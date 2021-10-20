CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Watch Jeffrey Epstein Tell Steve Bannon He's A 'Firm Believer' In Time's Up

By Ron Dicker
HuffingtonPost
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein once told former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon that he supported the Time’s Up movement against sexual harassment ― and the mind-boggling exchange was making the rounds in the media Tuesday. (Watch it below.) In a 2019 interview that appears...

www.huffpost.com

Comments / 1

