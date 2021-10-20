CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tropical Weather-Atlantic

KULR8
 8 days ago

————— All is quiet in the Atlantic. The Atlantic basin remains quiet with no organized...

www.kulr8.com

WCPO

Here is when the rain moves out

A stubborn rainmaker will continue the onslaught of rain tonight and more is on track into the weekend. However, there is a change for Halloween. So, this same area of low pressure will be around on Friday, giving us occasional showers. The wet weather will not be as heavy as what falls in the immediate future and will come more in waves.
ENVIRONMENT
KULR8

Tropical Weather-Pacific

Tropical Weather-Pacific for Thursday, October 28, 2021. There are currently no active systems in the East Pacific basin at this time. However, a broad area of low pressure has formed several hundred miles to the south-southwest of the Baja Peninsula. and is producing some disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Windy And Wet

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain increases Thursday evening and visibility drops. We will see conditions go downhill as the rain moves in, due to instability over Lake Michigan. (Credit: CBS 2) Gusty northeast winds will generate high wave action on Friday. We could end up with rain totals from .5″ to 1″ before the system departs. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) The low for Thursday night is 53. The high for Friday is only 55. (Credit: CBS 2) Leftover clouds and sprinkles are possible Saturday morning with clearing later on in the day. The high for Saturday is 57. (Credit: CBS 2) Halloween is looking quite nice, but quite breezy, with a high of 58. The Bears play at noon Sunday, at which time it will be breezy and mostly sunny. It will be much colder next week.
CHICAGO, IL
Weather
Environment
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Overnight Rain Kicks Off Rainy Couple Of Days Ahead

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning! After a fairly seasonal day yesterday, temperatures will surge to the mid-60s today. The warmth will not stick around for long as another upper low will slide through the area this weekend. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Rain is set to arrive tonight, sticking around through Friday and Saturday. While not as much, there will be a low chance for rain on Sunday with rain chances finally dropping back down to 0% Sunday evening. This puts a lot...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Rain Expected To Stick Around Through Thursday

Weather Resources: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The raindrops that started to fall on Wednesday aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, as the showers are expected to stick around through most of Thursday. The day will boast slightly below-average temperatures in the high 40s in the eastern part of the state, with the western portion potentially seeing low 50s. Showers are expected to start diminishing in the afternoon before drying out in the evening and into Friday. The clearing trend is part of an overall slow-to-develop pattern. 🌧️CONTEXT: This storm brought 2-day rainfall totals of at least 1/2" across most of #MNwx, with...
MINNESOTA STATE
KULR8

ID Missoula MT Zone Forecast

————— 975 FPUS55 KMSO 282037. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of areas of. rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog late in the night. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in. the afternoon. Chance of...
ENVIRONMENT
KULR8

ID Boise ID Zone Forecast

————— 708 FPUS55 KBOI 280940. Zone Forecasts for Southwest Idaho/Southeast Oregon. Spot temperatures are for today, tonight, and Friday. .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 59. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 43. .FRIDAY...Rain showers likely, mainly in the afternoon. Chance of. showers 60 percent. Highs 47 to 61.
ENVIRONMENT
KULR8

WY Rapid City SD Zone Forecast

————— 786 FPUS53 KUNR 282148. .LATE THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the. lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to. 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the...
ENVIRONMENT

