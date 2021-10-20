CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BHP increases offer to acquire Noront Resources

Cover picture for the articleBHP has increased its offer to purchase Canadian nickel miner Noront for $0.60 (C$0.75) per share in cash, topping Wyloo Metals’ offer. Made through wholly owned subsidiary BHP Lonsdale Investments, the latest all-cash offer represents a 7% premium to Wyloo’s offer of $0.56 (C$0.70) per share earlier this week....

#Bhp Group#Cash Offer#Noront Resources#Canadian#Wyloo Metals#Lonsdale Investments#Eagle#Nest#Ivanhoe Mines
Battle for Noront heats up with BHP's sweetened offer

BHP opened Wednesday a new chapter on a months-long battle with Wyloo Metals over nickel-copper miner Noront Resources (TSX-V: NOT) by sweetening its all-cash bid for the Canadian company. The world’s largest miner is now offering $339.10 million (C$419.3 million), or C$0.75 per share of Noront, representing a 36% premium...
BHP sweetens offer for Canadian nickel miner Noront to $339 million

(Reuters) -BHP Group Ltd on Wednesday topped a takeover offer for Canadian nickel producer Noront Resources Ltd from billionaire Andrew Forrest’s Wyloo Metals, as the two groups vie for greater access to the electric vehicle battery metal. BHP, the world’s biggest mining company, increased its all-cash offer to C$419.3 million...
Noront agrees takeover terms with Wyloo

Noront Resources Ltd. [NOT-TSXV] said Monday it has settled terms of a proposal from Wyloo Canada Pty. Ltd and its Australian parent Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd. that could see Wyloo acquiring 100% of the shares of Noront for 70 cents per share. The announcement comes after Noront recently issued 96.15...
Adyton reports 88% increase in total gold resources, Papua New Guinea

Adyton Resources Corp. [ADY-TSXV; ADYRF-OTCQB; 701GR-FSE] reported an 88% increase in total gold ounces across the 100%-owned Fergusson Island Gold Project and Feni Gold and Copper Project, located within Papua New Guinea’s renowned Rim of Fire. The Fergusson Island maiden Indicated Resource of 175,000 gold ounces at 1.33 g/t and...
