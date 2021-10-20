Please take notice that the To...

Sealed Bid INVITATION FOR SEALED BIDS OF PROPERTY ACQUIRED BY TAX DEED BY THE COUNTY OF OTSEGO The Otsego County Board of Representatives hereby invites sealed bids for the purchase from the County of Otsego of the following property: Town of Roseboom - Tax Map 118.00-2-12.11 .79 acres, located at Middlefield Road PUBLIC REVIEW: WEEKDAYS PUBLIC REVIEW LOCATION OTSEGO COUNTY Treasurer's Office 197 Main Street Cooperstown, NY 13326 PROPERTY SOLD TO HIGHEST BIDDER "AS IS", SUBJECT TO OTSEGO COUNTY BOARD APPROVAL Bids must be received by 3:00pm on, November 30, 2021 at the Otsego County Treasurer's Office, 197 Main St, Cooperstown, NY 13326. No late bids will be accepted. The minimum acceptable bid is two hundred fifty dollars ($50). Payment in full of the bid price is due in certified or bank check or by wire transfer within 5 business days of the bid opening which will take place at 3:30 pm on November 30, 2021. Payment of the balance is due within 5 business days of approval by the Otsego County Board of Representatives. **THIS IS A LANDLOCKED PARCEL** Bid forms and terms and conditions of sale may be obtained at the Otsego County Treasurer's Office located at 197 Main St, Cooperstown, NY 13326 or on the Otsego County website at www.otsegocounty.com. Only bids submitted on the Bid Form provided by the County will be considered. Picture, description of described parcel and other information will be available for inspection at the Otsego County Treasurer's Office at 197 Main St in Cooperstown, NY from 9:00am - 4:00pm, except holidays, or at www.otesgocounty.com. The County reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

OTSEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO