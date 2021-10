There were 42 players who threw a pitch for the 2021 Orioles. This may be a good number for fans of Douglas Adams, but it is not a good answer for an MLB team’s pitching staff. Of those 42 players, it is a short list of three who meet these two criteria: Pitched in at least three games, and had an ERA under 4.00. It’s another illustration of how the Orioles lost 110 games. Two of these guys are starting pitchers: John Means and late-season waiver claim Chris Ellis. The third is Cole Sulser.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO