developer-and-publisher Capcom will soon be revealing the previously promised post-release expansion pack for Resident Evil: Village. According to a newly launched website earlier today, Capcom will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Resident Evil franchise by dropping multiple announcements throughout the Halloween festivities. There are...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Resident Evil Teases Special Halloween Announcements

Capcom has had all kinds of Resident Evil announcements this year to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the franchise, and with Halloween coming up, those announcements apparently aren't stopping anytime soon. Over on Capcom's Japanese site, a page has been set up for a Halloween-themed celebration of the Resident Evil franchise. Multiple announcements are teased on that page now with the reveals spaced out from now until October 29th with some of the announcements already made now.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Facebook Execs Tease the New VR Headset Prototypes

Facebook‘s virtual reality head and soon-to-be CTO Andrew Bosworth and Mark Zuckerberg took to their social media channels to tease the new VR technology. Zuckerberg and Bosworth posted photos of themselves playing with the new technology. Both Facebook executives were able to give fans an inside look at what goes on behind the scenes at the company’s virtual reality lab. In Bosworth’s Tweet, he said, “Excited to get an early look at some of the technologies that will underpin the metaverse.” He also ensured tech aficionados that the company is looking for different ways to improve the concept of their VR headsets and prototypes.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resident Evil 4#Vr#Sequences
ComicBook

Resident Evil: The Card Game Coming in 2022

Resident Evil is getting a card game. Gen X Games, a Spanish tabletop game publisher, has announced plans to release a new card game based on the Resident Evil video game franchise. Per Dicebreaker, who recently ran a feature on the game, the new game will be released to retail in first quarter 2022. Resident Evil: The Card Game is a new kind of co-op game. Instead of players controlling different characters to complete a single objective, the card game puts up to four players in control of either Jill Valentine or Chris Redfield. Players will try to move their chosen character through the dangerous Spencer Mansion, killing zombies and trying to find a way out of the structure alive. Per Dicebreaker, the game was inspired by passing a video game controller between friends, giving each person a chance to control the character.
VIDEO GAMES
siliconangle.com

Report: Facebook will change its company name to reflect growing VR focus

Facebook Inc. will soon change its company name to reflect its growing focus on augmented and virtual reality, according to a new report. A source said to have direct knowledge of the matter disclosed the planned rebrand to The Verge late Tuesday. The new name is described as a “closely-guarded secret” known to a select few employees.
INTERNET
Videogamer.com

Resident Evil 4 VR offers a pair of Field Training videos to mark this week’s launch

Oculus has released a pair of Field Training videos to mark tomorrow’s launch of Resident Evil 4 VR for the Oculus Quest 2. To catch you up, the classic 2005 survival horror game’s VR makeover was announced back in April. Capcom have entrusted their game to VR developers Armature Studio. Far more than just a straight port, the team have made some major adjustments to fit the new system.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Is there a Resident Evil 4 VR Steam PC release date?

Resident Evil 4 VR is finally here, just in time for Halloween. The undisputed survival horror classic is back (once again), but this time in virtual reality with a first-person viewpoint. With positive reviews rolling in, Resi fans are wondering if they can get the game on PC via Steam. So, is there a Resident Evil 4 VR Steam version for PC? Here’s the need-to-know info on playing RE4 VR using Oculus Rift S, HTC Vive, and Valve Index headsets on a computer.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Resident Evil 4 VR’ cuts suggestive dialogue from original game

Fans of Resident Evil 4 will notice a change to some content in the VR version coming to Oculus Quest 2. While Resident Evil 4 VR adapts the original third-person classic into first-person with all the familiar story beats and set pieces, this new release has notably cut all dialogue of a sexually suggestive nature.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Resident Evil Village Demo Available

Capcom recommends that another demo of Resident Evil Village is available. This allows us to view both the castle and the village in detail. Resident Evil Village was released on May 7 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Resident Evil 4 VR review: An amazing remake of an all-time great

When Resident Evil 7 came to PSVR, its first-person gameplay and up-in-your-face jumpscares translated seamlessly into VR — even if you had to use a traditional controller. By comparison, Resident Evil 4's over-the-shoulder shooting and QTE-heavy cutscenes didn't seem like they would translate well to VR. Worse, its graphics appeared to lack the polish of the recent RE4 HD ports.
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

Resident Evil 4 VR Modifies Dialogue, Animation, and Cuts Separate Ways, Assignment Ada, and The Mercenaries Content

Resident Evil fans may be disappointed to learn that there are changes in the newest version of Resident Evil 4 for the Oculus Quest 2, as Resident Evil 4 VR modifies dialogue, animation, and cuts the Separate Ways, Assignment Ada, and The Mercenaries content for the game, making it less of a complete experience compared to previous releases.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Resident Evil 4 in VR shouldn’t work — but somehow it does

I didn’t have stellar hopes going into Resident Evil 4’s virtual reality adaptation. VR versions of non-VR games are often at best superfluous and at worst painful — sometimes literally if you’re prone to motion sickness. Resident Evil 7 supported VR to questionable effect in 2017. And Resident Evil 4 in VR, an Oculus Quest 2 version of Capcom’s 2005 GameCube game, makes a lot of tradeoffs that sound compromising on paper. But the weirdest part by far? It mostly works. Resident Evil 4’s VR version retools a horror classic with VR combat satisfying enough to make up for its myriad rough edges, producing something surprisingly fun.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Resident Evil 25th Anniversary Watches are Inspired by Umbrella

Capcom will collaborate with MTM Watch to release a series of two Resident Evil 25th anniversary watches inspired by the Umbrella Corporation. One of the available watches is inspired by Red Umbrella, while the second watch is inspired by Blue Umbrella. The watches can be purchased individually for 64,900 yen, or roughly $567, and as a set for 119,900 yen or $1,048. The Resident Evil 25th anniversary Umbrella Corporation watches will ship in February 2022. Pre-orders are immediately available. [Thanks, Famitsu!]
VIDEO GAMES

