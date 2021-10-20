Affleck, Goggins Are “Dreamin’ Wild”

One could practically hear the groans emerging from hundreds of thousands of computer-bound users when, a few years back, Deadline announced that Matt Damon and Ben Affleck would be once again serving up another dish of Them Apples and collaborating together on a screenplay for the first time since Good Will Hunting. It, perhaps, was with some good reason: In the immediate aftermath of the most awful portion of the full-on revelation of the sexual crimes of certain Hollywood elites, anything even vaguely smelling of that subject would have been suspect, especially coming from two men who made a mint and won awards for the most visible perpetrator of said violence. But as more information emerged about The Last Duel — Sir Ridley Scott would direct, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer would join the cast, and Damon and Affleck would share the screen together again — it felt that some of those concerns were eased, and I’m glad to say that The Last Duel is the kind of fascinating and complicated historical epic that the phrase “they don’t make ’em like this anymore” was practically coined to describe. It is a film with a solid moral compass that, while depicting one of the most fraught and fascinating moments in the history of the French justice system, somehow manages not to sacrifice any of the intangibles that makes it interesting, nor is it didactic in the way that these films often can be.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO