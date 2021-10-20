CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering Robin Williams, ‘Chicago Fire’ Hits 200, ‘Four Hours’ Relives the Capitol Siege, Bees Buzz in ‘Nature’

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
Cover picture for the articleA special edition of the ABC News Superstar series profiles the late, great...

New test footage for possible Robin Williams biopic takes the internet by storm

New test footage from something that could be a Robin Williams biopic showcases actor Jamie Costa doing a stellar job at impersonating the late comedian. The video shows a moment between Costa's Williams and his Mork & Mindy co-star Pam Dawber, played by Sarah Murphree, as she breaks the news that fellow comedian John Belushi has died. Williams passed away in 2014 and Costa went viral for his impressions of Williams' characters shortly afterward. At the time of writing, the clip, titled "ROBIN Test Footage Scene", has over three million views on YouTube.
Spot on Robin Williams impression leaves fans wanting more

(CNN) - Fans of the late Robin Williams are doing a double take over one actor’s impersonation of the great actor. That was not Robin Williams it was actually Jamie Costa’s impersonation. He posted a five-minute clip on his YouTube Channel titled Robin test footage scene showing a scene featuring himself as Williams and Sarah Murphee as Pam Dawber on the set of Mork and Mindy.
‘Four Hours at the Capitol’ Review: HBO Doc Is a Rote Re-Assembly of Footage, with Little Insight

It’s arguably too soon for “Four Hours at the Capitol,” though not because the January 6th insurrection is too taboo a topic. Rather, the 92-minute HBO documentary has little to say that hasn’t already been said over the last nine months, and little by way of factual or aesthetic detail that might illuminate new angles on the day’s harrowing events. There are a few intriguing exceptions, though these are not only fleeting, but also sandwiched between larger narrative slices that feel almost perspective-less in their approach to fresh wounds and extremely recent history. A sense of stillness and normalcy permeates the...
How to Watch ‘Superstar: Robin Williams’ Special for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The ABC News documentary series, ‘Superstar,’ is releasing a profile on the late and beloved comedian, Robin Williams. It will be narrated by Williams himself as he describes his life as “the spark of madness.” The episode airs on October 20 at 10 PM ET. You can watch his special, ‘Superstar: Robin Williams,’ with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.
Robin Williams Wanted to Play Lupin in Harry Potter

To celebrate the upcoming 20th-anniversary of the start of the Harry Potter film franchise, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone Chris Columbus recently sat down with Total Films to talk about plenty of behind-the-scenes info about the film. One such juicy piece of information revolves around legendary comedian Robin Williams wanting to play a role in the franchise.
Let’s Talk About the Robin Williams Biopic

Initially, the feeling that many people have toward the late Robin Williams would make it nearly impossible to actually want to see anyone take on his appearance, even for a biopic. But one thing that Jamie Costa has managed to do, with an initial look, is to get people on board with the idea of showing the life of arguably one of the absolute best comedians to have ever taken to the stage and screen. The very idea of having someone portray him has the ability to upset a lot of people, but when given time to really think about it, this would be hypocritical, to say the least since some of the greatest performers in the world have been given biopics that might not have been entirely factual but were still considered to be great representations of those that they were portraying. The comical genius of Williams makes it tough to believe that anyone could possibly take on such a project and create a reason for people to embrace their attempt. But it would appear that Costa has managed to tap into something that has allowed him to channel Williams in a way that few possibly could.
Robin Williams
Robin Williams impression goes viral, makes us want full biopic

The late Robin Williams was one of the most distinctive actors in Hollywood. His warmth and incredible comedic talent heightened everything around him, yielding some of the best movies of all time. If a biopic is ever made about him, Jamie Costa has made a strong case for the role.
Robin Williams Impersonator Delivers an Uncanny Impression of the Late Actor

There is no official Robin Williams biopic in the works. But if actor Jamie Costa’s performance is any indication, he is the one to play the late actor if/when a film happens. In a five-minute video called “test footage” recently posted to Costa’s YouTube channel, he perfectly portrays Williams—from his appearance to voice to mannerisms. It's uncanny!
HBO’s ‘Four Hours at the Capitol’: TV Review

In the temporal wormhole that is pandemic life, the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by supporters of the eventually-twice-impeached 45th president of the United States feels like it was 20 years ago. And it also feels like it was yesterday. Along those same lines, viewers of Jamie Roberts’ new HBO documentary, Four Hours at the Capitol, are likely either to think that the 88-minute film is arriving at exactly the right moment, as our visceral memories of the attempted insurrection might be fading and becoming selective, or that it’s far, far too soon. Whatever societal need we might have for a...
‘Chicago Med’: ‘Suits’ Alum Sarah Rafferty and Newcomer Lily Harris Join Cast

Chicago Med is expanding its cast as Suits star Sarah Rafferty and newcomer Lily Harris join the NBC medical drama. Rafferty made her debut last week, portraying Dr. Pamela Blake, a renowned transplant surgeon whose daughter had been involved in a horrific car accident. In the October 20 episode, Dr. Blake clashed with Dr. Crockett (Dominic Rains) and Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) regarding her daughter’s care. Initially assumed to be a one-off appearance, Rafferty will now have a recurring role in the series.
A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
Princess Charlene shares devastating news as she recovers from final operation

Princess Charlene of Monaco shared some heartbreaking news as she continues to recover from an operation in South Africa. The 43-year-old royal revealed on Instagram that her beloved pet dog had suddenly passed away. Sharing a photo of herself and her pup taken last Christmas, Charlene wrote: "My little Angel died last night, she was run over. I will miss you so much, Rest In Peace [broken heart emoji]."
Elephant Man dissection: 'Joseph Merrick would be heartbroken'

Actor and broadcaster Adam Pearson is among thousands of people to oppose a show where a replica of Joseph Merrick's body will be dissected. Known as the Elephant Man, Mr Merrick grew up in Leicester and toured the East Midlands as a travelling exhibit before moving to London. Disability campaigners...
