“The Endowment for Forensics Fund means stability. We never know what our funding will look like year to year, so building up this fund means we can plan out the next several years, recruit students, and trust that when we offer them a spot at ISU, the team can be there for them all four years,” said Director of Forensics Megan Koch. “We have been here since ISU opened its doors, and the fund means we can continue to grow and thrive with the University.”

NORMAL, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO