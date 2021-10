Lincoln Riley hadn’t addressed the media since earlier in the week. OU cancelled press conferences for Riley after OU Daily did some investigative journalism and saw Caleb Williams practicing with the First Team, while Spencer Rattler was getting more snaps with the Second Team. It’s not known that this was the reason for Riley’s media cancellations, but the timing of the cancellation, which came after the report came out, didn’t seem to be a coincidence.

