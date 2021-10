Baloian Farms named Moss Adams 2021 Agribusiness of the Year. Few ag businesses can produce the number of high-quality crops that Baloian Farms can. Thanks to an innovative harvest strategy that produces crops nearly year-round, and transitions from locations in Southern California and Mexico to the Central Valley, the fourth-generation family-owned farm is able to feed a consistent supply to their customers.

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO