After going 1-0-1 on the road, the Penguins now need to capitalize on 8 straight games at home, hoping to continue their early-season points streak tonight against Dallas. One reason for their success –despite the absence of their top forwards – is Danton Heinen. The versatile winger has filled in for both Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust, not only on the top line, but also on the scoresheet. In fact, he has scored a goal in each game.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO