Cancer

Author Correction: Hodgkin lymphoma

By Joseph M. Connors
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 79 (2021) Cite this article. In this article ref. 61 was incorrect and should have been 'Greaves, P....

www.nature.com

Medical News Today

What to know about peripheral T-cell lymphoma

Peripheral T-cell lymphomas (PTCLs) are rare, aggressive lymphomas that affect mature T cells. “Peripheral” means the cancer developed from lymphoid tissue outside the thymus. This cancer is a subtype of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) and accounts for. 6–10% — of all NHL cases. PTCL can affect anyone, although it is slightly.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Improving Risk/Benefit of Frontline Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma Treatment

Many options exist for advanced stage cHL, with varying degrees of toxicity. Ranjana H. Advani, MD, gives an overview of each during a presentation at the NCCN 2021 Virtual Congress: Hematologic Malignancies. The main goal of therapy for advanced-stage classic Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL) should be to increase efficacy and limit...
CANCER
Nature.com

Preclinical study of Pb alpha-radioimmunotherapy targeting CD20 in non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Despite therapeutic advances, Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) relapses can occur. The development of radioimmunotherapy (RIT) with Î±-emitters is an attractive alternative. In this study, we investigated the potential of Î±-RIT in conjunction with 212Pb-rituximab for the treatment of NHL. Methods. EL4-hCD20-Luc cells (mouse lymphoma cell line) were used for in vitro...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Chemotherapy and Fertility in Patients With Lymphoma

Richard Anderson, PhD, discusses the effects lymphoma treatments have on fertility. Richard Anderson, PhD, the Elsie Inglis professor of Clinical Reproductive Science and deputy director at the Centre for Reproductive Health and The University of Edinburgh discusses the effects lymphoma treatments have on fertility. According to Anderson, many chemotherapy treatments...
CANCER
Cancer Health

How Does Lymphoma Cause Cancer in People With HIV?

Did you know that HIV itself can cause cancer? It’s true. But that doesn’t usually happen, despite how quickly the virus can invade cells and replicate itself. Now, a study published in Science may explain why. It is well known that certain viruses, including human papillomavirus and hepatitis B and...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Uncovering key vulnerability of aggressive lymphomas

Lymphomas can turbo-charge their ability to proliferate by crowding growth-supporting enzymes into highly concentrated compartments within tumor cells, according to a study led by researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine. The preclinical study, published Sept. 3 in Cancer Research, demonstrated that certain aggressive B-cell lymphomas use a protein-shepherding molecule called HSP90...
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Single-cell transcriptomic profile of human pulmonary artery endothelial cells in health and pulmonary arterial hypertension

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-94163-y, published online 19 July 2021. The original version of this Article omitted an URL to all of the raw single-cell omics data in Data availability section. "All data associated with this study are available in the main text or the Supplementary materials." "All raw mRNA-seq...
SCIENCE
verywellhealth.com

Causes and Risk Factors of Burkitt Lymphoma

The cause of Burkitt lymphoma, an aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, depends on the type. However, experts still don’t know exactly what causes it. What they do know is that it primarily affects children. There are three forms of Burkitt lymphoma: endemic, sporadic, and immunodeficiency related. Sporadic Burkitt lymphoma is...
CANCER
Nature.com

