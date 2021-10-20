CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

EXCLUSIVE Renault sees bigger production hit from chip shortage - sources

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jNmt5_0cWtvuf300

PARIS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) expects to produce at least 300,000 fewer vehicles this year due to a global shortage in semiconductor chips, three sources close to firm told Reuters on Wednesday, a much bigger hit than previously estimated.

The supply problems would cost Renault, which is set to publish its third-quarter sales on Friday, over a third more than the 220,000 lost vehicles it forecast in early September.

A Renault spokesperson declined to comment.

The company's Paris-listed shares were down around 4% by 1228 GMT.

"The forecasts change all the time, but the shortfall will be between 300,000 and 400,00 vehicles," said one of the sources.

That would represent at least 8% of the 3.75 million vehicles Renault sold in pre-pandemic 2019.

The other two sources said the figure could be between 350,000 and 380,000 vehicles.

London-based information provider IHS Markit told Reuters that the shortages could cost the automotive industry around 11 million vehicles in lost production this year.

The shortage in chips has come at the worst possible time, automotive lobby group PFA said on Tuesday, as carmakers recover from coronavirus disruptions and shift towards producing all-electric vehicles.

It said that chip supply constraints could stretch well into 2022.

Renault said over the summer that electric vehicles would account for up to 90% of its Renault brand sales by 2030, but component shortages have forced carmakers worldwide to cut or even suspend production.

All cars manufactured in the European Union this year must comply with EU regulations that cap average CO2 emissions from new cars at 95g CO2/km, or face heavy fines.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Volkswagen lowers sales outlook as chip shortage hits profit

Volkswagen’s push into electric vehicles continued during the third quarter. Volkswagen lowered its forecast for deliveries to customers and reported a decrease in operating profits for the third quarter as the global shortage of semiconductors disproportionately hit the company’s business in China despite strong demand for its cars there. The...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Cars#French#Ihs Markit#Pfa#The European Union
The Guardian

Volkswagen and Stellantis take financial hit amid chip shortage

The carmakers Volkswagen and Stellantis suffered financial hits in the third quarter of 2021 as the automotive sector continued to struggle with the global shortage of computer chips caused by coronavirus pandemic disruption. Operating profits at VW, the world’s largest carmaker by output, fell by €500m (£420m) in the third...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

GM shares dip as profits fall

DETROIT — High prices for trucks and SUVs helped General Motors post a $2.4 billion third-quarter profit despite factory closures due to a shortage of computer chips and other parts. But the profit was 40% lower than the $4 billion GM made during the same period last year as sales...
ECONOMY
New York Post

GM’s profit plunges 40 percent as chip shortage slams production

High prices for trucks and SUVs helped General Motors post a $2.4 billion third-quarter profit, but the income was 40% lower than a year ago due to short supplies of new vehicles because of a global computer chip shortage. The earnings fell from $4 billion last year as sales slumped...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Renault
NewsBreak
Cars
Reuters

S.Korea Sept factory output contracts on car chip shortage

SEOUL, Oct 29 (Reuters) - South Korea’s factory output in September declined from a month earlier as global chip shortages weighed on car production and output unexpectedly fell on a year-on-year basis, ending a 10th month of growth. Industrial production last month fell by a seasonally adjusted 0.8%, missing a...
ECONOMY
The Independent

EU investigates Nvidia's purchase of chip designer Arm

European Union regulators opened an investigation Wednesday into graphics chipmaker Nvidia’s $40 billion purchase of chip designer Arm over concerns it would limit competition, adding to global scrutiny of the deal. The European Commission said it's concerned the combined company would have the ability and incentive to restrict access to technology from United Kingdom-based Arm Ltd., whose chip designs power the vast majority of the world’s smartphones. The commission, which is the EU's top antitrust authority, said it worried the deal would result in higher prices, less choice and reduced innovation in the semiconductor industry. Nvidia Corp., based in...
BUSINESS
KREX

Tesla’s market value tops $1T after Hertz orders 100K cars

DETROIT (AP) — Hertz announced Monday that it will buy 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla, one of the largest purchases of battery-powered cars in history and the latest evidence of the nation’s increasing commitment to EV technology. The news of the deal triggered a rally in Tesla’s stock, driving the carmaker’s market value over the […]
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

Volkswagen Production Lowest Since 1958 Due To Chip Shortage

Volkswagen is one of the biggest automakers in the world. Its complete portfolio of brands includes Audi, Lamborghini, Bentley, Porsche, and Volkswagen itself. Despite continuing to deal with the fallout from the “dieselgate” scandal, Volkswagen vehicles remain in high demand. However, due to the global chip shortage, the German automaker is struggling to meet said demand.
ECONOMY
industryglobalnews24.com

Shortage of chips hits medical devices and services

The shortage of semiconductor chips is now affecting medical services, saving equipments and medical technology industries. Growing chip uncertainty and worldwide supply turmoil have led to shortage and higher prices for certain devices. Highlights. Shortage of semiconductor chips is affecting medical services. Chips are imported from Japan, Taiwan and China.
HEALTH
The Guardian

Jaguar Land Rover pauses Halewood car production amid chip shortage

Jaguar Land Rover has been forced to shut down car production at one of its key factories for a week amid a global shortage of computer chips. Assembly line workers will return to JLR’s Halewood factory on Merseyside on Monday after a week of producing no vehicles. The plant makes the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque models, although it has struggled with supply issues throughout the year.
BUSINESS
b975.com

Renault says chip crunch will lower production more than forecast

LONDON (Reuters) – French carmaker Renault said on Friday its production losses in 2021 because of a global semiconductor chip shortage would be far larger than previously forecast, but maintained its profit outlook thanks to high car pricing and cost cuts. The shortage of chips, used in everything from brake...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

209K+
Followers
229K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy