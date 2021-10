As someone who has been on this earth a few years longer than most, I find it a bit humorous when I see an article titled "What I wish I knew when I was 18, 20, 25, or 30." Many such articles seem to be written by people who have maybe hit their 30s at most! No, we older people do not forget what it was like when we were that age. We have already lived it, got the hat, the t-shirt and the tennis shoes, and besides, most youngsters don't want our take on it anyway!

14 DAYS AGO