Video Games

Resident Evil 4 VR Doesn’t Include Mercenaries Or Bonus Campaigns

uploadvr.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResident Evil 4 VR won’t include the bonus Mercenaries mode or additional campaigns when it launches on Oculus Quest 2 tomorrow. We’ve beaten the game ourselves and can confirm the bonus modes aren’t available once you’ve beaten the campaign. In other versions of the game, the Mercenaries Mode lets you revisit...

uploadvr.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
Community Policy