Law

NWI.com

Courts launch program to aid tenants, landlords during record eviction filings

With thousands of eviction cases filed a month statewide, court officials and task force members announced a plan to implement a pre-eviction diversion program to help struggling landlords and tenants. The Indiana Eviction Task Force has recently recommended the Indiana Supreme Court order statewide actions for trial courts, according to...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
sdpb.org

Supreme Court rules in favor of open records in 'mystery appellant' case

The South Dakota Supreme Court has ruled that news media should have access to five search warrants filed in 2019 in Second Circuit Court in Sioux Falls. The opinion responds to an appeal filed by an appellant whose name was not revealed during arguments in August or in the opinion made public on Thursday, Oct. 28.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
pinalcentral.com

More court filings seek to keep election audit records private

PHOENIX — The attorney for the Senate is asking a judge to delay any move to force lawmakers to immediately surrender some audit documents. In new court filings, Thomas Basile told Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Michael Kemp he is convinced that an appellate court ultimately will conclude that the Senate is entitled to shield about 720 disputed documents from public view.
PHOENIX, AZ
Post Register

It's the Law: When a parent passes away with no will

Q. My mother passed away with no will. She was unmarried and is survived by me and my two sisters. How do I become the one who makes the decision on her estate?. A. When someone dies without a will (intestate) the law determines who is to serve as personal representative (the “PR," formerly known as “executor”). The first priority with right to serve is the spouse. Since in your case there is no spouse, the heirs have an equal right to serve as personal representative.
LAW
Macomb Daily

Romeo, New Baltimore district courts to move to new court-records system

District courts in Romeo and New Baltimore are moving to a new case-management software system on the heels of the Warren and Center Line courts doing the same due to concerns with their existing provider. The Internal Services Committee of the Macomb County Board of Commissioners last Wednesday in a...
ROMEO, MI
FloridaDaily

Lori Berman, Emily Slosberg Want to Require Recording of Child Custody, Child Support Court Proceedings

This week, state Sen. Lori Berman, D-Delray Beach, and state Rep. Emily Slosberg, D-Boca Raton, filed legislation that requires any court proceedings in which issues of parental responsibility or time-sharing must be electronically or stenographically recorded, made available to the parties for purchase, and at no cost to an indigent party seeking to appeal the court’s ruling.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Appeals court hears claims of jury bias at 'El Chapo' trial

An appeals court should overturn the U.S. conspiracy conviction of notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman because of claims that his anonymous jury flouted warnings to avoid media accounts of the case, a lawyer for Guzman urged a three-judge panel on Monday, catching the attention of at least one judge.In oral arguments before the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York attorney Marc Fernich cited a news report that during deliberations jurors were exposed to salacious claims that were barred from the trial, including that Guzman sexually abused girls he referred to as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSAV News 3

Judge to hear arguments on who controls Murdaugh’s money

(AP) – A judge is to hear arguments Friday over whether independent representatives should take control of the money and other assets of a South Carolina lawyer involved in a half-dozen state police investigations. The court motions by attorneys in three different civil cases said they fear Alex Murdaugh is trying to hide millions of dollars they […]
POLITICS
Magnolia State Live

Will Patricia Brown die in a Mississippi prison for possessing less than 2 grams of cocaine? Supreme Court will decide.

Unless something changes, Patricia Brown will spend the rest of her life inside a Mississippi prison, all because of a $20 rock of cocaine. “I have a death sentence for a simple possession charge,” said Brown in a phone interview. “Life without parole, people don’t realize life without parole is a death sentence. It’s death by mother nature.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KXL

Federal Judge Denies Vaccine Mandate Lawsuit

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – A federal judge in Eastern Washington on Monday denied a bid by firefighters, state troopers and others to halt Washington’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for state workers and emergency responders. A group of workers is suing Gov. Jay Inslee, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer, Washington State Patrol...
SPOKANE, WA

