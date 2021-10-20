CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer Offers Refund if Drug 'Doesn't Work'

By Roxanne Nelson, RN, BSN
Medscape News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe high cost of new cancer drugs has been the subject of many debates and discussions, but the issue remains largely unresolved. Now, one pharmaceutical company is offering a refund if its drug "doesn't work." For what it says is the first time in the industry, Pfizer has issued...

Medscape News

FDA Posts New Websites on Accelerated Approvals for Cancer Drugs

US regulators have made it easier for physicians, patients, and researchers to determine the status of cancer medicines cleared for sale based on limited evidence, including a public list detailing cases where accelerated approvals have been rescinded for lack of evidence. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday posted...
Merck strikes deal for global access to Covid drug

US drugmaker Merck & Co. on Wednesday announced a deal that could see generic versions of its Covid-19 medication widely distributed in poorer countries, in a first during the pandemic. The Miami-based company's chief executive Wendy Holman said the deal meant "quality-assured generic versions of molnupiravir can be developed and distributed quickly following regulatory authorisation".
Medscape News

Now Takeda Offers Rebate if Lung Cancer Drug Fails to Work

Takeda Pharmaceuticals is now the latest pharmaceutical company to offer a value-based agreement on one of its new targeted therapies. The rebate offer is for brigatinib (Alunbrig) which is approved for the treatment of adults with anaplastic lymphoma kinase positive (ALK+) metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) as detected by an FDA-approved test.
MSF USA

MSF: Merck and Medicines Patent Pool license for new COVID-19 drug molnupiravir doesn’t go far enough

First-ever voluntary license to patent pool in the pandemic excludes key manufacturing countries and contains harmful clause that prolongs status quo. While it is the first fully transparent voluntary license covering a COVID-19 medical tool on a royalty-free basis, Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) is disappointed with the limitations of the license, as well as a harmful provision that undermines the right of generic companies that sign the license to challenge patents to facilitate generic drug production.
Medscape News

Black Box Warnings -- Legal Risks That Many Physicians Never See Coming

Almost all physicians write prescriptions, and each prescription requires a physician to assess the risks and benefits of the drug for their patient. If an adverse drug reaction occurs, physicians may be called on to defend their risk-benefit assessment in court. The assessment of risk is complicated when there is...
Merck Sees Positive Signals for HIV Drug in Phase III

Merck today revealed positive results from two Phase III trials on a potential treatment for adults with HIV-1 infection and are virologically suppressed on different antiretroviral regimens (ART). The two Phase III studies are part of the ILLUMINATE clinical trial, which looks into the action of doravirine/islatravir (DOR/ISL) on HIV-1....
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
Medscape News

Dupilumab Shows Long-term Efficacy in EoE

Data from the 28-week extension of the LIBERTY EoE TREET phase 3 clinical trial showed that the anti–interleukin-4/IL-13 antibody dupilumab led to long-term improvement in eosinophil count, histology, and patient-reported symptoms of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) out to 28 weeks. Dupilumab is Food and Drug Administration approved for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis.
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
Medscape News

'Twincretin' Beats Glargine for Diabetes in Pivotal Trial

The "twincretin" tirzepatide scored another pivotal-trial win in full, published results from the multicenter SURPASS-4 trial, which compared the investigational agent to insulin glargine for treatment of type 2 diabetes. The study comprised 1,995 randomized patients with inadequately controlled type 2 diabetes and high cardiovascular disease risk. Positive results for...
Medscape News

Dramatic COVID-Related Jump in Z-Drug Prescriptions

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. There has been a dramatic jump in prescriptions of benzodiazepines, Z-hypnotics, and serotonergic drugs related to the pandemic, new research shows. Investigators found that prescriptions for Z-hypnotics and serotonergic agents increased from January 2020 to April...
