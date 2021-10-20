CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Romania Real Estate Market View

cushmanwakefield.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of COVID-19 cases has been relatively low during the summer, but the Delta variant has become predominant and thus caused a surge of infections starting from September onwards, as an average of more than 10,000 daily cases have been recorded in October. Moreover, the vaccination campaign has strongly faded...

www.cushmanwakefield.com

Comments / 0

Related
rismedia.com

How the Commercial Real Estate Market Is Adapting to Post-Pandemic Needs

Over the past year, working from home has transitioned from “temporary” to a new norm that many companies have begun to not only accept, but openly embrace. With many employees receiving the go-ahead to work from home for the foreseeable future (or at least work from home most of the time), what will happen to the big, roomy office spaces their employers no longer need?
REAL ESTATE
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Colliers to Acquire Market Leading Commercial Real Estate Firm in Italy

TORONTO and MILAN— Diversified professional services and investment management company, Colliers announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a controlling interest in Colliers International Italia S.p.A., Colliers Real Estate Services Italia S.R.L. and Colliers Real Estate Management Services Italia S.R.L. (collectively, “Colliers Italy”), which was previously an affiliate operation.
BUSINESS
irei.com

Union Investment enters Asian logistics real estate market

Union Investment Real Estate is acquiring West Anseong Logistics Center in South Korea, marking its entry into the logistics real estate market in the Asia Pacific region. The acquisition is being made on behalf of open-end real estate fund Unilmmo: Global. The seller is KB Asset Management, the asset management arm of the KB Financial Group, Korea’s largest financial group.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romania#Gdp#Economic Environment#Covid#The European Union
irei.com

China’s commercial real estate market performs well in Q3

China’s commercial real estate market performed well during third quarter 2021, according to CBRE. Office net absorption rose 78 percent year-over-year (y-o-y), exceeding 2 million square meters (22 million square feet) for a second consecutive quarter, for the first time on record. In the retail sector, the net absorption rose...
RETAIL
WWD

Report Spotlights Real Estate, Economic Market Trends Post-peak Pandemic

While PwC U.S. and the Urban Land Institute’s “Emerging Trends in Real Estate Report 2022” reveals a robust real estate market driven by a booming economy, there is concern regarding a lack of affordable housing and the impact of climate change and inflation. In the 111-page report, researchers concluded that...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Focusing on Real Estate and Finance, Simbcoin Swap Is Making an Impact on African Market

Blockchain that provides an environment of security, transparency and traceability is an innovative technology that applies in various kinds of life activities. For Africa, it is an opportunity for evolving and making changes. The SimbCity – SimbCoin Swap project, a solution for real estate and finance, is making an impact on African market with the power of blockchain technology.
AGRICULTURE
Fortune

$174 billion wipeout: Amazon and Apple sink in brutal overnight sell-off

Happy Friday, Bull Sheeters. Buckle up. Tech futures are under pressure following a one-two punch of earnings misses delivered by Amazon and Apple after the bell yesterday evening. The S&P 500 still looks set to end the week in the green, but it's very likely the winning streak will come to an end today.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
newschain

Johnson warns Cop26 is ‘last chance’ to stop temperature rise passing 1.5C

Cop26 is the “last opportunity” for humanity to prevent global temperature rises passing 1.5C, the Prime Minister has said. With world leaders preparing to descend on Glasgow for the crucial climate summit, where countries are under pressure to increase their ambition to tackle the greenhouse gas emissions driving climate change, Boris Johnson said the human race had entered the last chance saloon on the environment.
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Skechers Sidesteps Worst of Vietnam Shutdowns, China Boycott

With “the majority” of its Vietnamese factories not in the South, Covid closures hit Skechers to “a more limited degree,” its CFO said. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

HireRight IPO prices at $19 a share, below proposed price range of $21 to $24

HireRight Holdings Corp. , a Nashville-based employment screening company, said Friday it's initial public offering priced at $19 a share, below its proposed price range of $21 to $24. The company sold 22.2 million shares to raise $421.8 million. With 79.4 million shares expected to be outstanding, the company has gone public at a valuation of $1.6 billion. Proceeds of the deal will be used to repay debt, unwind interest rate swaps and for general corporate purposes. Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs were lead underwriters in a syndicate of 15 banks. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "HRT." HireRight reported a net loss of $15.6 million and revenue of $326.5 million for the six months ended June 30, compared to a net loss of $45.9 million and revenue of $259.4 million in the year-ago period. The deal comes at a time when the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 6% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
STOCKS
AFP

Slowing growth creates headache for next German government

Global supply chain bottlenecks forced the German government to downgrade its 2021 growth forecast on Wednesday as it prepares to hand over the reins of a spluttering economy to the country's next coalition. Supply chain disruptions and shortages of raw materials, including plastics, metals and paper, have choked off the recovery from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in Europe's top economy. As a result, the government lowered its forecast for gross domestic product growth to 2.6 percent this year, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told ZDF public television, from 3.5 percent previously. "It will still be one of the strongest growth rates in Europe," Altmaier said.
ECONOMY
dot.LA

dot.LA Summit: LA Investors on Tech Resilience and the Future of Work

Plenty of tech firms laid off workers as the pandemic took hold, but the industry ultimately raked in record profits as schools and offices spent big on remote tools and lockdowns drove shoppers toward digital services. But there are challenges ahead for the startup community, like adapting to workers' evolving...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Boris Johnson seeks to calm fishing row with France ahead of Macron meeting

Emmanuel Macron does not want a conflict with the UK, Boris Johnson has said, as he sought to calm tensions in the cross-Channel post-Brexit fishing dispute.His comments came after Brexit minister David Frost told the European Commission that the UK is ready to retaliate if France imposes sanctions next week.Frost told Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic that any move by Paris to block access to its ports by British vessels or to cut electricity supplies to the Channel Islands would put the EU in breach of the post-Brexit trade deal it struck with the UK a year ago.Britain could step up...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy