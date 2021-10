Celtics at Hornets—NBA pick is Charlotte Hornets +1. Hornets return home with wins by 11 at Cleveland and 16 at Brooklyn. Team is shooting 46.9% from the floor along with 38.7% from three point range. They sit fourth in offensive efficiency with 114.1 points per 100 possessions. Their defensive ranking is 11th at 104.4 points allowed per 100 possessions. Celtics earned their first win on the season beating Houston on Sunday. Celtics are shooting only 41.4% along with 34.1% from three. Celtics sit 25th in offensive efficiency wit 99.4 points per 100 possessions. Both Jaylen Brown and Romeo Langford are listed as game time decisions with injuries. Play Charlotte +1.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO