CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Publisher Correction: A pan-serotype dengue virus inhibitor targeting the NS3"“NS4B interaction

By Suzanne J. F. Kaptein
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03990-6 Published online 30 June 2021. In this version of this Article originally published, there were errors in Fig. 2 and in the references list. Specifically, in the Fig. 2c colour key, the middle cyan key now reading "JNJ-A07, 10 mg per kg, b.i.d" was missing the number...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find a crucial factor in COVID-19 transmission

In a recent study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases, researchers found fine aerosols emitted during talking and singing may play a crucial role in COVID-19 transmission. They found that fine aerosols (less than 5 micrometers, or μm) generated from these two types of activities contain more viral particles than coarse...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Towards a pan-serotype dengue antiviral

The development of antiviral agents for the treatment of dengue virus (DENV) — a mosquito-borne flavivirus that can cause haemorrhagic fever and death — faces significant challenges related to delivery, safety and the need for pan-serotype efficacy. Writing in Nature, Kaptein et al. describe a highly potent pan-serotype DENV inhibitor, capable of preventing and treating DENV infection in mouse models.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The search for people who never get COVID

An international team of researchers want to find people who are genetically resistant to SARS-CoV-2, in the hope of developing new drugs and treatments. You have full access to this article via your institution. Imagine being born naturally resistant to SARS-CoV-2, and never having to worry about contracting COVID-19 or...
CANCER
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Chromosome-scale assembly and high-density genetic map of the yellow drum, Nibea albiflora

Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/s41597-021-01045-z, published online 15 October 2021. In this article the affiliation details for Dongdong Xu, Ruiyi Chen, Hongbin Song, Lu Tian, Peng Tan, Ligai Wang, Qihui Zhu were incorrectly given as 'Zhejiang Academy of Agricultural Sciences, 310021, Hangzhou, China' but should have been 'Key Lab of Mariculture and Enhancement of Zhejiang Province, Zhejiang Marine Fisheries Research Institute, 316100, Zhoushan, China'. The original article has been corrected.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dengue Virus#Serotype#Inhibitor#Fig#Ooi#E E Vasudevan#World Health Organization#Galapagos#Centre Armand Frappier#Kai Dallmeier#Molecular Virology#Heidelberg University#Nster
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Nuclear compartmentalization of TERT mRNA and TUG1 lncRNA is driven by intron retention

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23221-w, published online 3 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the text (Introduction, Results and Discussion), which incorrectly cited reference 7 in several places. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. Author information. Author...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Effect of small heat release and viscosity on thermal-diffusive instability

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-99163-6, published online 12 October 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in EquationsÂ 24"“26. In EquationÂ 24, "\(\left[ M \right]\)" was omitted from the HTML version. In EquationÂ 25, "\(\left[ {{\varvec{n}} \times \left( {\varvec{V } \times {\varvec{n}}} \right)} \right]\)" was omitted from the...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
Nature.com

Anti-spike antibody response to natural SARS-CoV-2 infection in the general population

Understanding the trajectory, duration, and determinants of antibody responses after SARS-CoV-2 infection can inform subsequent protection and risk of reinfection, however large-scale representative studies are limited. Here we estimated antibody response after SARS-CoV-2 infection in the general population using representative data from 7,256 United Kingdom COVID-19 infection survey participants who had positive swab SARS-CoV-2 PCR tests from 26-April-2020 to 14-June-2021. A latent class model classified 24% of participants as 'non-responders' not developing anti-spike antibodies, who were older, had higher SARS-CoV-2 cycle threshold values during infection (i.e. lower viral burden), and less frequently reported any symptoms. Among those who seroconverted, using Bayesian linear mixed models, the estimated anti-spike IgG peak level was 7.3-fold higher than the level previously associated with 50% protection against reinfection, with higher peak levels in older participants and those of non-white ethnicity. The estimated anti-spike IgG half-life was 184 days, being longer in females and those of white ethnicity. We estimated antibody levels associated with protection against reinfection likely last 1.5-2 years on average, with levels associated with protection from severe infection present for several years. These estimates could inform planning for vaccination booster strategies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Diet and trophic niche of the invasive signal crayfish in the first invaded Italian stream ecosystem

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-88073-2, published online 22 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 1 and Table 2. In Table 1, the division lines between Sites ("S1", "S2" and "S3") and Age class ("Adults" and "Juveniles") was not clear. Each Site had to contain...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Antiviral activity of silymarin and baicalein against dengue virus

