Allegheny County, PA

Vaccine requirement pose risk for first responder shortage

By Kdka Radio Morning Show With Larry Richert And Kevin Battle
 8 days ago

PITTSBURGH (Newsradio KDKA) - Coronavirus vaccine mandates for city and state workers continue to be implemented daily around the country, which poses a threat for a shortage of first responders.

"It's such a complicated issue," said John Sicilia, President, Allegheny County Chiefs of Police Association. "Whenever you have collective bargaining agreements, you have public welfare - all at stake - it's really difficult to make this decision."

Sicilia says his focus is on the day-to-day operations of the police department.

"We want to make sure that when someone calls 911, a police officer is showing up," Sicilia said. "That's our job, that's our biggest concern at this point right now, is keeping officers on the road."

