Affleck, Goggins Are “Dreamin’ Wild”

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCasey Affleck, Zooey Deschanel, Walton Goggins, Beau Bridges, Jack Dylan Grazer, Noah Jupe and Chris Messina have all joined the cast of Bill Pohlad’s new indie feature “Dreamin’ Wild”. The true story tale...

www.darkhorizons.com

darkhorizons.com

First Trailer: Affleck In Clooney’s “Tender Bar”

The trailer has been released for the George Clooney-directed coming-of-age drama “The Tender Bar”. Amazon Studios has set a December 17th theatrical release for the film, followed by an Amazon Prime launch on January 7th. Based on J.R. Moehringer’s bestselling memoir, the story recollects the time Moehringer (Tye Sheridan) spent...
MOVIES
vanyaland.com

‘The Last Duel’ Review: Affleck and Damon go two for two

One could practically hear the groans emerging from hundreds of thousands of computer-bound users when, a few years back, Deadline announced that Matt Damon and Ben Affleck would be once again serving up another dish of Them Apples and collaborating together on a screenplay for the first time since Good Will Hunting. It, perhaps, was with some good reason: In the immediate aftermath of the most awful portion of the full-on revelation of the sexual crimes of certain Hollywood elites, anything even vaguely smelling of that subject would have been suspect, especially coming from two men who made a mint and won awards for the most visible perpetrator of said violence. But as more information emerged about The Last Duel — Sir Ridley Scott would direct, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer would join the cast, and Damon and Affleck would share the screen together again — it felt that some of those concerns were eased, and I’m glad to say that The Last Duel is the kind of fascinating and complicated historical epic that the phrase “they don’t make ’em like this anymore” was practically coined to describe. It is a film with a solid moral compass that, while depicting one of the most fraught and fascinating moments in the history of the French justice system, somehow manages not to sacrifice any of the intangibles that makes it interesting, nor is it didactic in the way that these films often can be.
MOVIES
6abc

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck reunite on and off screen in 'The Last Duel'

"The Last Duel," a new movie opening in theaters this weekend, reunites Ben Affleck and Matt Damon on screen and off. It's been a quarter of a century since the friends won Oscars for writing "Good Will Hunting." This time, the pair enlisted another scriptwriter, Nicole Holofcener, and recruited director...
MOVIES
State
Washington State
Deadline

‘Dreamin’ Wild’: Casey Affleck, Beau Bridges, Zooey Deschanel, Walton Goggins, Chris Messina & More Board Emerson Brothers Drama From Director Bill Pohlad

Oscar winner Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea), Emmy and Grammy winner Beau Bridges (One Night in Miami…), Emmy nominees Zooey Deschanel (New Girl) and Walton Goggins (The Righteous Gemstones), Jack Dylan Grazer (We Are Who We Are), Noah Jupe (Ford v Ferrari) and Chris Messina (I Care a Lot) have signed on to star in Dreamin’ Wild, a film from writer-director Bill Pohlad, which has entered production in Spokane, Washington. Like Pohlad’s critically acclaimed second feature, Love & Mercy, which told the story of Beach Boys leader Brian Wilson, Dreamin’ Wild is set in the world of music, telling the...
MIAMI, FL
Stereogum

Casey Affleck, Walton Goggins, Zooey Deschanel Cast In Donnie & Joe Emerson Biopic

Casey Affleck and Walton Goggins are set to star in the upcoming indie feature Dreamin’ Wild, which is directed by Bill Pohlad (2014’s Love & Mercy) and chronicles the life of 1970s pop-rock sibling duo Donnie and Joe Emerson. Rounding out the cast is Zooey Deschanel, Casey Affleck, Beau Bridges, Chris Messina, Noah Jupe, and Jack Dylan Grazer. Affleck and Goggins are playing Donnie and Joe Emerson as adults, and Jupe and Grazer will portray them as teens, according to Variety. Deschanel will portray Donnie’s wife Nancy, Bridges will play Don Sr., and Messina has been cast as Light In The Attic Records’ Matt Sullivan.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Casey Affleck, Zooey Deschanel, Noah Jupe to Star in Musical Drama ‘Dreamin’ Wild’