Dengue is an arthropod-borne viral disease that has become endemic and a global threat in many countries with no effective antiviral drug available currently. This study showed that flavonoids: silymarin and baicalein could inhibit the dengue virus in vitro and were well tolerated in Vero cells with a half-maximum cytotoxic concentration (CC50) of 749.70Â Âµg/mL and 271.03Â Âµg/mL, respectively. Silymarin and baicalein exerted virucidal effects against DENV-3, with a selective index (SI) of 10.87 and 21.34, respectively. Baicalein showed a better inhibition of intracellular DENV-3 progeny with a SI of 7.82 compared to silymarin. Baicalein effectively blocked DENV-3 attachment (95.59%) to the Vero cells, while silymarin prevented the viral entry (72.46%) into the cells, thus reducing viral infectivity. Both flavonoids showed promising antiviral activity against all four dengue serotypes. The in silico molecular docking showed that silymarin could bind to the viral envelope (E) protein with a binding affinity of âˆ’"‰8.5Â kcal/mol and form hydrogen bonds with the amino acids GLN120, TRP229, ASN89, and THR223 of the E protein. Overall, this study showed that silymarin and baicalein exhibited potential anti-DENV activity and could serve as promising antiviral agents for further development against dengue infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Spatially clustered loci with multiple enhancers are frequent targets of HIV-1 integration

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-12046-3, published online 6 September 2019. In this article the funding from the Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation) - Project number 240245660- SFB 1129, Project 20 was omitted. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Julia Wegner. Present address: Institute for Clinical...
CANCER
Nature.com

Correction: SLC25A24 gene methylation and gray matter volume in females with and without conduct disorder: an exploratory epigenetic neuroimaging study

Since the publication of the article the authors have noticed mistakes in the text, figures, tables and supplementary materials. The authors apologize for these errors, which have now been corrected in the original article. Please note that these changes do not affect the results of the paper or their interpretation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Clinical practices underlie COVID-19 patient respiratory microbiome composition and its interactions with the host

Understanding the pathology of COVID-19 is a global research priority. Early evidence suggests that the respiratory microbiome may be playing a role in disease progression, yet current studies report contradictory results. Here, we examine potential confounders in COVID-19 respiratory microbiome studies by analyzing the upper (n"‰="‰58) and lower (n"‰="‰35) respiratory tract microbiome in well-phenotyped COVID-19 patients and controls combining microbiome sequencing, viral load determination, and immunoprofiling. We find that time in the intensive care unit and type of oxygen support, as well as associated treatments such as antibiotic usage, explain the most variation within the upper respiratory tract microbiome, while SARS-CoV-2 viral load has a reduced impact. Specifically, mechanical ventilation is linked to altered community structure and significant shifts in oral taxa previously associated with COVID-19. Single-cell transcriptomics of the lower respiratory tract of COVID-19 patients identifies specific oral bacteria in physical association with proinflammatory immune cells, which show higher levels of inflammatory markers. Overall, our findings suggest confounders are driving contradictory results in current COVID-19 microbiome studies and careful attention needs to be paid to ICU stay and type of oxygen support, as bacteria favored in these conditions may contribute to the inflammatory phenotypes observed in severe COVID-19 patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A human iPSC-astroglia neurodevelopmental model reveals divergent transcriptomic patterns in schizophrenia

While neurodevelopmental abnormalities have been associated with schizophrenia (SCZ), the role of astroglia in disease pathophysiology remains poorly understood. In the present study, we used a human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived astrocyte model to investigate the temporal patterns of astroglia differentiation during developmental stages critical for SCZ using RNA sequencing. The model generated astrocyte-specific gene expression patterns during differentiation that corresponded well to astroglia-specific expression signatures of in vivo cortical fetal development. Using this model we identified SCZ-specific expression dynamics, and found that SCZ-associated differentially expressed genes were significantly enriched in the medial prefrontal cortex, striatum, and temporal lobe, targeting VWA5A and ADAMTS19. In addition, SCZ astrocytes displayed alterations in calcium signaling, and significantly decreased glutamate uptake and metalloproteinase activity relative to controls. These results implicate novel transcriptional dynamics in astrocyte differentiation in SCZ together with functional changes that are potentially important biological components of SCZ pathology.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Multi-omic approach identifies a transcriptional network coupling innate immune response to proliferation in the blood of COVID-19 cancer patients

