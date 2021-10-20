CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Stock Watch – OLB T.J. Watt – Stock Up

By Matthew Marczi
Steelers Depot
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that the regular season has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we have seen and are seeing over the course of...

steelersdepot.com

Yardbarker

Watch: T.J. Watt threw some huge punches at Alex Collins in fumble effort

T.J. Watt was called for a penalty after appearing to mug Alex Collins on “Sunday Night Football.”. The Seattle Seahawks had the ball at the Pittsburgh 10 down 14-0 in the third quarter against the Steelers. They had a first-and-goal and handed the ball off to Collins. Collins broke a...
NFL
steelersnow.com

T.J. Watt Says There Was No Ill Intent On ‘Punching’ Penalty

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers were not happy with the refereeing on Sunday night. Even after coming out with a 23-20 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, the Steelers had plenty of words for the referees after the game, with head coach Mike Tomlin calling the late-game replay stoppage an embarrassment and Ben Roethlisberger sounding skeptical about the explanation he got for a replay-reviewed fumble call.
NFL
93.7 The Fan

Thank goodness the Steelers broke their rules for T.J. Watt

It’s amazing to think there was some question about whether the Steelers would sign T.J. Watt to a massive extension before the season started. A transcendental star player in the prime of his career is always worth breaking the rules for. The Steelers shattered their longstanding edict of not fully...
NFL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Steelers steady themselves behind linebacker T.J. Watt

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush scooped up the loose ball and amid the chaos, immediately started running in the wrong direction before finding his bearings. How very fitting for a team that’s spent its first six weeks trying to figure things out. And while the Steelers remain very...
NFL
Steelers Depot

T.J. Watt Expects 3-OLB Package To Be ‘Even More Dangerous’ With Practice And Development

The Pittsburgh Steelers recently broke out a three-outside-linebacker defensive sub-package, deploying T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Melvin Ingram all on the field at the same time. After the first game in which it was used, head coach Mike Tomlin was pretty clear in saying it had always been their intention to do that, but they hadn’t had an opportunity from a health and preparation standpoint to utilize it, due to injuries at the position.
NFL
steelersnow.com

T.J. Watt Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt’s monster Sunday Night Football performance has earned him AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. In addition to his game-winning forces fumble off Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, Watt also recorded seven total tackles, two sacks, three tackles-for-loss and three passes defended. This is...
NFL
UPI News

T.J. Watt, Steelers defense power overtime win over Seahawks

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- T.J. Watt forced a fumble in overtime, setting up a game-winning Chris Boswell field goal and leading the Pittsburgh Steelers to a dramatic Week 6 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Boswell split the uprights with a 37-yard attempt to clinch the 23-20 win Sunday at Heinz...
NFL
Sports
CBS Sports

Steelers stock up, stock down after win over Seahawks: T.J. Watt makes case for Defensive Player of the Year

We're not quite at Halloween, but that didn't deter T.J. Watt from dressing up on Sunday night. Watt put on his Superman cape in overtime, forcing two sacks that included a strip-sack that set up Chris Boswell's game-winning field goal. By virtue of their 23-20 win over the visiting Seahawks, the Steelers are now 3-3 as they head into their Week 7 bye. Not only have they caught the Browns (3-3), the Steelers are in striking distance of the second-place Bengals (4-2) and first place Ravens (5-1) in the AFC North standings.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Cam Heyward Calls ‘Game Wrecker’ T.J. Watt A ‘Rare Breed’ Defender

It’s truly hard to fathom what Pittsburgh Steelers’ star outside linebacker T.J. Watt did on the final two defensive snaps of overtime on Sunday night at Heinz Field against the Seattle Seahawks. Watt sacked Seahawks’ quarterback Geno Smith on third down on the opening possession of the extra session, and...
NFL
York Dispatch Online

T.J. Watt proves his worth to Pittsburgh Steelers with monster performance

Is it just me or did T.J. Watt earn his $112 million extension Sunday night against the Seattle Seahawks?. It's not much of a stretch to say Watt is the only reason the Steelers escaped with a 23-20 win in overtime. Watt's biggest play was a strip-sack of quarterback Geno...
NFL
La Crosse Tribune

