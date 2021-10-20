Early voting begins on eight proposed amendments

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Early voting for the November 2, elections in Idaho is now open across the Magic Valley. Many County clerk offices are open for early voting and voters can also request an absentee ballot. If you plan on waiting until the November 2, election day and not sure where you vote at, got to voteidaho.gov to find out. Depending on where you live in the valley will determine what you will be voting for. Within the city of Twin Falls, you'll be electing two new city council members as the current incumbents are not seeking reelection. Seats 1 is being contested by five candidates, not including write-in candidates, while seat 5 is being contested by four candidates. In Buhl, voters will decide on a two-year supplemental levy totaling $800,000 to help ongoing operations and maintenance; voters will also decide on two board of trustees positions. Elections in Hollisterwill determine a new mayor and city council seat. For full details on elections in Twin Falls County, visit the sample ballot page on their website.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 9 DAYS AGO