Clinical outcomes of COVID-19 patients are worsened by the presence of co-morbidities, especially cancer leading to elevated mortality rates. SARS-CoV-2 infection is known to alter immune system homeostasis. Whether cancer patients developing COVID-19 present alterations of immune functions which might contribute to worse outcomes have so far been poorly investigated. We conducted a multi-omic analysis of immunological parameters in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) of COVID-19 patients with and without cancer. Healthy donors and SARS-CoV-2-negative cancer patients were also included as controls. At the infection peak, cytokine multiplex analysis of blood samples, cytometry by time of flight (CyTOF) cell population analyses, and Nanostring gene expression using Pancancer array on PBMCs were performed. We found that eight pro-inflammatory factors (IL-6, IL-8, IL-13, IL-1ra, MIP-1a, IP-10) out of 27 analyzed serum cytokines were modulated in COVID-19 patients irrespective of cancer status. Diverse subpopulations of T lymphocytes such as CD8+T, CD4+T central memory, Mucosal-associated invariant T (MAIT), natural killer (NK), and Î³Î´ T cells were reduced, while B plasmablasts were expanded in COVID-19 cancer patients. Our findings illustrate a repertoire of aberrant alterations of gene expression in circulating immune cells of COVID-19 cancer patients. A 19-gene expression signature of PBMCs is able to discriminate COVID-19 patients with and without solid cancers. Gene set enrichment analysis highlights an increased gene expression linked to Interferon Î±, Î³, Î±/Î² response and signaling which paired with aberrant cell cycle regulation in cancer patients. Ten out of the 19 genes, validated in a real-world consecutive cohort, were specific of COVID-19 cancer patients independently from different cancer types and stages of the diseases, and useful to stratify patients in a COVID-19 disease severity-manner. We also unveil a transcriptional network involving gene regulators of both inflammation response and proliferation in PBMCs of COVID-19 cancer patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Dysbiosis and structural disruption of the respiratory microbiota in COVID-19 patients with severe and fatal outcomes

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused over three million deaths worldwide. Understanding the pathology of the disease and the factors that drive severe and fatal clinical outcomes is of special relevance. Studying the role of the respiratory microbiota in COVID-19 is especially important as the respiratory microbiota is known to interact with the host immune system, contributing to clinical outcomes in chronic and acute respiratory diseases. Here, we characterized the microbiota in the respiratory tract of patients with mild, severe, or fatal COVID-19, and compared it to healthy controls and patients with non-COVID-19-pneumonia. We comparatively studied the microbial composition, diversity, and microbiota structure between the study groups and correlated the results with clinical data. We found differences in the microbial composition for COVID-19 patients, healthy controls, and non-COVID-19 pneumonia controls. In particular, we detected a high number of potentially opportunistic pathogens associated with severe and fatal levels of the disease. Also, we found higher levels of dysbiosis in the respiratory microbiota of patients with COVID-19 compared to the healthy controls. In addition, we detected differences in diversity structure between the microbiota of patients with mild, severe, and fatal COVID-19, as well as the presence of specific bacteria that correlated with clinical variables associated with increased risk of mortality. In summary, our results demonstrate that increased dysbiosis of the respiratory tract microbiota in patients with COVID-19 along with a continuous loss of microbial complexity structure found in mild to fatal COVID-19 cases may potentially alter clinical outcomes in patients. Taken together, our findings identify the respiratory microbiota as a factor potentially associated with the severity of COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Neural attentional-filter mechanisms of listening success in middle-aged and older individuals

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24771-9, published online 26 July 2021. In the original version of this Article, Fig. 2 was inadvertently omitted in the PDF version of the Article. This has now been corrected in the PDF version of the Article. Author information. Author notes. Lorenz Fiedler. Present address: Eriksholm...
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Redox status of cysteines does not alter functional properties of human dUTPase but the Y54C mutation involved in monogenic diabetes decreases protein stability

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98790-3, published online 28 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author OlivÃ©r Ozohanics which was incorrectly given as OlivÃ©r Ozahonics. The original Article and accompanying Supplementary Information file have been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These...
SCIENCE
AFP

Antidepressant reduced Covid-19 hospitalisation risk: study

Treating high-risk Covid-19 patients with the antidepressant fluvoxamine may reduce the risk of prolonged hospitalisation by up to a third, a large-scale study showed Thursday. Authors said the research could help boost low-cost protection against severe sickness or death in countries that have yet to receive adequate vaccine doses during a grossly uneven rollout. Fluvoxamine is traditionally used to treat mental health conditions such as depression and obsessive-compulsive disorders and was selected for trial due to its anti-inflammatory properties. Many problems stemming from Covid are caused by swelling as the immune system over-reacts to the infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy