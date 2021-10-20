CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

Joint meeting of the Second Committee (18th meeting, General Assembly, 76th session) and the Economic and Social Council (2022 session)

UN News Centre
 9 days ago

The joint meeting of the Economic and Social Council and the Second Committee of the General Assembly will discuss the opportunities, challenges, key policies and...

media.un.org

Comments / 0

Related
UN News Centre

Daily Press Briefing by the Spokespersons of the Secretary-General & the General Assembly President. Guests: Elliott Harris and Leila Fourie on the Annual Meeting of the Global Investors for Sustainable Development (GISD) Alliance

Guests: Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Development and Chief Economist, Mr. Elliott Harris, and the Global Investors for Sustainable Development Co-chair and CEO of the Johannesburg Stock, Ms. Leila Fourie. They will brief reporters virtually on the Annual Meeting of the Global Investors for Sustainable Development (GISD) Alliance. --- Ms. Monica Grayley, Spokesperson for the President of the General Assembly.
WORLD
UN News Centre

Energy Transition for Sustainable Development and Climate - Second Committee, 18th meeting - General Assembly, 76th session

Countries are increasingly making ambitious and far-reaching pledges to climate action, with over 130 announcing or actively considering net zero emission strategies by mid-century. The speed of change, however, is still far from what is needed to keep the global temperature rise below 1.5°C.To outline global strategies towards carbon-neutrality and a pathway to limit temperature rise to 1.5°C by 2050, IRENA has released the World Energy Transition Outlook. Under IRENA's "1.5°C Pathway", 90% of the solutions shaping a successful outcome in 2050 involve renewable energy through direct supply, electrification, energy efficiency, green hydrogen and bioenergy.The event aims to promote the joint efforts towards carbon neutrality post-High-Level Dialogue on Energy (HLDE). It will offer an excellent contribution of the Second Committee to COP26 as that energy transition is among the key priorities of the UK presidency. The event will also be a platform to discuss the energy transition beyond technology and as s driver of deep structural changes that will significantly affect economies and societies, a boost in GDP, aligned with the needs of a post-COVID recovery.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
UN News Centre

Note to Correspondents: UN Peacebuilding Commission press statement on briefing by the UN Secretary-General on "Our Common Agenda"

Following a virtual meeting of the Peacebuilding Commission on “Our Common Agenda” convened by the Chair H.E. Mr. Osama Abdelkhalek (Egypt) on 22 October, with a briefing by the Secretary-General H.E. Mr. Antonio Guterres, the Commission issued the following statement:. The Secretary-General presented to the Peacebuilding Commission his report on...
UNITED NATIONS
UN News Centre

Addressing hate speech through education: Global Education Ministers Conference (Round table 2)

Hate speech is on the rise worldwide, with the potential to incite violence, undermine social cohesion and tolerance, and cause psychological, emotional and physical harm based on xenophobia, racism, antisemitism, anti-Muslim hatred and other forms of intolerance and discrimination (UN, 2020). History has shown us that genocide and other atrocity crimes begin with words – there is a collective responsibility to address hate speech in the present day to prevent further violence in the future.In June 2019, UN Secretary-General António Guterres launched a strategy to enhance the United Nations response to the global phenomenon of hate speech. As part of the implementation of the UN Strategy and Plan of Action on Hate Speech, the Secretary-General called upon UNESCO in partnership with the United Nations Office on the Prevention of Genocide and the Responsibility to Protect (OSAPG) to convene the Global Education Ministers Conference on addressing hate speech through education to be held on 26 October 2021. The Conference will be informed by the first Global multi-stakeholder Forum on addressing hate speech through education, which was held on 30 September and 1 October 2021.In this context, education can play a fundamental role to address hatred both on- and offline, and help to counter the emergence of group-targeted violence. Strengthening educational responses to build the resilience of learners to exclusionary rhetoric and hate speech also lies at the core of the Education 2030 Agenda, and more specifically Target 4.7 of Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4), which touches on the social, moral and humanistic purposes of education.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sids#Lldc
UN News Centre

Daily Press Briefing by the Spokesperson of the Secretary-General and the Spokesperson for the President of the General Assembly. Guests: UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner and Cassie Flynn (UNDP) on the launch UNDP's NDC Outlook report

Guests: United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Administrator Achim Steiner, along with Cassie Flynn, UNDP Strategic Advisor on Climate Change and Head of UNDP's Climate. They will brief reporters on the launch UNDP's NDC Outlook report. --- Ms. Monica Grayley, Spokesperson for the President of the General Assembly Office of the Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Website.
ACHIM STEINER
UN News Centre

Empowering Civil Society in Strengthening Media and Information Literacy – Best practices and pathways for future action

It will feature speakers representing diverse organisations and viewpoints, from human rights defenders to journalists or online platforms, in a conversation about their respective roles in a rapidly changing political and technological landscape. Participants from the civil society will share best practices from successful experiences and innovative solutions to foster media and information literacy while fully upholding fundamental rights. The discussion will focus on the key role that citizens, journalists or civil society organizations have been playing – either individually or in organised networks – to respond to disinformation and promote reliable and accessible content. Speakers will also present case-studies of cooperation between governments and civil society, reflect on lessons learned, and explore ways for stakeholders to support each other in advancing media and information literacy.
ADVOCACY
UN News Centre

High-level panel discussion on Financing for Peacebuilding in Peacekeeping and Transition Contexts