Casey Affleck, Beau Bridges and Zooey Deschanel have been cast in Dreamin’ Wild, an indie drama from Bill Pohlad centered on a recently rediscovered and reappraised musical act, Donnie and Joe Emerson. Walton Goggins, Jack Dylan Grazer, Noah Jupe and Chris Messina have also been cast in the project, which is now in production in Spokane, Washington. Pohlad, who previously tackled Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson in the biopic Love & Mercy, wrote the screenplay and is directing. Innisfree Pictures’ Jim Burke (Green Book) is producing with River Road’s Kim Roth (Mudbound) and Pohlad. SPG3’s Viviana Vezzani (Moonfall) and Karl Spoerri (The Old...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Official Trailer: Hart, Snipes In “True Story”

Netflix has premiered the trailer for the limited drama series “True Story” starring Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes as brothers. The story follows a tour stop of world-famous comedian Kid (Hart) in his hometown of Philadelphia. The stop becomes a matter of life and death when the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother Carlton (Snipes) threaten to destroy everything he has built.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

The 7 Most Underrated Ben Affleck Performances

There are few figures in Hollywood who’ve experienced the incredible highs and lows of Ben Affleck. There isn’t another actor working today whose career has included writing, directing, Oscars, Emmys, and Batman within a twenty-year stretch, and a string of tabloid stories have kept Affleck’s name frequently in the news. One of the breakout heartthrobs of the ‘90s, Affleck won an Academy Award for writing Good Will Hunting alongside his childhood best friend, Matt Damon. He quickly ascended to stardom with roles in romantic comedies, dramas, action films, and even the comic book adaptation Daredevil, but after a series of flops, his career began to seriously decline. After many counted him out entirely, Affleck stepped behind the camera for his gripping 2007 directorial debut Gone Baby Gone.
CELEBRITIES
seattlepi.com

Can Clifton Collins Jr's Performance in 'Jockey' Break the Oscars Curse for Latino Actors?

At the Middleburg Film Festival this month, there were two rapturous standing ovations in the main theater of the Salamander Resort, where all the prominent films screen. One was for the best picture front-runner “Belfast” from Focus Features. The other was for Clifton Collins Jr.’s heartfelt turn as an aging equestrian hoping for his final championship run in “Jockey” from Sony Pictures Classics.
MOVIES
Variety

Josh Lucas to Star in Shark Survival Thriller ‘The Black Demon’ for ‘Rambo: Last Blood’ Director Adrian Grunberg (EXCLUSIVE)

Josh Lucas will battle a giant shark in “The Black Demon,” a survival thriller from “Rambo: Last Blood” director Adrian Grunberg. The film was written by Boise Esquerra (“Blackwater”) and is set to start principal photography in December on location in the Dominican Republic. Here’s the logline for this sea creature chiller: “The film follows oilman Paul Sturges (Lucas) as he takes his family on vacation to Bahia Azul. There, the coastal town he and his wife once knew has mysteriously crumbled and the locals are nowhere to be found. Paul starts off his day with a routine visit to inspect...
MOVIES
IndieWire

John C. Reilly Saw ‘Licorice Pizza’ and Compares Alana Haim to Joaquin Phoenix: ‘Can’t Take Eyes Off Her’

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” is one of the most anticipated films still to come in 2020, but one person lucky enough to have seen the coming-of-age drama is John C. Reilly. Anderson and Reilly are longtime friends and collaborators on “Hard Eight,” “Boogie Nights,” and “Magnolia.” The actor even has a small supporting role in “Licorice Pizza,” which centers on the love story between characters played by Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman) and Alana Haim (making her acting debut amid a successful music career as a member of the rock band Haim). Reilly and Haim...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

’13 Minutes’: Film Review

Disaster movies used to be fun. Back in the ’70s, they were filled with aging movie stars, many very much in need of a commercial hit, doing things like flying crippled planes, desperately attempting to rescue earthquake victims, swimming underwater in an upside-down ocean liner, and jumping off burning buildings. Writer-director Lindsay Gossling’s 13 Minutes takes a different approach to the venerable genre. The film uses the familiar disaster movie template to concentrate on hot-button social issues, and boy, there are plenty of them. Before and after a monster tornado wreaks havoc on a small Oklahoma town, the characters grapple with...
MOVIES
imdb.com

In Praise Of Ben Affleck's Scene-Stealing Performance In The Last Duel

You have to hand it to Ben Affleck: when he co-wrote "The Last Duel," the Ridley Scott-directed historical drama that just opened in theaters, he sneakily went ahead and wrote the best part for himself. Affleck, Boston's favorite son, King of Dunkin Donuts, and tabloid star at large, only has a minor role in "The Last Duel," but he makes every single one of his scenes count. And he looks like he's having fun in the process.
TV SHOWS

