76ers at Knicks—Joel Embidd has been on the injury report with knee soreness the past couple of games and has been able to play. Philadelphia has shot well this year hitting on 48.5% from the field along with 43.1% from three point range. They sit third in offensive efficiency. This is the biggest test for the Knicks. In their two home games they needed overtime to beat Boston and lost to Orlando by six. In their home games the Knicks shooting 42.1% along with 32.3% from three. Play Philadelphia +1.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO