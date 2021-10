Northern Maine Community College is pleased to announce that Sarah Stackhouse has been named the interim director of admissions and outreach. Since January 2020, Stackhouse has served as coordinator of the On-Course for College Program, liaising with career and technical education centers and high schools throughout Maine. In addition, she worked directly as an advisor for high school students enrolled in NMCC classes. That one-on-one support was beneficial for students accepting the academic challenge to explore college and reduce future tuition costs.