T.J. Watt — Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers held off a comeback attempt from the Seattle Seahawks and the former UW outside linebacker made the play in overtime that was key to the 23-20 win. His strip-sack of Seattle quarterback Geno Smith set up the Steelers with the ball inside the Seahawks’ 20-yard line and led to the winning field goal.
NFL
PennLive.com

T.J. Watt must keep turning it on for the Steelers

Sure, T.J. Watt stole the show – and the game – in the thrilling overtime win against the Seahawks. But for all those Watt-lovers who believe one game-winning strip-sack proves he was worth every penny of that whopping, $110 million contract extension – rational realists say, not so fast. That...
NFL
steelcityunderground.com

Watch: T.J. Watt saves the day with brilliant strip-sack of Seahawks’ Smith

Steel City Underground will pick an exceptional play of the game as a highlight each week of the Steelers 2021 regular season. Stay tuned as we hand-select the very best from the Black and Gold!. During primetime before a national NFL crowd, the Pittsburgh Steelers faced the Seattle Seahawks in...
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Signed A New Quarterback On Wednesday

Last week, the Seattle Seahawks learned that Russell Wilson would have to miss an extended period of time due to a finger injury. With him out for at least the next month, the front office has decided to bring in another quarterback as an insurance policy. On Wednesday, the Seahawks...
NFL
PennLive.com

Ben Roethlisberger’s last game as Steelers’ starter could be Sunday vs. Broncos

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Stick a fork in him; Ben Roethlisberger is done. Such is the cold-eyed, callous assessment of once-adoring Steelers Nation. Certainly, it is, if you judge by the damning reaction on Twitter in wake of the Steelers’ season-crushing 27-17 loss in Green Bay. This time it wasn’t on the Steelers young and unproven offensive line. The Steelers’ struggles were clearly the result of their 39-year-old, future Hall of Fame quarterback’s rapidly fading skills. Big Ben is but a slight shadow of his former self. He can’t move in Matt Canada’s offense requiring mobility. Worse, he’s missing wide-open receivers down the football. The result, splash plays have been reduced to a trickle. No wonder Mike Tomlin was caught on TV camera’s making moon eyes at the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers from the sidelines. He’s looking for a quarterback, any quarterback, that can be paired with Pittsburgh’s plethora of talented receivers, its promising rookie running back, and a defense that, when it hits its stride and shrugs off a string of nagging injuries, should be as stinging and sack-happy as ever. No wonder the sad yet anxious eyes of Steelers Nation are on Big Ben, waiting, wondering when he’ll be shown a seat on the sideline. Conventional wisdom held that the final curtain on Ben’s career would fall during the Steelers’ bye week later this month. Now, Steelers fans and analysts alike are insisting Ben be shown the door to the showers should he falter against the mediocre Broncos Sunday at Heinze Field. Are we seeing Big Ben’s last game as a starter? Even Mike Tomlin, a Ben believer, conceded Roethlisberger, once so capable of shrugging off pass rushers and eluding pressure, is simply can’t move the way he once did. That’s a huge concession, considering Canada’s offense is predicated on movement. Then again, nothing about this still-young Steelers’ season makes any sense. Sitting Big Ben would be the one thing that makes sense. Endings are hard. Just ask Stephen King. A Hollywood ending for Ben and these Steelers was always fantasy. This isn’t Tinseltown. It’s Pittsburgh. It’s the NFL. No one beats Father Time. Except, of course, Tom Brady. Here now are the valid, inescapable reasons for Ben taking a seat on the bench – plus an impassioned Pittsburgh counterargument to stick with Roethlisberger – all in this ‘pains-me-to-say-it’ edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. And be sure to check out my PennLive column first thing Thursday. It will be packed with plenty of memes depicting Pittsburgh’s shocking displeasure and displeasure with its aging, struggling Steelers’ quarterback.
NFL
The Spun

Jared Goff’s Girlfriend, Christen Harper, Reacts To Living In Detroit

Just over a year ago, HBO’s Hard Knocks featured the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers – but it wasn’t a football player that stole the show. That role belonged to model Christen Harper, who captured the audience’s attention. The girlfriend of former Rams quarterback Jared Goff, Harper made a lasting impression on fans and has since taken over the modeling world.
NFL

