NHS Chiefs fall to Crusaders

Thirty-one Lakers were recently “tapped” as new members of the Indian Lake High School National Honor Society. New members include, from the left, first row: Jalan Martin, Claire Young, Paige Kindle-Wyne, Alaina Ellison and Grace Pequignot; second row: Payton Frost, Lily Jenkins, Rece Kimmel, Marah Reames, Emma King, and Jaelyn Hughes; third row: Makayla Strauser, Katelyn Pippin, Mason Swygart, Sierra DeWeese, Paige Mefford, Megan Kimbler, Regan Ross, Elizabeth Braun and Heidi Hoffman; and fourth row: Beau Young, Lauren Barhorst, Allison Kinney, Brant Parsell, Mason Beres, Jonathan Henry, Stephanie Altstaetter, Gavin Lones, Isaac Morrison and Caleb Wurster. Not pictured is Ella Shoffstall. The pupils were chosen based on an application process for students in grades 11 and 12 who have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Senior NHS members tapped new members in an all-school assembly. Then each new member lit their candle from the NHS candle and took the oath to signify their commitment to character, scholarship, leadership and service. Students will be officially inducted into the National Honor Society during a Logan County event at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at Benjamin Logan High School. (INDIAN LAKE SCHOOLS PHOTO)

LOGAN COUNTY, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO