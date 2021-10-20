CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

4 Soy Sauce Substitutes for Cooking

By Lacey Muinos
verywellfit.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoy sauce is a liquid condiment that has strong umami, salty flavor. The current form of soy sauce was created more than 2,000 years ago in China. Japanese-style soy sauce is also known as shoyu. It is a staple in many Asian cultures and is widely used in cooking around the...

www.verywellfit.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

This Is The One Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Immediately (It’s Loaded With Saturated Fat!)

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States? Things like high cholesterol, obesity, and high blood pressure are all things that can put you at greater risk for having heart disease later in life. And on top of that, the traditional American lifestyle already leaves you susceptible. Between the high rates of obesity and the amount of sugars and preservatives in our food, it’s important to be proactive by leading a lifestyle that promotes heart health. That starts with your diet—knowing what you’re putting into your body and the effect it has on you is crucial.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food52

Jiffy “Corn Casserole”

This is the original Jiffy Corn Casserole recipe, which first appeared in the 1960s as a recipe tear-off sheet in retail grocery stores. There are hundreds of versions of this recipe on the internet, but this is the real deal. It was later published on the first-ever Jiffy recipe box in 1976. Originally, the beloved side dish was called “Corn Bowl” and today, the brand calls it “Spoon Bread Casserole.” However, it’s best known by its nickname: Corn Casserole.
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

OLD FASHIONED SALISBURY STEAK RECIPE

This delicious old-fashioned Salisbury steak recipe is made from scratch and tastes incredible! Classic ingredients for this comforting salisbury steak dinner that everyone craves. Salisbury steak is one of those comfort dishes that always hits the spot. Little meat patties covered in gravy, a perfect addition to any table, and...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Sauces#Substitutes#Food Drink#Japanese#Asian#Usda#Calo
tastywoo.com

This is The Oldest PECAN PIE Recipe (from 1925)

This is the oldest pecan pie recipe, which originates from 1925. In fact, the pecan pan was promoted by the company which made corn syrup (that is the 2nd-most known ingredient), after the nuts. This original pecan pie is very easy-to-make. It will take you about one hour. Ingredients:. For...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
China
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
eatwell101.com

17 Best Appetizer Recipes for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving appetizer recipes – These Thanksgiving appetizer recipes make for easy and elegant dinner starters wether you host an informal family gathering or a fancy dinner with friends! These appetizer recipes are perfect for Thanksgiving, but also for Christmas, or any other holiday party. You’ll love all of these appetizer recipes for Thanksgiving. Enjoy!
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Duck with Apples and Berry Sauce

A lot of people are looking for turkey recipes this time of year, but I wanted to provide an alternative for anyone wanting to cook outside of the box! This recipe for roast duck comes all the way from Armenia! With tender, juicy duck, cooked apples, pomegranate seeds, and a tangy berry sauce, this dish is certainly one everyone will remember.
RECIPES
Tuscaloosa News

SLOWE COOKING: Tzatziki sauce makes salmon cakes extra delicious

My daughter recently gave me a cookbook on Mediterranean cooking for two. Jim and I enjoy Mediterranean food and it is generally a healthy diet. Jim’s doctors recommended this diet for our family for years, since heart disease runs rampant in his family, making this cookbook perfect for us. Salmon...
RECIPES
cityscopemag.com

Authentic Ravioli and Tomato Sauce Recipe

Standing (L to R): Jonathan Swader, Bobby Donina, Marco Wade, and Michelle Donina. Seated (L to R): Julia Harrison, Carla Donina, Jerry Mitchell, Stella Donina, Joe Donina, and Rob Donina. “It has been 100 years since my grandparents, Anthony and Emelia, left Italy and started new lives in America. As...
RECIPES
Aabha Gopan

Substitute Normal Cheese with Healthy Cheese

Cheese is a significant part of our lives. From cheese-filled croissants to cheesy pizzas, this dairy product breathes soul into twenty-first-century staple foods. But not all cheeses are healthy, keeping people from enjoying them. However, they are quite a few cheeses that can make you healthy.
cleancuisine.com

Falafel with Tahini Sauce

Falafel with Tahini Sauce – If you’ve ever had falafel before, then you know that being able to make this falafel recipe at home is a treat! And, if you’ve never had falafel, dig in and enjoy this savory and delicious recipe. Plus I am going to pair this Falafel...
RECIPES
Mashed

Easy Homemade Barbecue Sauce Recipe

Making your own barbecue sauce might seem like an intimidating and time-consuming process, but thanks to this super simple and quick homemade barbecue sauce recipe from registered dietitian and recipe developer Hayley MacLean, you can have an alternative to store-bought sauce in under 20 minutes. "What I like about this recipe is [how] simple and delicious it is," MacLean says. "It comes together so quickly and tastes like it has been cooking for hours. The ingredients are common pantry staples, so it is great to throw together in a pinch, and it is so flavorful!"
RECIPES
One Green Planet

10 Beautiful Bolognese Sauce Recipes

Bolognese is a rich and creamy sauce, traditionally made using meat, that is usually served over tagliatelle or spaghetti. It’s a classic dish that is often considered comfort food. Bolognese can be transformed into vegan form very easily and economically. The ‘meat’ can be made from tofu, tempeh, walnuts, mushrooms,...
RECIPES
leitesculinaria.com

Citrus Soy Chicken Skewers

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Citrus soy chicken skewers take an hour to prepare but taste as though they’ve taken a lot longer. Peanut butter steps in to do the heavy lifting, while juicy chicken thighs remain juicy and full of flavor. Zesty, a little spicy, and covered with garlic and soy, what’s not to love?
FOOD & DRINKS
thesouthernladycooks.com

HOMEMADE VANILLA SAUCE

Homemade Vanilla sauce is wonderful served over ice cream, bread puddings, rice pudding, cakes and any kind of dessert you like it on. I have even put this sauce over waffles. This vanilla sauce keeps for several days in the refrigerator and you can heat it in the microwave or serve it cold. The recipe could be doubled or even cut in half. A quick, easy recipe that tastes delicious and is wonderful to serve guests over your favorite desserts. We love this sauce and I like having it on hand. Add it to a dessert bar and let your guests put it over whatever they like on the bar. Be sure to check out hundreds of our tips, DIY, make your own and how tos on our site.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy