Jets aren't the only team on track for multiple top 10 picks

By Tyler Greenawalt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
If the 2022 draft happened today, two teams would own half of the top-10 picks. Thanks to a couple of trades and poor performances, the Jets have two first-rounders. The Eagles have three.

The Jets currently own the sixth pick (their own) and the 10th pick, which comes from the Seahawks. New York acquired the Seattle pick in the Jamal Adams trade during the 2020 offseason. The Eagles, meanwhile own the Dolphins’ pick from a trade this past offseason, the Colts’ pick from the Carson Wentz trade, and their own. Right now, that equates to Nos. 2, 8 and 9.

This sets up the 2022 draft nicely for both teams. Neither squad looks like a competitor this season, but hitting on multiple early first-round picks could catapult the Jets or the Eagles back into the playoff discussion next season.

The first round will be plentiful for New York, but the Jets own even more picks after that. Gang Green will also pick twice in the second round thanks to the Sam Darnold trade. Right now, that would be the 38th and 46th picks. The team also has two fourth-round picks: the Panthers’ from the Darnold trade and the Vikings’ from the Chris Herndon trade, though they gave away their fourth to the Seahawks in the Adams trade.

All this sets up to be an exciting draft for the Jets… in six months. New York has a lot of holes to fill, and Joe Douglas will look at the draft as a means to fortify the core of his team. He learned the importance of the draft from his previous job in Philadelphia, where the Eagles will undoubtedly do the same with their trove of first-rounders.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

