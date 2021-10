The Los Angeles Lakers suffered defeat from the jaws of victory as the Oklahoma City Thunder came back from 26 points down to prevail 123-115.Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points as the Thunder won their first game of the season against the Lakers, who were without LeBron James.Los Angeles were up 56-30 in the second quarter as former Oklahoma City player Russell Westbrook celebrated his 185th career triple-double.Laker Carmelo Anthony missed a three-point attempt with 9.7 seconds left to play which would have tied the game as LA fell to 2-3 for the season.The Miami Heat defeated the Brooklyn Nets 106-93...