Genomic abnormalities of TP53 define distinct risk groups of paediatric B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Children with B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL) have an excellent chance of survival, however, current clinical risk stratification places as many as half of patients in a high-risk group receiving very intensive chemo-immunotherapy. TP53 alterations are associated with adverse outcome in many malignancies; however, whilst common in paediatric B-NHL, their utility as a risk classifier is unknown. We evaluated the clinical significance of TP53 abnormalities (mutations, deletion and/or copy number neutral loss of heterozygosity) in a large UK paediatric B-NHL cohort and determined their impact on survival. TP53 abnormalities were present in 54.7% of cases and were independently associated with a significantly inferior survival compared to those without a TP53 abnormality (PFS 70.0% vs 100%, p"‰<"‰0.001, OS 78.0% vs 100%, p"‰="‰0.002). Moreover, amongst patients clinically defined as high-risk (stage III with high LDH or stage IV), those without a TP53 abnormality have superior survival compared to those with TP53 abnormalities (PFS 100% vs 55.6%, p"‰="‰0.005, OS 100% vs 66.7%, p"‰="‰0.019). Biallelic TP53 abnormalities were either maintained from the presentation or acquired at progression in all paired diagnosis/progression Burkitt lymphoma cases. TP53 abnormalities thus define clinical risk groups within paediatric B-NHL and offer a novel molecular risk stratifier, allowing more personalised treatment protocols.
CANCER
therealdeal.com

Newmark’s Howard Lutnick has “highly treatable” non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Newmark Group chairman Howard Lutnick announced Monday that he has a “highly treatable” non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Lutnick’s diagnosis was announced in a video in which he said his physicians expect him to be cancer-free in four months. The company also included the news in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. He will have six chemotherapy treatments beginning Oct. 18 and running through the end of January 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
verywellhealth.com

How Burkitt Lymphoma Is Diagnosed

Burkitt lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system that primarily affects children. Early diagnosis is important because the cancer is so aggressive. The presentation of Burkitt lymphoma depends on the type, which may affect the ease of diagnosis. This article will discuss how Burkitt lymphoma is diagnosed, including physical...
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Spatially clustered loci with multiple enhancers are frequent targets of HIV-1 integration

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-12046-3, published online 6 September 2019. In this article the funding from the Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation) - Project number 240245660- SFB 1129, Project 20 was omitted. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Julia Wegner. Present address: Institute for Clinical...
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: The cardiac molecular setting of metabolic syndrome in pigs reveals disease susceptibility and suggests mechanisms that exacerbate COVID-19 outcomes in patients

The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Frank W. Sellke which was incorrectly given as Frank W. Selke. The original Article has been corrected. Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery, Department of Surgery and, The Warren Alpert Medical School, Brown University, Providence, RI, 02903,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Survival of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia before and after the introduction of chemoimmunotherapy in Germany

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is the most common leukemia of adults in western countries. Therapy is indicated in symptomatic and advanced stages and has changed fundamentally since 2010 when rituximab, an anti-CD20 antibody, has been approved for treatment of CLL. Until then therapy had been based on chemotherapy drugs. This study investigates whether survival in CLL patients improved at the population level after the introduction of combined chemoimmunotherapy. Data from the cancer registry North-Rhine Westphalia was used to calculate relative survival (RS) by applying period analyses. Age-standardized 5-year RS increased from 79% in 1998"“2002 (75% in 2003"“2007) to 81% in the calendar period 2008"“2012 and 88% in 2013"“2016 for men and continuously from 71% in 1998"“2002 to 92% in 2013"“2016 for women. In CLL patients aged 15"“69 years 5-year RS increased from 83% to 90% for men and from 82% to 94% for women after adding an anti-CD20-antibody to chemotherapy while in the older age group of 70"“79-year-old CLL patients an increase by 20 percentage points was observed. These findings show marked improvements in the survival of CLL patients at the population level subsequently to the approval of anti-CD 20 antibodies like rituximab, ofatumumab or obinutuzumab for CLL treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