Remarks by H.E. Mr. Abdulla Shahid, President of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Your Excellency Osama Abdel-Khalek, Permanent Representative of Egypt to the United Nations and Chair of the Peacebuilding Commission (PBC),. Mr Oscar Fernandez-Taranco, Assistant Secretary General (ASG) for Peacebuilding Support,. Excellencies,. UN peace operations...
GOLF
UN News Centre

Cooperation between the United Nations and regional and subregional organizations (African Union) - Security Council VTC Debate

The Security Council holds a high-level virtual debate on cooperation between the United Nations, regional and subregional organizations and the African Union, on the topic "Renewing solidarity to successfully deliver peace and security in a changing conflict environment". The high-level debate enables the Security Council to benefit from a consideration of the present state of cooperation in delivering peace and security between the United Nations, the African Union and subregional organizations, including in the light of the most recent report of the Secretary-General on United Nations-African Union cooperation (S/2021/763). The event is a high-level debate at the Heads of State and Government level and is chaired by Uhuru Kenyatta, the President of Kenya.
POLITICS
Frankfort Times

WATCH NOW: Indiana General Assembly seeking interns for 2022 legislative session

Hoosier lawmakers are encouraging Northwest Indiana college students and recent graduates to apply to work as paid interns at the Statehouse during the 2022 General Assembly. Interns work on the front lines of the legislative process serving alongside elected officials in committees and the House and Senate chambers, researching pressing state issues, responding to constituent inquiries, producing media content and tracking proposals.
POLITICS
UN News Centre

We Can End the Climate Crisis: President of UN General Assembly

"We have the science, we have the capacity, and we have the money to end the climate crisis." says Abdulla Shahid, President of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. The President of the General Assembly will hold a High-Level meeting on Climate Action ahead of the UN Climate Conference in Glasgow (COP-26). More information: https://www.un.org/pga/76/event/deliver_climate_action/
ENVIRONMENT
kniakrls.com

Indianola City Council to Meet in Regular and Special Study Session

The Indianola City Council meets in regular session Monday, as well as a special study session. The council will hold a public hearing on $1.8 million in grant funds for the streetscape from the sponsored project program from the State of Iowa, and consider a contract with Kiya Koda Humane Society for animal control services, the purchase of a generator, a plat survey, and code changes on property maintenance and driveway standards. The meeting begins at 6pm in the council chambers at Indianola City Hall.
INDIANOLA, IA
morriscountynj.gov

Human Services Advisory Council (HSAC) Meeting

This meeting will be held via WebEx. Or call +1-408-418-9388; Access code: 179 432 8145. View the meeting agenda(PDF, 88KB) The Human Services Advisory Council (HSAC) is established to review county-level human service activities and to serve as the primary vehicle for local public input into New Jersey Department of Human Services decision-making.
POLITICS
fao.org

Readout of meeting between FAO Director-General QU Dongyu and H.E. Collen Vixen Kelapile, 77th President of the UN Economic and Social Council

18 October 2021, Rome - FAO Director-General, QU Dongyu, and H.E. Collen Vixen Kelapile, 77th President of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), met virtually today. The meeting reaffirmed the importance of close collaboration between the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and ECOSOC, with the Director-General and the president expressing their commitment to collaborating closely on shared goals and ambitions.
WORLD
Great Bend Post

Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (10/18)

The council meeting will be livestreamed for public to view on the city council Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments limited to three minutes. D. New Business. 1. Councilmember Reports. 2. Administrator's Update. 3. Abatements. 4. 2021 Water Conservation...
GREAT BEND, KS
fao.org

Readout of the meeting between FAO Director-General, QU Dongyu, and Dr Natalia Kanem, Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)

18 October 2021, Rome - The FAO Director-General, QU Dongyu, and the Dr Natalia Kanem, Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) met today to discuss further collaboration between FAO and UNFPA. The Executive Director thanked the Director-General for FAO’s kind invitation to the FAO’s “VirtualiTea”, organized by...
WORLD
sanluisaz.gov

Downtown Redevelopment Plan Meeting (2)

San Luis is pursuing efforts to revitalize the downtown core and surrounding neighborhoods. As part of this, San Luis is conducting a study to evaluate the needed improvement for aging neighborhoods and downtown. The purpose of this study to determine the viability of initiating a plan for redevelopment to revitalize, improve quality of life, and encourage economic growth. Join the discussion and provide your input as we explore the area’s needs and identify strategies for long-term improvements.
SAN LUIS, AZ
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Missouri House Education Committee Chairman Chuck Basye meets with CPS superintendent

UPDATE: Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee Chairman Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) met Friday with CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood and with Columbia School Board member Chris Horn. It was Basye’s first in-person meeting with Dr. Yearwood. Basye made headlines in September when he called on Dr. Yearwood to resign over some courses being taught at Hickman High School. Chairman Basye says Friday’s meeting was very productive. But he wants the school board to air the “This is America” music video during their November 8 meeting, since they allow it to be shown in class at Hickman. Basye says the video features gun violence, murder and drug use. Chairman Basye joined us this morning on “Wake Up Columbia”:
COLUMBIA, MO
WSMV

General Assembly calls for special session to address COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Lt. Gov. Randy McNally and House Speaker Cameron Sexton have issued the call for a special session that will cover issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including overreaching health care mandates, the legislative leaders announced Tuesday. The call for the third extraordinary session of the 112th...
NASHVILLE, TN
theedgemarkets.com

Second Meeting of Fourth Session of 14th Parliament starts on Monday

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 25): The Second Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 14th Parliament opened its curtain on Monday (Oct 25). The focus of the meeting this time, among others, is to debate and pass the resolution pursuant to Clause (3) Article 150 of the Federal Constitution to repeal the emergency ordinances.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy