Left side of Wyman Park play area reopened with new play equipment

The Arcata Recreation Division is excited to announce that Arcata Recreation will offer weekly outdoor “Playdates at the Park” through Arcata Play Center. With funding provided by First 5 Humboldt, Arcata Play Center offers free playgroups for caregivers with children age newborn to 5 years. In response to rising COVID-19 transmission rates, Arcata Play Center has moved outdoors, giving the opportunity for participants to explore Arcata’s parks and playgrounds. Playdates at the Park playgroups will provide a safe and comfortable environment for newborns and young children to learn important playtime social skills and will give caregivers the opportunity to gain support from each other.
Comments / 0