Madie Nicpon was a member of the class of 2023. A Tufts University student is dead following an accident on Saturday, according to school officials. Madie Nicpon, class of 2023, died in an unspecified accident. The accident did not involve a motor vehicle, according to a spokesperson for the city of Somerville, where Tufts is located. The spokesperson declined to provide additional details, citing the need to protect personal “medical information.”

SOMERVILLE, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO