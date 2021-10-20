CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mycotoxin Binders Market Expected To increased at around 3.4% CAGR By 2021 to 2031

The global mycotoxin binders market is expected to witness a steady growth rate of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. Increased consumption of meat and seafood products has triggered demand for animal feed additives, globally. Farmers are investing in industrial agriculture, which benefits demand for animal feed...

The next 10 years to see growth beyond complacency in the Automotive Occupant Sensing System Market at a CAGR of 6.9%

Increasing personal mobility across the world has unfortunately led to rising cases of accidents and road traffic fatalities, especially in emerging economies where safety standards are less stringent than in developed countries. It isn't surprising that customers have begun to demand seatbelts and airbags in their vehicles as a built-in accessory and not an optional extra. Automotive occupant sensing systems are critical in sensing the presence of a driver or passenger seated inside a vehicle and are required to control the airbag activator systems. The automotive occupant sensing systems control, disable or enable the inflation of the airbag in the case of an accident. Adequate information enables the airbag activator control system to function seamlessly and save millions of lives annually. The automotive occupant sensing systems market is on track to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2017 to 2022.
Body Mist Market to Record CAGR of 5% and Increase in Revenue by 2028: States Fact.MR

A recently released Fact.MR report on body mist market offers an elaborate and exhaustive market forecast for the period, 2018-2028. Several dynamics influencing the body mist market are identified and their degree of impact has been analyzed and detailed in the report. Further, the report offers both qualitative and quantitative analysis of the macroeconomic and industry-specific factors impacting body mist market growth. The Fact.MR report also provides detailed insights into the competitive landscape of body mist market to direct its readers towards implementing and devising well-informed decisions.
Connected Agriculture Market Application, Share, Recent Trends, Business Overview, Types, Future Growth and Forecasts 2020 - 2028

The global connected agriculture market size is expected to reach USD 12.57 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The latest market intelligence study on the Connected Agriculture market applies the best of both primary and secondary research...
Incremental Sales To Drive The Agricultural Equipment Market From 2016-2024

The dependency of agricultural activities on equipment has intensified as conventional methods of obtaining better farm produce are being rendered as useless. Taking the growing global population into account, demand for effective agricultural equipment continues to grow in parallel with the rising global consumption of food & beverages. However, high...
Walk-in Shower Market to Witness Impressive Growth by 2026 | HOESCH Design, OTTOFOND, Wedi

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Walk-in Shower Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Walk-in Shower Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Walk-in Shower Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Cat Litter Market growth at 5.3% CAGR between 2021 and 2031

Recent study on the global cat litter market provides an exhaustive analysis on key market dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends responsible for shaping the future. The report also includes a detailed assessment of the competitive landscape, covering value chain and supply chain analysis. Future Market Insights,...
North America To Rule The Roost In The Vapor Recovery Services Market 2017-2025

Government authorities all over the world are enforcing stringent regulatory norms to limit VOC emissions, which is cited as a key factor fuelling the demand for vapor recovery services. Moreover, such services are also getting popular due to their immense economic and environmental benefits. A report recently published by Persistence...
Zero Liquid Discharge Market Sales Are Set To Be Valued At US$ 744.6 Mn In 2021

Global zero liquid discharge sales are set to be valued at US$ 744.6 Mn in 2021, with steady long-term projections, according to latest insights by Persistence market Research. The report estimates the market to expand at 8 to 9% CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Constant demand from heavy end-use industries...
The Shipping Containers Market to instil substantial growth at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2021 to 2031

Understanding various facets of the global shipping containers market, Persistence Market Research has come up with an analytical research publication titled "Shipping Containers Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025)." The comprehensive shipping containers market research report focuses on various trends, developments, opportunities, restraints, drivers and challenges impacting the growth of the global shipping containers market. These factors vary in magnitude in different regions for which a detailed analyses is covered in this research report. Along with this, a detailed competition assessment and forecasts for a period of eight years, from 2017-2025, are elaborated with respect to each segment and sub-segment of the global shipping containers market.
The Biosensor Technologies Market To Stick To The Innovative Invigoration

According to latest research by Persistence Market Research, biosensor technologies market is set to witness positive growth during 2021-2031. Biosensors are widely used by patients in the home because of their ability to assess health, the onset and progression of disease, and hence, are expected to boost market growth over the forecast period.
Digital Banking Platforms Market projected to reach $13.9 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 11.3%

According to a new market research report "Digital Banking Platforms Market by Component (Platforms and Services), Banking Type (Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking), Banking Mode (Online Banking and Mobile Banking), Deployment Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Digital Banking Platforms market size is expected to grow USD 8.2 billion in 2021 to USD 13.9 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during the forecast period. The digital banking platforms market is gaining traction due to the increasing adoption of smartphones is contributing to the growth of the digital banking platforms market. Countries such as India, Indonesia, South Africa, and China have seen high growth in smartphone sales in the last few years. According to the GSM Association (GSMA) Mobile Economy 2020 report, there will be 7.1 billion smartphone connections by 2025 from 5.2 billion in 2019. The adoption rate would increase from 65% to 80% by 2025.
Whey Protein Market is Expected to Hit $19.75 Billion & Registering a CAGR of 9.4% From 2020 to 2028

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Whey Protein Market was valued at USD 9.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 14.4 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4%. Whey protein is a soluble component of milk that is rich in amino acids, minerals, vitamins, lactose, and glycomacropeptides. The most important functional characteristic of this product is that it can solve in a wide range of pH. Since it has unique characteristics, it is used widely in the food industry for the preparation vary types of cheeses and industrial bread. Studies have shown that whey protein plays an important role in improving public health and body strength. Also, there have been studies about the beneficial effects of whey protein on human health and the prevention of metabolic disease, which shows positive results. For instance, research published in 2019 upon the efficacy of whey protein supplements on athletes supported the fact that WPS acted as an ergogenic aid on the athletes' sports performance and recovery.
The Backhoe Loader Market To Stall Monotony With Innovation

Backhoe loaders are used in various industries such as construction, agriculture, mining, and in other infrastructure activities. Design of backhoe loaders facilitates several construction activities including landscaping, breaking asphalt, light transportation of building materials, powering building equipment, small demolitions, digging holes, excavation, and paving roads. With increased demand for productivity,...
Hardwood Flooring Market Growth, Size, Opportunities and Trends, Forecast Till 2021-2028

The global hardwood flooring market size is expected to reach USD 61.78 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Steady global hardwood flooring market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for better aesthetics, robust durability in flooring options and materials, as well as cost-effectiveness. Hardwood flooring is widely deployed in residential, commercial, and industrial settings due to characteristics to enhance visual appeal and make the space appear more spacious (particularly, wide plank hardwood flooring). A primary advantage of hardwood flooring is its flexibility and versatility to adapt to nearly all kinds of themes for interior home design. Also, high durability and better wear and tear resistance of both engineered and solid product types are factors resulting in increasing preference, which is also driving increasing deployment in various end-use applications, and this is driving revenue growth of hardwood flooring market.
The Butter Fat Fraction Market To Stay Put Based On Innovations

A new report published by the Persistence Market Research, titled 'Butter Fat Fraction Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2028', projects that the butter fat fraction market is expected to reach US$ 101.3 Mn in terms of market value by the end of 2018 (estimated year).
Programmable Materials Market Types, Research Report, Top Key Players, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Product and Industry Analysis 2028

The latest market intelligence study on the Programmable Materials market performs an extensive analysis of the competitive landscape and growing investment pocket of the Programmable Materials market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2028. The tailor-made study probes into the current and future trends of that are likely to shape the development of the Programmable Materials industry to give the business owners a competitive edge and help them stay ahead of their rivals. The best of both research techniques including qualitative and quantitative are applied to gauge the market size, share, and growth rate.
Cognac Brandy Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2028 | Hennessy, Martell, Remy Martin

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Cognac Brandy Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Hennessy, Martell, Remy Martin, Hine/EDV SAS, Camus, Louis ROYER, Baron Otard, Bisquit, Courvoisier & A.E.Dor etc.
Currency Converter Apps Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | XE, JRustonApps, DigitAlchemy

As the Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental, and Legal factors continue to change, business leaders across industries have shifted focus to strategic objectives to achieve market excellence. "Global Currency Converter Apps Market Size, Share Analysis with Forecast to 2026" report comes with comprehensive business strategies and plans have proven to propel business growth in such a scenario. For that purpose, companies require relevant information and market intelligence based insights to measure changing market trends, best practices, competitor's market position, customers' needs, and demand-supply changes.
