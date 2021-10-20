CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

NHS Chiefs fall to Crusaders

By Atmore News
atmorenews.com
 9 days ago

Last week, the Northview Chiefs traveled to Pensacola to play the Catholic Crusaders, and unfortunately for Northview, Catholic ended up on top, 45-13. Catholic went into the game ready to win and they started off strong with a 14-point lead. Later on,...

atmorenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs#Crusaders#American Football#Nhs Chiefs#The Northview Chiefs#Catholic#Northview
Faribault County Register

Bucs lose to Saints, defeat Crusaders

It took four games, but the Blue Earth Area Buccaneers triumphed over the visiting Mankato Loyola Crusaders 3-1 in volleyball action Thursday night, Oct. 14. BEA dominated in the opening game and came away with a 25-9 win. The second game was closer but the Bucs still came out on...
BLUE EARTH, MN
hometownsource.com

Crusaders defeat Bulldogs

At 6 foot, 7 inches, Teigan Martin is a big target for his quarterback Ty Hoese, so when the Crusader quarterback was scrambling Thursday night, looking for a hole in the Lester Prairie defense, his eyes went to Martin and found the senior tight end in the back of the endzone for a 10 yard touchdown.
LESTER PRAIRIE, MN
thephoto-news.com

Crusaders top Middies

On a warm fall night, the Crusaders hosted the Middletown Middie Bears in a key Section 9 showdown. The Crusaders entered the game with a 3-2 record on the season having beat the Tigers of Kingston the previous week, 27-0. The Middies entered the game with a 3-1 record on the season after having the week off when the Pine Bush was unable to field a team due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
KINGSTON, NY
gocentenary.com

Ladies Set To Compete In Crusader Invitational

Thackerville, Okla. – The Centenary women's golf team will compete in the University of Dallas Crusader Invitational on Monday at Tuesday at the WinStar Golf Course. The Ladies will finish their fall season on Tuesday after a sixth-place finish in the Rhodes Classic earlier this month. Centenary finished at +190 (766) for the tournament, held at Mirimichi Golf Course in Millington, Tenn.
THACKERVILLE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
goholycross.com

Crusaders drop to Navy

WORCESTER, Mass.— The Holy Cross volleyball team fell to the Navy Midshipmen, 3-0 (25-16, 25-22, 25-19), on Saturday evening in Blaney Gymnasium. Junior Gracyn Benck and freshmen Lauren Halverson and Mia Hofacker led the Crusaders with six kills each. Senior Skye Daval-Santos tallied 13 digs to lead all players, while junior Halle Carter led all players with 22 assists.
WORCESTER, MA
goholycross.com

Crusaders conclude fall season at ITA Northeast Regional

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Holy Cross men's tennis team wrapped up the fall portion of its season by competing in the ITA Northeast Regional at the Hamilin Tennis Center. In doubles action, senior Will Chen and sophomore William Kelleher earn a victory in the opening round on Friday, defeating St. Bonaventure's Stijn Paardekooper and Marco Rivolo 8-5. With that win, Chen and Kelleher advanced to the round of 32 on Saturday, where they were knocked off by Adit Sinha and Radu Papoe of Cornell 8-4.
TENNIS
atmorenews.com

Chiefs win over Bulldogs

The Northview Chiefs earned a big win Friday night, October 22, against the Marianna Bulldogs. After losing to the Catholic Crusaders the previous week, Northview bounced back with this win. The final score was 21-14. The Chiefs started off strong with a touchdown from junior Luke Bridges. Brandon Ferguson, sophomore, kicked the extra point for Northview, bringing the score to 7-0.
FOOTBALL
Bellefontaine Examiner

Laker NHS tapping

Thirty-one Lakers were recently “tapped” as new members of the Indian Lake High School National Honor Society. New members include, from the left, first row: Jalan Martin, Claire Young, Paige Kindle-Wyne, Alaina Ellison and Grace Pequignot; second row: Payton Frost, Lily Jenkins, Rece Kimmel, Marah Reames, Emma King, and Jaelyn Hughes; third row: Makayla Strauser, Katelyn Pippin, Mason Swygart, Sierra DeWeese, Paige Mefford, Megan Kimbler, Regan Ross, Elizabeth Braun and Heidi Hoffman; and fourth row: Beau Young, Lauren Barhorst, Allison Kinney, Brant Parsell, Mason Beres, Jonathan Henry, Stephanie Altstaetter, Gavin Lones, Isaac Morrison and Caleb Wurster. Not pictured is Ella Shoffstall. The pupils were chosen based on an application process for students in grades 11 and 12 who have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Senior NHS members tapped new members in an all-school assembly. Then each new member lit their candle from the NHS candle and took the oath to signify their commitment to character, scholarship, leadership and service. Students will be officially inducted into the National Honor Society during a Logan County event at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at Benjamin Logan High School. (INDIAN LAKE SCHOOLS PHOTO)
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
spokanechiefs.com

Chiefs rally in third period, but fall to Thunderbirds 5-3

Kent, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs dropped Tuesday night’s game to the Seattle Thunderbirds by the same score they lost to them in their first match-up: 5-3. The Chiefs have gone 2-2 so far on their first road trip of the season, with one game in Tri-City remaining. The Thunderbirds...
SPOKANE, WA
Eunice News

Jays to face Crusaders on Senior Night

With the hopes of a district title erased, the Blue Jays still have a chance to start the playoffs with a first round home game. St. Edmund is presently No. 11 in the LHSAA Division IV power rankings. The top eight teams will host to open the playoffs. “We didn’t do anything right on offense,” Shiver said of the loss to rival Sacred Heart of Ville Platte. “When you do that you put all the…
HIGH SCHOOL
laurenscountysports.com

Spanning the County: Crusaders fall to Wardlaw

Senior Night wasn’t bad for the Laurens Academy Crusaders, but ultimately it wasn’t successful. Wardlaw (3-4) defeated LA 28-16. Clarence Bertoli scored both touchdowns, and Garrett Murphy connected with Cal Robertson for a pair of 2-point conversions. Laurens Academy (1-8) closes the season at Newberry Academy on Friday night. Clinton...
HIGH SCHOOL
The Sanford Herald

Crusaders knocked out by CFCA

It would have been a fairytale ending to a memorable year. Grace Christian volleyball, which hadn’t even had a winning season in well over a decade, won its first conference title in 17 years, and stood three wins away from a state championship, 25 years after the only one the school had ever won in the sport.
SPORTS
nonpareilonline.com

Crusaders slash Titans in regional championship

Lewis Central volleyball saw its season come to an end on Tuesday night at home in the Class 4A –Region 1 championship at the hands of Sioux City Heelan, who eked out close wins in sets two and three, to win 13-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19. The Titans end the season...
SIOUX CITY, IA
goholycross.com

Crusaders edged by Harvard

WORCESTER, Mass. – Freshman forward Evan Jones tallied a goal and an assist, but the Holy Cross men's soccer team was defeated by Harvard 3-2 at Linda Johnson Smith Stadium. The Crusaders fall to 8-4-2 overall, while the Crimson improve to 5-4-3 on the year. Harvard opened the scoring in...
WORCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy