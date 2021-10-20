Watch Jeffrey Epstein Tell Steve Bannon He's A 'Firm Believer' In Time's Up

One of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims has made the chilling claim that the dead sex offender had several huge surveillance rooms built into the basement of his Zorro Ranch where he could creep on his guests. Maria Farmer, who alleges that she and her then-16-year-old younger sister Amy were assaulted by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in the 1990s, is believed to be the first victim to report the billionaire to police. Speaking to The Sun newspaper, Farmer claimed that Esptein told her about three “mechanical rooms” in the basement of his ranch where he kept surveillance equipment to watch over guests. “All of Epstein’s residences had these mechanical rooms and tunnel systems... I know this because Epstein told me,” she said. “These rooms were enormous—bigger than houses. I have no idea why anyone needs so many computers in one room... There were pinhole cameras to record everything on every estate. The cameras were ubiquitous.” Farmer, now 51, worked at Epstein’s New York home in 1996 before he allegedly assaulted her at Les Wexner’s Ohio estate.

