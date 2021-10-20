CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unadilla, NY

Please take notice that the To...

 9 days ago

Please take notice that the Town of Unadilla will be going out for bids for a crew cab Ram 5500 Proposed up fit equipment for a crew cab Ram 5500 1. 9' Stainless steel mason dump bed with 1/2 cab shield a. Recessed LED stop/turn/tail/ strobe recessed in rear corner posts...

Notice Seasonal Roads: The Tow...

Notice Seasonal Roads: The Town of Worcester Highway Superintendent, Richard Evans, has designated the following roads located in the Town of Worcester as seasonal and will not be maintained from December 1, 2021 through April 1, 2022: Duck Farm Road, the upper end of Trainor Road, and 1 mile of Alvord Road. Snow Plowing Obstructions: Any obstructions located in the Town of Worcester's right-of-ways, may hinder the ability to remove and store the snow. Therefore, there will be no parking on all streets and roadways in the Town of Worcester from 9pm until 6am from December 1st through April 1st. Vehicles left on the roadways, can be towed at the discretion of the highway superintendent and will be at the owner's expense. Repairs will be at the property owner's expense for any damage which may be done to mailboxes and fences in the town's right-of-way while the Town Highway Department is trying to maintain the roads during the winter. Richard Evans Highway Superintendent Town of Worcester.
WORCESTER, NY
Notice of Qual of THE MILLSTON...

Notice of Qual of THE MILLSTONE WORKSHOP LLC, Authority filed with the SSNY on 10/25/2021. Office lo: Delaware County. LLC formed in NJ on 03/29/2018. SSNY is designated as agent upon whom process against the LLC may be served. SSNY shall mail process to: Zachary Huber 560 Spring Valley Rd, Delhi, NY 13753. Reg Agent: Zachary Huber 560 Spring Valley Rd, Delhi, NY 13753. Address required to be maintained in NJ: 1393 Millstone River Rd Hillsborough, NJ 08844. Cert of Formation filed with NJ Dept. of Treas., Div. of Rev., Comm. Recordings, 225 W. State St., PO Box 308, Trenton, NJ 08625. Purpose: Any Lawful Purpose.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
Sealed Bid INVITATION FOR SEAL...

Sealed Bid INVITATION FOR SEALED BIDS OF PROPERTY ACQUIRED BY TAX DEED BY THE COUNTY OF OTSEGO The Otsego County Board of Representatives hereby invites sealed bids for the purchase from the County of Otsego of the following property: Town of Roseboom - Tax Map 118.00-2-12.11 .79 acres, located at Middlefield Road PUBLIC REVIEW: WEEKDAYS PUBLIC REVIEW LOCATION OTSEGO COUNTY Treasurer's Office 197 Main Street Cooperstown, NY 13326 PROPERTY SOLD TO HIGHEST BIDDER "AS IS", SUBJECT TO OTSEGO COUNTY BOARD APPROVAL Bids must be received by 3:00pm on, November 30, 2021 at the Otsego County Treasurer's Office, 197 Main St, Cooperstown, NY 13326. No late bids will be accepted. The minimum acceptable bid is two hundred fifty dollars ($50). Payment in full of the bid price is due in certified or bank check or by wire transfer within 5 business days of the bid opening which will take place at 3:30 pm on November 30, 2021. Payment of the balance is due within 5 business days of approval by the Otsego County Board of Representatives. **THIS IS A LANDLOCKED PARCEL** Bid forms and terms and conditions of sale may be obtained at the Otsego County Treasurer's Office located at 197 Main St, Cooperstown, NY 13326 or on the Otsego County website at www.otsegocounty.com. Only bids submitted on the Bid Form provided by the County will be considered. Picture, description of described parcel and other information will be available for inspection at the Otsego County Treasurer's Office at 197 Main St in Cooperstown, NY from 9:00am - 4:00pm, except holidays, or at www.otesgocounty.com. The County reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
1377 TOWER MOUNTAIN RD. LLC. A...

1377 TOWER MOUNTAIN RD. LLC. Arts. of Org. filed with the SSNY on 08/02/21.Office: Delaware County. SSNY designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail copy of process to the LLC, 1389 Tower Mountain Road, Stamford, NY 12167. Purpose: Any lawful purpose.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
City
Unadilla, NY
Community Calendar: Oct. 28-29, 2021

Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class. Art in the Dark, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. For info and tickets: FenimoreArt.org, Eventbrite.com. Cooperstown Food Pantry,...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
NOTICE OF FORMATION OF THE BOO...

NOTICE OF FORMATION OF THE BOONE GREY HOMESTEAD, LLC. Articles of Organization filed with Secretary of State of NY (SSNY) on 8/3/21. Office Location: Delaware Country. SSNY designated as agent of LLC upon whom process may be served. SSNY shall mail process to: c/o Matt Moyse, 180 Parker Schoolhouse Rd, Davenport, NY 13750. Purpose: Any lawful act.
DAVENPORT, NY
Police Blotter: Oct. 28, 2021

Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:. Patrick M. Strain, 43, Gilbertsville, Sept. 25, driving while intoxicated and unsafe tire. Daniel W. Lyon, Oneonta, 52, Sept. 26, harassment. Quinn P. Doelger, 20, Monroe, Sept. 22, public fighting. Daniel P. Luedke, 20, Washingtonville, Sept....
PUBLIC SAFETY
Senior News: Oct. 29, 2021

The Otsego County Office for the Aging has launched a Senior Restaurant Dining program for county residents 60 and older in partnership with area restaurants that offer older adults meals. According to a media release, the program is designed to increase socialization and community engagement, provide a nutritious meal with...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
Street to close for flood-gate rehearsal

The city of Oneonta will perform a training exercise on Neahwa Place from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29. Neahwa Place will be closed from Carbon Street to the Neahwa Park maintenance building, according to a media release from the city. DPW crews will be assembling and disassembling...
ONEONTA, NY
Please take notice that the Pl...

Please take notice that the Planning Board of the Town of Oneonta will hold a public hearing at or about 7:15pm on November 1, 2021, at the Town Hall, 3966 State Highway 23, West Oneonta, NY 13861, pursuant to an application submitted by Richard and Kenneth Mann for a Special Use Permit for a short term rental at 3965 St Hwy 23 tax parcel no. 287.09-1-19.00. Copies of the complete text are on file in the Code Enforcement Office at the Town Hall in West Oneonta, NY. This is by order of the Town of Oneonta Planning Board, October 18, 2021.
ONEONTA, NY
Police Blotter: Oct. 29, 2021

Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:. Alexis A. Kuhn, 26, Middleburgh, Oct. 14, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs. Wendell Boone, 39, Ballston, Oct. 16, false personation. Jacob E....
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Community Calendar: Oct. 30-Nov. 2, 2021

Auditions for ‘Always a Bridesmaid,’ 2 to 4 p.m., Town Hall Theatre, 15 N. Main St.. For info: 607-563-2582, owptheatre@yahoo.com. Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Baptist Church, 101 Arnold Road. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcross blood.org. Cooperstown. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.,...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY

