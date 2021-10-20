Mycotoxin Binders Market Expected To increased at around 3.4% CAGR By 2021 to 2031

According to a new market research report "Digital Banking Platforms Market by Component (Platforms and Services), Banking Type (Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking), Banking Mode (Online Banking and Mobile Banking), Deployment Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Digital Banking Platforms market size is expected to grow USD 8.2 billion in 2021 to USD 13.9 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during the forecast period. The digital banking platforms market is gaining traction due to the increasing adoption of smartphones is contributing to the growth of the digital banking platforms market. Countries such as India, Indonesia, South Africa, and China have seen high growth in smartphone sales in the last few years. According to the GSM Association (GSMA) Mobile Economy 2020 report, there will be 7.1 billion smartphone connections by 2025 from 5.2 billion in 2019. The adoption rate would increase from 65% to 80% by 2025.