PSMC2 knockdown suppressed tumor progression of skin cutaneous melanoma

Skin cutaneous melanoma (SKCM) is the most lethal tumor among three of the major malignant cancers of the skin. The mechanism underlying the malignant biological behaviors of SKCM is not fully clear. Our study intended to verify the molecular mechanism of proteasome 26"‰S subunit ATPase 2 (PSMC2) in malignant biological behaviors of SKCM. The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) database was used to analyze the expression of PSMC2 in SKCM and its impact on prognosis. PSMC2 expression in 105 paired SKCM tissues was investigated by immunohistochemistry (IHC), its functional roles were verified using a series of cell experiments, and the underlying pathway was detected by protein-chip technology and gene set enrichment analysis. We found that PSMC2 was significantly upregulated in SKCN patients from TCGA datasets and verified in clinical SKCM tissues. Moreover, high PSMC2 was shown to closely correlate with the pathological stages and lymphatic metastasis of SKCM patients. Functionally, knockdown of PSMC2 suppressed the progression of SKCM through inhibiting cell proliferation, migration, and DNA damage in vitro as well as cell growth in vivo, whereas inducing apoptosis, cycle arrest in G2 phase. Similarly, pharmaceutical inhibition of proteasome with MG132 mimicked the PSMC2 knockdown induced defects in cell cycle arrest, apoptosis and proliferation, while overexpression of PSMC2 has the opposite effects. Mechanistically, the silence of PSMC2 remarkably elevated the pro-apoptotic proteins DR6, IGFBP-4, p21, and p53, while inhibited the anti-apoptosis protein TRAILR-3 and the proteins related to the Wnt signaling pathway. The present study revealed that PSMC2 participated in a positive regulation to promote the progression of SKCM through regulating the Wnt signaling pathway. Our findings may offer a new mechanism underlying the development and progression of SKCM, and a deeper understanding of PSMC2 may contribute to SKCM treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

Multi-omic approach identifies a transcriptional network coupling innate immune response to proliferation in the blood of COVID-19 cancer patients

Clinical outcomes of COVID-19 patients are worsened by the presence of co-morbidities, especially cancer leading to elevated mortality rates. SARS-CoV-2 infection is known to alter immune system homeostasis. Whether cancer patients developing COVID-19 present alterations of immune functions which might contribute to worse outcomes have so far been poorly investigated. We conducted a multi-omic analysis of immunological parameters in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) of COVID-19 patients with and without cancer. Healthy donors and SARS-CoV-2-negative cancer patients were also included as controls. At the infection peak, cytokine multiplex analysis of blood samples, cytometry by time of flight (CyTOF) cell population analyses, and Nanostring gene expression using Pancancer array on PBMCs were performed. We found that eight pro-inflammatory factors (IL-6, IL-8, IL-13, IL-1ra, MIP-1a, IP-10) out of 27 analyzed serum cytokines were modulated in COVID-19 patients irrespective of cancer status. Diverse subpopulations of T lymphocytes such as CD8+T, CD4+T central memory, Mucosal-associated invariant T (MAIT), natural killer (NK), and Î³Î´ T cells were reduced, while B plasmablasts were expanded in COVID-19 cancer patients. Our findings illustrate a repertoire of aberrant alterations of gene expression in circulating immune cells of COVID-19 cancer patients. A 19-gene expression signature of PBMCs is able to discriminate COVID-19 patients with and without solid cancers. Gene set enrichment analysis highlights an increased gene expression linked to Interferon Î±, Î³, Î±/Î² response and signaling which paired with aberrant cell cycle regulation in cancer patients. Ten out of the 19 genes, validated in a real-world consecutive cohort, were specific of COVID-19 cancer patients independently from different cancer types and stages of the diseases, and useful to stratify patients in a COVID-19 disease severity-manner. We also unveil a transcriptional network involving gene regulators of both inflammation response and proliferation in PBMCs of COVID-19 cancer patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: EEG microstate in obstructive sleep apnea patients

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-95749-2, published online 15 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Reference 34, which was incorrectly given as:. Fvwa, B.Â et al.Â EEG microstate periodicity explained by rotating phase patterns of resting-state alpha oscillations.Â NeuroimageÂ 2, 224 (2020). The correct reference...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: PTEN is a predictive biomarker of trastuzumab resistance and prognostic factor in HER2-overexpressing gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-88331-3, published online 27 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the results of the univariate analysis. As the result, in the Methods, under the subheading 'Statistical analysis',. "To investigate factors associated with OS or PFS, the multivariate logistic regression analysis...
SCIENCE

