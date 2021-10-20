CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Remembering Robin Williams, ‘Chicago Fire’ Hits 200, ‘Four Hours’ Relives the Capitol Siege, Bees Buzz in ‘Nature’

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
Evening Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA special edition of the ABC News Superstar series profiles the late, great...

www.kpcnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
nickiswift.com

The Truth About Robin Williams' Daughter, Zelda

While so much is known about the late actor and comedian Robin Williams, perhaps a lesser known fact about him is that he was a huge fan of "The Legend of Zelda," the hit Nintendo game series. In fact, Williams was such a big fan of the franchise that he named his daughter after its title character. Furthermore, Robin and Zelda Williams both appeared in a series of commercials in the early 2010s promoting the series' latest titles at the time: "Skyward Sword," "Ocarina of Time 3D," and "Four Swords."
VIDEO GAMES
kgns.tv

Spot on Robin Williams impression leaves fans wanting more

(CNN) - Fans of the late Robin Williams are doing a double take over one actor’s impersonation of the great actor. That was not Robin Williams it was actually Jamie Costa’s impersonation. He posted a five-minute clip on his YouTube Channel titled Robin test footage scene showing a scene featuring himself as Williams and Sarah Murphee as Pam Dawber on the set of Mork and Mindy.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Four Hours at the Capitol’ Review: HBO Doc Is a Rote Re-Assembly of Footage, with Little Insight

It’s arguably too soon for “Four Hours at the Capitol,” though not because the January 6th insurrection is too taboo a topic. Rather, the 92-minute HBO documentary has little to say that hasn’t already been said over the last nine months, and little by way of factual or aesthetic detail that might illuminate new angles on the day’s harrowing events. There are a few intriguing exceptions, though these are not only fleeting, but also sandwiched between larger narrative slices that feel almost perspective-less in their approach to fresh wounds and extremely recent history. A sense of stillness and normalcy permeates the...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
TVOvermind

Let’s Talk About the Robin Williams Biopic

Initially, the feeling that many people have toward the late Robin Williams would make it nearly impossible to actually want to see anyone take on his appearance, even for a biopic. But one thing that Jamie Costa has managed to do, with an initial look, is to get people on board with the idea of showing the life of arguably one of the absolute best comedians to have ever taken to the stage and screen. The very idea of having someone portray him has the ability to upset a lot of people, but when given time to really think about it, this would be hypocritical, to say the least since some of the greatest performers in the world have been given biopics that might not have been entirely factual but were still considered to be great representations of those that they were portraying. The comical genius of Williams makes it tough to believe that anyone could possibly take on such a project and create a reason for people to embrace their attempt. But it would appear that Costa has managed to tap into something that has allowed him to channel Williams in a way that few possibly could.
CELEBRITIES
Twinfinite

Robin Williams Wanted to Play Lupin in Harry Potter

To celebrate the upcoming 20th-anniversary of the start of the Harry Potter film franchise, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone Chris Columbus recently sat down with Total Films to talk about plenty of behind-the-scenes info about the film. One such juicy piece of information revolves around legendary comedian Robin Williams wanting to play a role in the franchise.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Williams
thestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘Superstar: Robin Williams’ Special for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The ABC News documentary series, ‘Superstar,’ is releasing a profile on the late and beloved comedian, Robin Williams. It will be narrated by Williams himself as he describes his life as “the spark of madness.” The episode airs on October 20 at 10 PM ET. You can watch his special, ‘Superstar: Robin Williams,’ with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar+

New test footage for possible Robin Williams biopic takes the internet by storm

New test footage from something that could be a Robin Williams biopic showcases actor Jamie Costa doing a stellar job at impersonating the late comedian. The video shows a moment between Costa's Williams and his Mork & Mindy co-star Pam Dawber, played by Sarah Murphree, as she breaks the news that fellow comedian John Belushi has died. Williams passed away in 2014 and Costa went viral for his impressions of Williams' characters shortly afterward. At the time of writing, the clip, titled "ROBIN Test Footage Scene", has over three million views on YouTube.
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Robin Williams impression goes viral, makes us want full biopic

The late Robin Williams was one of the most distinctive actors in Hollywood. His warmth and incredible comedic talent heightened everything around him, yielding some of the best movies of all time. If a biopic is ever made about him, Jamie Costa has made a strong case for the role.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Fire#Hbo#The Capitol Siege#Abc News Superstar#Nbc#English
The Hollywood Reporter

HBO’s ‘Four Hours at the Capitol’: TV Review

In the temporal wormhole that is pandemic life, the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by supporters of the eventually-twice-impeached 45th president of the United States feels like it was 20 years ago. And it also feels like it was yesterday. Along those same lines, viewers of Jamie Roberts’ new HBO documentary, Four Hours at the Capitol, are likely either to think that the 88-minute film is arriving at exactly the right moment, as our visceral memories of the attempted insurrection might be fading and becoming selective, or that it’s far, far too soon. Whatever societal need we might have for a...
TV & VIDEOS
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
pvtimes.com

Legendary country, pop singer dies at 96

It’s uncertain how many locals knew that a legendary and famed singer was a resident of Pahrump for over two decades. Sue Thompson, born Eva Sue McKee, an American pop and country music singer that started her rise to fame in the late 1940s, died on Sept. 23. She was 96.
PAHRUMP, NV
Essence

Singer Chante Moore And Former BET Exec Stephen Hill Announce Engagement

Chante Moore has got a man at home, and he’s a very familiar face. The singer went public with her relationship with former BET President of Programming, Stephen G. Hill, during a trip filled with sun, sand and good vibes. He turned 60 years old on Tuesday (Oct. 26), and to celebrate the day and the man, she shared a special message for him on Instagram with a photo of them together on a boat watching the sun set over the ocean. Her message began with lyrics from “Happier Than the Morning Sun” by Stevie Wonder and closed with these heartfelt words.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BBC

Elephant Man dissection: 'Joseph Merrick would be heartbroken'

Actor and broadcaster Adam Pearson is among thousands of people to oppose a show where a replica of Joseph Merrick's body will be dissected. Known as the Elephant Man, Mr Merrick grew up in Leicester and toured the East Midlands as a travelling exhibit before moving to London. Disability campaigners...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Toddler accidentally goes live on Instagram, broadcasts mom in the shower

One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy